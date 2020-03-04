Connect with us

ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE

Biden Wins Texas and at Least 8 Other States in Stunning Super Tuesday Surge

Published

on

Joe Biden rolled his Saturday South Carolina success into a massive Super Tuesday triumph over Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The former Vice President is projected to win Texas and at least eight other states, according to NBC News. Bernie Sanders is leading in California, NBC reports, and is projected to win at least three other states. Elizabeth Warren is not projected to win a single state.

NBC News projects Biden won Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Sanders is projected to have won Colorado, Utah, and Vermont.

The AP has called California for Sanders:

Maine has yet to be called but it is leaning towards Biden.

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

 

