‘Mars Needn’t Worry’: Top Trump Economic Advisor Slammed for Claiming Coronavirus ‘Contained’ After CDC Warns of Spread

Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor, is falsely claiming the U.S. has “contained” the coronavirus, literally minutes after reports broke that the CDC is warning of a spread of the deadly virus that has killed 2600 people, mostly in China.

The U.S. has 53 confirmed cases as of Monday, according to the World Health Organization.

“We have contained this. I won’t say ‘air-tight,’ but it’s pretty close to air-tight,” Kudlow said on CNBC, where he worked as a financial analyst and TV host before Trump hired him to be his Director of the National Economic Council.

“There will be some stumbles. We’re looking at numbers; it’s a little iffy,” Kudlow continued, referring to the economic, not human impact. “But at the moment, the numbers that we’re looking at … there’s no supply disruptions out there yet.” Kudlow did classify the human toll as tragic.

The U.S. has “contained” the coronavirus, NEC Director Larry Kudlow says. “Pretty close to airtight.” https://t.co/LJKSIghL7q pic.twitter.com/mkRzCrHMM1 — CNBC (@CNBC) February 25, 2020

The DOW has dropped over 1800 points this week, in less than two full days of trading so far as a result of coronavirus fears.

Many on social media said the administration put Kudlow out to minimize the economic damage, after the CDC warned the American public earlier today that “we expect we will see community spread in the United States” of the coronavirus. The CDC also added: “It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses.”

“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” a top CDC official said.

Here’s what one emergency/trauma radiologist and health policy/economics professor says:

Maybe the stock-market puppeteers should get together with the actual scientists. While @larry_kudlow is telling us not to worry, our CDC is giving apt advice. https://t.co/aBTQdMOxFZ pic.twitter.com/Y7XX9LWS2n — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) February 25, 2020

Even this CNBC anchor disputes his former colleague’s comments:

I’m sorry, but how can anyone declare that, “we have contained this” when they have absolutely no idea how bad it will get here and the CDC itself says moments ago that the spread of the Coronavirus in the United States “might be bad.” — Scott Wapner (@ScottWapnerCNBC) February 25, 2020

On social media many are furious about Kudlow’s coverup.

Yes, we’ve contained it to planet earth. Mars needn’t worry. Ridiculous statement. https://t.co/mMHOm7sBpU — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) February 25, 2020

Good to know the administration is coordinating its #COVIDー19 #coronoavirusoutbreak messaging so well. pic.twitter.com/UNrE47Qr9r — Aaron Mehta (@AaronMehta) February 25, 2020

Government double talk on full display today:

1) CDC warns of “severe” disruptions – businesses and schools closing in U.S. – because of #COVIDー19 (aka #Coronavirus)

2) White House advisor Kudlow says everything’s under control — West Wing Reports (edited by Paul Brandus) (@WestWingReport) February 25, 2020

Dear @larry_kudlow. Your Team Trump panic is showing. You are lying at his behest to calm fears and stop the stock market from turning. You know nothing. You people have cut CDC funding to do what…build your wall? Now what?! By the way…#RushLimbaugh says it’s just a cold. https://t.co/2fZjwAi0c6 — Red Hot Jade (@JadeisFedUp) February 25, 2020

Case in point, this comment from Kudlow isn’t accurate. It suggests the Trump admin is more concerned about shoring up the stock market (and Trump’s re-election) than managing a real crisis. But those who believe everything Trump says, may believe this over the CDC. https://t.co/DBXA8tUsaY — Librarianshipwreck (@libshipwreck) February 25, 2020

That’s a lie, intended to slow the stock market dive which will damage the current president’s campaign.

CDC says the opposite.

“…top official said that disruptions to daily life could be severe.”

Note CDC page has changed today, may follow Kudlow.https://t.co/Wy7FpXgDzb https://t.co/COs2xPmHwz — George Fallar (@gfallar) February 25, 2020

Kudlow doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Would the amateurs in @realdonaldtrump’s @WhiteHouse Comm team please step aside and let the qualified professionals at @CDC and @NIH handled this crisis. Really. Trump is unprepared for this. https://t.co/IjoyAintM8 — Jim Fusilli (@jimfusillibooks) February 25, 2020