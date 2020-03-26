AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
Read the Letter Trump’s Campaign Sent to TV Stations Threatening the FCC Could Pull Their Licenses Over Anti-Trump Ad
Lawyers for President Donald Trump’s official Super PAC, America First Action, tried to get TV stations in key battleground states to stop airing an anti-Trump ad that focuses on his horrific mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis. The TV stations refused to pull the ad, placed by the pro-Biden Super PAC Priorities USA (PUSA), which rightly noted that the pro-Trump Super PAC did not even have standing to make the demand.
So President Trump’s official campaign stepped in to do what his Super PAC could not.
Attorneys for the Donald J. Trump for President campaign sent a Cease and Desist letter to those TV stations demanding they stop airing the anti-Trump ad.
Not only did they make that demand, but they threatened that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which the President controls in that he appoints its commissioners, could pull their broadcast licenses if they did not comply.
The letter reads in part: “your station has an obligation to cease and desist from airing [the ad] immediately to comply with FCC licensing requirements, to serve the public interest, and to avoid costly and time-consuming litigation.”
It also says “we formally demand that your station refuse to continue airing it to meet your responsibilities not to broadcast false information,” which is ironic given the number of falsehoods and lies Trump tells on a daily basis which are often broadcast by news networks.
It adds, “your station has a responsibility to ‘protect the public from false, misleading or deceptive advertising,'” and threatens that “your failure to remove this deceptive ad … could put your station’s license in jeopardy.”
This is the ad the Trump campaign claims is “patently false, misleading, and deceptive,” says he did not call the coronavirus a “hoax,” and essentially claims the ad says he did.
Trump refused to take the threat of the coronavirus seriously, now he won’t take responsibility as his administration has been totally unprepared for this crisis. pic.twitter.com/Jdh1GY9HHS
— Priorities USA (@prioritiesUSA) March 23, 2020
The letter can be read on the Trump campaign’s website.
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
Republicans Admit They’ve Given Up Trying to Rein in Trump: ‘I’m Not Going to Tell Him How to Do His Job’
The Republican Party’s surrender to President Donald Trump was complete with the Senate acquittal in his impeachment trial.
Every GOP senator but one — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) — voted to acquit the president, although several expressed concerns about his behavior that House Democrats decided was impeachable, but it’s becoming clear Republicans will do nothing to push back on further abuses, reported Politico.
“Presidential personnel matters are for the president to make,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), after Trump removed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his brother from the National Security Council. “My hope is that the president will have learned something.”
Alexander and other GOP senators justified their vote to acquit by expressing hope that Trump had learned his lesson by getting impeached, but they haven’t done anything to constrain him after the trial ended.
“I hope that’s a last-week phenomenon, and it’s not going to carry on in the future,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said of the Vindmans’ firings and the removal of EU ambassador Gordon Sondland.
But Cornyn stopped shot of asking Trump to end his retributions.
“I’m not going to tell him how to do his job,” Cornyn said.
Even Romney, who drew the president’s ire by voting for conviction and removal, declined to criticize Trump’s attacks on him and impeachment witnesses.
“I don’t really have any comment on his reaction,” Romney said. “I expect he’ll say what he believes.”
