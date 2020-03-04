Biden Wins Texas and at Least 8 Other States in Stunning Super Tuesday Surge

Joe Biden rolled his Saturday South Carolina success into a massive Super Tuesday triumph over Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The former Vice President is projected to win Texas and at least eight other states, according to NBC News. Bernie Sanders is leading in California, NBC reports, and is projected to win at least three other states. Elizabeth Warren is not projected to win a single state.

BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Texas Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. https://t.co/aY2vUW07zV pic.twitter.com/nVfdrfoav2 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2020

NBC News projects Biden won Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Sanders is projected to have won Colorado, Utah, and Vermont.

The AP has called California for Sanders:

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary in California, claiming biggest prize on Super Tuesday. https://t.co/FZHkka7C1w — The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2020

Maine has yet to be called but it is leaning towards Biden.

