ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Biden Wins Texas and at Least 8 Other States in Stunning Super Tuesday Surge
Joe Biden rolled his Saturday South Carolina success into a massive Super Tuesday triumph over Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The former Vice President is projected to win Texas and at least eight other states, according to NBC News. Bernie Sanders is leading in California, NBC reports, and is projected to win at least three other states. Elizabeth Warren is not projected to win a single state.
BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Texas Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. https://t.co/aY2vUW07zV pic.twitter.com/nVfdrfoav2
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2020
NBC News projects Biden won Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Sanders is projected to have won Colorado, Utah, and Vermont.
The AP has called California for Sanders:
BREAKING: Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary in California, claiming biggest prize on Super Tuesday. https://t.co/FZHkka7C1w
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2020
Maine has yet to be called but it is leaning towards Biden.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Biden Projected to Win North Carolina Democratic Primary
Joe Biden is projected to win the North Carolina Democratic primary.
MSNBC reports Biden’s win in the Tar Heel State must be large for them to call it as soon as the polls closed. That formula MSNBC also applied to Biden’s apparent huge win in Virginia.
Steve Kornacki calls it a “landslide.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Biden Projected to Win Virginia, Sanders Projected to Win Vermont in First Super Tuesday Results
Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the state of Virginia and at leasst 16 of its 99 delegates. Senator Bernie Sanders wins his home state of Vermont and 8 delegates.
Both results are from MSNBC, which says exit polls show Biden won 66% of the electorate in Virginia.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Images of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Biden in First Place Over Sanders After Dramatic Double-Digit Jump in First Poll Since Buttigieg and Klobuchar Exits
The first national poll in the wake of Pete Buttigieg’s and Amy Klobuchar’s exit from their presidential campaigns shows Joe Biden now in first place, with an 8-point lead over Bernie Sanders. That nationwide poll is consistent with other state polls that saw Biden jumping double-digits in states like Virginia.
Biden picked up 10 points in the new Morning Consult poll which shows him in first place with 36% of the vote nationwide. Bernie Sanders is now in second place at 28%.
Senator Sanders and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg “saw no significant change in support,” Morning Consult notes, suggesting the campaign suspensions benefitted Biden far more than Sanders.
That same poll now has Bloomberg at 19% and Senator Elizabeth Warren at 14%.
