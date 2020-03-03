Biden Projected to Win Virginia, Sanders Projected to Win Vermont in First Super Tuesday Results

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the state of Virginia and at leasst 16 of its 99 delegates. Senator Bernie Sanders wins his home state of Vermont and 8 delegates.

Both results are from MSNBC, which says exit polls show Biden won 66% of the electorate in Virginia.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Images of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license