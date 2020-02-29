Connect with us

Steyer Out

Billionaire Tom Steyer has dropped out of the Democratic presidential race after spending $20 million in South Carolina but not qualifying for any state-wide delegates amid a poor showing.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won South Carolina on Saturday, with Sen. Bernie Sanders projected to come in a distant second.

UPDATE –
Steyer’s announcement:

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

