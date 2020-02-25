PANTS ON FIRE LIE
‘Mars Needn’t Worry’: Top Trump Economic Advisor Slammed for Claiming Coronavirus ‘Contained’ After CDC Warns of Spread
Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor, is falsely claiming the U.S. has “contained” the coronavirus, literally minutes after reports broke that the CDC is warning of a spread of the deadly virus that has killed 2600 people, mostly in China.
The U.S. has 53 confirmed cases as of Monday, according to the World Health Organization.
“We have contained this. I won’t say ‘air-tight,’ but it’s pretty close to air-tight,” Kudlow said on CNBC, where he worked as a financial analyst and TV host before Trump hired him to be his Director of the National Economic Council.
“There will be some stumbles. We’re looking at numbers; it’s a little iffy,” Kudlow continued, referring to the economic, not human impact. “But at the moment, the numbers that we’re looking at … there’s no supply disruptions out there yet.” Kudlow did classify the human toll as tragic.
The U.S. has “contained” the coronavirus, NEC Director Larry Kudlow says. “Pretty close to airtight.” https://t.co/LJKSIghL7q pic.twitter.com/mkRzCrHMM1
— CNBC (@CNBC) February 25, 2020
The DOW has dropped over 1800 points this week, in less than two full days of trading so far as a result of coronavirus fears.
Many on social media said the administration put Kudlow out to minimize the economic damage, after the CDC warned the American public earlier today that “we expect we will see community spread in the United States” of the coronavirus. The CDC also added: “It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses.”
“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” a top CDC official said.
Here’s what one emergency/trauma radiologist and health policy/economics professor says:
Maybe the stock-market puppeteers should get together with the actual scientists. While @larry_kudlow is telling us not to worry, our CDC is giving apt advice. https://t.co/aBTQdMOxFZ pic.twitter.com/Y7XX9LWS2n
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) February 25, 2020
Even this CNBC anchor disputes his former colleague’s comments:
I’m sorry, but how can anyone declare that, “we have contained this” when they have absolutely no idea how bad it will get here and the CDC itself says moments ago that the spread of the Coronavirus in the United States “might be bad.”
— Scott Wapner (@ScottWapnerCNBC) February 25, 2020
On social media many are furious about Kudlow’s coverup.
Yes, we’ve contained it to planet earth. Mars needn’t worry.
Ridiculous statement. https://t.co/mMHOm7sBpU
— Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) February 25, 2020
Good to know the administration is coordinating its #COVIDー19 #coronoavirusoutbreak messaging so well. pic.twitter.com/UNrE47Qr9r
— Aaron Mehta (@AaronMehta) February 25, 2020
Government double talk on full display today:
1) CDC warns of “severe” disruptions – businesses and schools closing in U.S. – because of #COVIDー19 (aka #Coronavirus)
2) White House advisor Kudlow says everything’s under control
— West Wing Reports (edited by Paul Brandus) (@WestWingReport) February 25, 2020
Dear @larry_kudlow. Your Team Trump panic is showing. You are lying at his behest to calm fears and stop the stock market from turning. You know nothing. You people have cut CDC funding to do what…build your wall? Now what?! By the way…#RushLimbaugh says it’s just a cold. https://t.co/2fZjwAi0c6
— Red Hot Jade (@JadeisFedUp) February 25, 2020
Case in point, this comment from Kudlow isn’t accurate. It suggests the Trump admin is more concerned about shoring up the stock market (and Trump’s re-election) than managing a real crisis.
But those who believe everything Trump says, may believe this over the CDC. https://t.co/DBXA8tUsaY
— Librarianshipwreck (@libshipwreck) February 25, 2020
That’s a lie, intended to slow the stock market dive which will damage the current president’s campaign.
CDC says the opposite.
“…top official said that disruptions to daily life could be severe.”
Note CDC page has changed today, may follow Kudlow.https://t.co/Wy7FpXgDzb https://t.co/COs2xPmHwz
— George Fallar (@gfallar) February 25, 2020
Kudlow doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Would the amateurs in @realdonaldtrump’s @WhiteHouse Comm team please step aside and let the qualified professionals at @CDC and @NIH handled this crisis. Really. Trump is unprepared for this. https://t.co/IjoyAintM8
— Jim Fusilli (@jimfusillibooks) February 25, 2020
The DOW is tanking again today (-600 pts) so Kudlow was thrown in front of tvs to lie to the public (b/c lying on tv is ok b/c you’re not under oath) to try to manipulate the market. No diff than Trump claiming a “vaccine was near” only to find out that “near” = 1-1.5 YEARS AWAY
— Bebe📎 (@lovinbebemocha) February 25, 2020
Trump Promises to Protect Social Security One Day After Bragging He Will Try to Cut It After the Election
President Donald Trump on Wednesday bragged about his “tremendous” economy, promising a CNBC reporter that after the election he will look at cutting “entitlements,” specifically Social Security and Medicare, because he expects economic growth to be even better than he believes it is now. (It was better under President Barack Obama.)
Of course people on Social Security and Medicare rarely benefit from increased economic growth, but that was his reasoning.
Minutes ago Trump – still on a tweeting frenzy, having produced 142 tweets or retweets on Wednesday, his record as president – declared that Democrats will “destroy” Social Security, but he will “save” it.
Democrats are going to destroy your Social Security. I have totally left it alone, as promised, and will save it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020
That’s a demonstrable lie.
Trump’s 2020 budget calls for cuts of “$84 billion in Social Security disability benefits,” according to Marketwatch.
Last month Salon wrote that the “Trump administration has just declared war on Social Security.”
President Trump is lying. Period.
