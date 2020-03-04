ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
MSNBC’s Morning Joe: Dems ‘Wasted Two Years of Everybody’s Time’ by Starting Primaries in Whitest States
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hammered the Democratic Party for setting up an unnecessarily divisive primary process.
The “Morning Joe” host has criticized the party for opening its presidential primaries with two states — Iowa and New Hampshire — that sidelined one of the key Democratic voter blocs until South Carolina voted nearly a month later.
“I will say it again, there are two wings of the Democratic Party, there always has been,” Scarborough said. “There’s been the Bill Clinton wing of the Democratic Party that did well with working class white voters, working class black voters, did well in black churches, and then there was the Bill Bradley [wing], and we will just say the Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] side of the party that did very well with intellectuals, did very well with white voters on the Upper East Side, did very well in college towns.”
“This year, for some reason, Joe Biden was the only candidate on the Bill Clinton side of the Democratic Party, the other 20 candidates were on the Bill Bradley, Mayor Pete side of the party,” he added. “We’ve been saying it for weeks.”
Starting off the primaries in two of the whitest states in the U.S. warped the process, Scarborough said.
“You can’t win the nomination from that wing of the Democratic Party,” he said. “Actually, we’ve been saying it for about the last six months — you just can’t do it. Yes, you look good in Iowa, you look good in New Hampshire, but what are you going to do in South Carolina? What are you going to do in Alabama? What are you going to do in North Carolina?”
Candidates spent months campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire, gambling that a strong start in those two states would translate into support from black voters in South Carolina — and Scarborough said that was demonstrably not true.
“It is a disgrace that the Democratic Party starts their contests in two overwhelmingly white states, in Iowa and New Hampshire,” he said. “They wasted two years of everybody’s time. They should have started in South Carolina, they should have started in a state that represented the demographic breakdown and the importance of the black voters to the Democratic Party.”
Biden Wins Texas and at Least 8 Other States in Stunning Super Tuesday Surge
Joe Biden rolled his Saturday South Carolina success into a massive Super Tuesday triumph over Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The former Vice President is projected to win Texas and at least eight other states, according to NBC News. Bernie Sanders is leading in California, NBC reports, and is projected to win at least three other states. Elizabeth Warren is not projected to win a single state.
BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Texas Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. https://t.co/aY2vUW07zV pic.twitter.com/nVfdrfoav2
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2020
NBC News projects Biden won Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Sanders is projected to have won Colorado, Utah, and Vermont.
The AP has called California for Sanders:
BREAKING: Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary in California, claiming biggest prize on Super Tuesday. https://t.co/FZHkka7C1w
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2020
Maine has yet to be called but it is leaning towards Biden.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Biden Projected to Win North Carolina Democratic Primary
Joe Biden is projected to win the North Carolina Democratic primary.
MSNBC reports Biden’s win in the Tar Heel State must be large for them to call it as soon as the polls closed. That formula MSNBC also applied to Biden’s apparent huge win in Virginia.
Steve Kornacki calls it a “landslide.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Biden Projected to Win Virginia, Sanders Projected to Win Vermont in First Super Tuesday Results
Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the state of Virginia and at leasst 16 of its 99 delegates. Senator Bernie Sanders wins his home state of Vermont and 8 delegates.
Both results are from MSNBC, which says exit polls show Biden won 66% of the electorate in Virginia.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
