GRIFTER
Officials ‘Stunned’ When Trump Announced ‘Dramatic’ and ‘Major’ Economic Policies Are Coming – Because They Don’t Exist
Trump administration officials were “stunned” Monday evening when the President announced he would unveil on Tuesday “dramatic” and “major” economic policies to help American workers and businesses deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
“I will be here tomorrow afternoon to let you know about some of the economic steps we’re taking, which will be major,” President Donald Trump told the American people, claiming that COVID-19 “blindsided the world and I think we’ve handled it very well.”
But according to CNBC’s Eamon Javers and Bloomberg News, those plans simply do not currently exist yet.
Although President Trump promised last night that he would unveil “dramatic” and “major” economic policies today, I’m told that there is no finalized economic plan inside the White House now. As of last night, I was told: “it’s not there right now.” A lot of details to work out.
— Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 10, 2020
Trump achieved his goal, however. After posting the worst day in 12 years the stock market is poised to reverse course. The DOW opened up 800 points, pointing to a good day for Wall Street.
Trump promised a payroll tax cut – stressing the phrase “tax cuts” – along with some form of paid sick leave, during his short remarks before walking out of Vice President Mike Pence’s daily public coronavirus briefing.
Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow, already one of the administration’s faces of the administration’s lying to the public about COVID-19, along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, are heading to Capitol Hill this afternoon to talk with Senate Republicans about an economic plan.
But any financial package would have to originate in the House, so the reason for that strategy is unclear.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
GRIFTER
‘I Know Nothing’: Trump Furiously Denies Having Anything to Do With Air Force and Mike Pence Staying at His Resorts
President Donald Trump blasted out two tweets minutes apart Monday morning, denying he had anything to do with and even any knowledge of the Air Force all of a sudden choosing to use a commercial airport just miles away from his Turnberry, Scotland resort to refuel, and subsequently staying at the luxury golf club, and his Vice President staying at his Doonbeg, Ireland luxury resort – despite having meetings 180 miles away.
“I know nothing,” Trump insisted after reports revealed a five-fold increase at overnight stays near that small Scottish airport, and a three-fold in crease in re-fueling stops there.
“NOTHING TO DO WITH ME,” the President blasted at 9:43 AM.
I know nothing about an Air Force plane landing at an airport (which I do not own and have nothing to do with) near Turnberry Resort (which I do own) in Scotland, and filling up with fuel, with the crew staying overnight at Turnberry (they have good taste!). NOTHING TO DO WITH ME
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
He issued a similar denial at 9:52 AM about Vice President Mike Pence’s highly-criticized stay-over at Doonbeg, which would have been a three-hour drive to his meetings literally across the country had he driven. The vice president used Air Force Two repeatedly to travel to his meetings.
“I had nothing to do with the decision of our great @VP Mike Pence to stay overnight at one of the Trump owned resorts in Doonbeg, Ireland. Mike’s family has lived in Doonbeg for many years, and he thought that during his very busy European visit, he would stop and see his family!” Trump tweeted.
I had nothing to do with the decision of our great @VP Mike Pence to stay overnight at one of the Trump owned resorts in Doonbeg, Ireland. Mike’s family has lived in Doonbeg for many years, and he thought that during his very busy European visit, he would stop and see his family!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
The president neglected to mention that this use of taxpayer funds is inappropriate. Pence also said he paid Trump for the stays of his family members, which further enriched the president.
Image by The White House via Flickr
GRIFTER
Watch: Trump Brags for 2 Minutes in ‘Commercial’ Push to Hold Next Year’s G7 at His Troubled Miami Golf Resort
For the past few days President Donald Trump has been at the annual meeting of G7 leaders, taking time to post massive tweetstorms, attacking China, and skipping critical meetings on climate change and the fires destroying the Amazon – meetings that were attended by the other six top leaders. This year’s G7 was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, France.
Next year the annual meeting will be hosted by President Trump. And for months he has been pushing to hold it at his own golf resort, the failing Trump National Doral Miami, which he purchased in a bankruptcy fire sale for $150 million. Net operating at the resort is down 69% in the past two years, according to a report in The Washington Post from May.
“President Trump said Monday he was likely to hold next year’s Group of Seven summit in Doral, Fla., at his resort, meaning he would personally profit from one of the world’s most prestigious gatherings of foreign leaders,” The Washington Post just reported.
“They love the location of the hotel,” President Trump said Monday to reporters, bragging about its proximity to the airport. “We haven’t found anything that’s even close to competing with it. Really you can be there in a matter of minutes after you land.”
“People are really liking it,” he added.
Trump “went on to give a long commercial of sorts for the property, hailing its acres, separate buildings for different delegations and ‘great’ conference rooms.”
Were the 2020 G7 to be held at any of Trump’s properties he would stand to make millions, not to mention forever owning the prestige of having hosted a historic summit, which is invaluable.
Watch:
Trump uses G7 to promote private Doral resort he still owns and profits from, which he says may host the G7 next year: “It’s a great place. It’s got tremendous acreage … people are really liking it … we haven’t found anything that could even come close to competing with it.” pic.twitter.com/MK2vY2inK1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2019
GRIFTER
‘Smug’ Trump Kicks Off 10 Day Golfing Vacation With $10 Million Mega-Donor Hamptons Fundraisers
Trump thinks “the Democrats don’t seem like a threat,” according to a former White House official.
President Donald Trump will be out of the office for the next ten days. He is going on vacation, spending the next week at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club, as he does every August. But on his way to the Garden State Air Force One will take a detour to the Hamptons, where two billionaire real estate developers will hold separate mega-donor fundraisers that are expected to deliver $10 million in just a few hours to the Trump re-election effort. Tickets to one, now highly controversial fundraiser, held by SoulCycle, Equinox Fitness, and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross start at $5600 and go up to $250,000.
The Associated Press sets the scene, noting the President is “confronting a storm of crises, at home and abroad, that could set the course for his upcoming re-election bid,” which, it should be noted, literally began the same day he was sworn in to office in 2017.
Trump’s “aides say his attention will be focused on golf, cable news and Twitter. They often worry about the scattershot outbursts,” the AP notes, “that can emerge when Trump escapes Washington and has more access to his friends and less to his staff.”
The President is clearly in trouble, and some are questioning why he’s on vacation as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi formally requested the President just yesterday use his constitutional authority to call the Senate back in to session to pass strong and meaningful gun violence protection legislation.
“With his poll numbers stalled and his ability to rally the country questioned, he’s being tested by an escalating trade war with China that may slow the economy, rising tensions with both Iran and North Korea and, in the aftermath of the latest mass shootings, pressure to act on guns and face accusations of his own role in fostering an environment of hate.”
In fact, he has little “ability to rally the country,” which is his own fault. The “escalating trade war with China that may slow the economy” is his own fault. The “rising tensions with both Iran and North Korea” are his own fault. And “the latest mass shootings” are in part his own fault, given his refusal to do anything about violent white supremacism, domestic terrorism, the gun crisis, and right wing extremists.
Or, as the AP says, “pressure to act on guns and face accusations of his own role in fostering an environment of hate.”
And while many across America are feeling increased stress and fear – a video this week of a car backfiring in New York City’s Times Square had hundreds running for their lives fearing yet another mass shooting – the AP says “The president himself does not seem bothered.”
“He doesn’t think he is facing any challenges. His attitude is, ‘The economy is doing great, I am putting the hammer down on China, the rest is just noise,’” said former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. “The media is against him, his supporters are for him and the Democrats don’t seem like a threat.”
“He’s going on vacation feeling smug.”
RELATED STORIES:
Equinox and SoulCycle’s Billionaire Owner Faces Backlash and Boycotts Over $250,000 a Person Trump Fundraiser
Trump White House Has ‘Warped Worldview’ That Was Blocking DHS From Combating Domestic Terrorism: Report
White Supremacists Responsible for All Race-Based Domestic Terrorism Incidents in 2018 – DOJ Blocked Report
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Brother Recruited Spies to Infiltrate Liberal Groups – Including a Top Teachers’ Union: Report
- AMERICA IN CRISIS2 days ago
Trump Defender Buried by Entire Jake Tapper CNN Panel for Trying to Laugh Off President’s Coronavirus Lies
- News3 days ago
Senate Democrats Believe Their Path to Dethroning Mitch McConnell Is Better Than Ever: Report
- AS ROME BURNS23 hours ago
Markets Crashing. Oil Prices Plunging. Coronavirus Cases Jumping. Trump Jetting Off to $4 Million Florida Fundraiser.
- News1 day ago
Biden Advisors Say Top Dems Like Warren, Harris, Rice, Buttigieg, Booker, Yates Could Have Big Roles in Administration
- ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM20 hours ago
GOP Congressional Candidate Pardoned by Trump Tweets Homophobic Meme Suggesting LGBT People Are Violent Pedophiles
- OOPS17 hours ago
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Spotted on Air Force One With Trump Hours Before Self-Quarantining Over COVID-19 Fears
- AMERICAN IDIOT21 hours ago
‘Business as Usual’: Press Secretary Adamantly Denies White House Doing Anything Different Amid Coronavirus Pandemic