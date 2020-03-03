Biden Projected to Win North Carolina Democratic Primary

Joe Biden is projected to win the North Carolina Democratic primary.

MSNBC reports Biden’s win in the Tar Heel State must be large for them to call it as soon as the polls closed. That formula MSNBC also applied to Biden’s apparent huge win in Virginia.

Steve Kornacki calls it a “landslide.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license