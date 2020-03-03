Biden in First Place Over Sanders After Dramatic Double-Digit Jump in First Poll Since Buttigieg and Klobuchar Exits

The first national poll in the wake of Pete Buttigieg’s and Amy Klobuchar’s exit from their presidential campaigns shows Joe Biden now in first place, with an 8-point lead over Bernie Sanders. That nationwide poll is consistent with other state polls that saw Biden jumping double-digits in states like Virginia.

Biden picked up 10 points in the new Morning Consult poll which shows him in first place with 36% of the vote nationwide. Bernie Sanders is now in second place at 28%.

Senator Sanders and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg “saw no significant change in support,” Morning Consult notes, suggesting the campaign suspensions benefitted Biden far more than Sanders.

That same poll now has Bloomberg at 19% and Senator Elizabeth Warren at 14%.