ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Steyer Out
Billionaire Tom Steyer has dropped out of the Democratic presidential race after spending $20 million in South Carolina but not qualifying for any state-wide delegates amid a poor showing.
Former Vice President Joe Biden won South Carolina on Saturday, with Sen. Bernie Sanders projected to come in a distant second.
UPDATE –
Steyer’s announcement:
JUST IN: Pledging to continue to work on issues of racial injustice and climate change, Tom Steyer announces he is dropping out of the 2020 race: "Honestly, I can't see a path where I can win the presidency." https://t.co/cCHF35HNq6 pic.twitter.com/sj4iapZMyI
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 1, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Democratic Debate Drew Record-Breaking Viewership – Trump’s State of the Union Was ‘Least Viewed of His Presidency’
Wednesday night’s Democratic debate drew record-breaking viewership, making it the largest audience for a Democratic debate ever, according to CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter.
HUGE #’s for the #DemDebate last night. Looks like 19.7 million on NBC and MSNBC combined. Final # may fluctuate a bit, but it’s a new record high for a Dem debate, beating last June’s.
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 20, 2020
CBS News Correspondent Matt Pieper notes the above numbers don’t include streaming, which makes the total viewership a lot higher:
DEBATE RATINGS: NBC says the Democratic presidential
debate averaged a record 20 million viewers on NBC and MSNBC, along with another 13.5 million viewers
streaming online. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate
— Matt Pieper (@MattPieper) February 20, 2020
More:
NBC delivered an all-time record viewership for any #DemDebate: 20 million across two networks–and another 13.5 million streaming the slugfest online: https://t.co/GhiUmgwvo3 pic.twitter.com/9corTl89eW
— Mark Joyella ???? (@standupkid) February 20, 2020
By contrast, as some on social media were quick to point out, Trump’s recent State of the Union address this month “was the least viewed of his presidency,” as Newsweek reported.
Sorry @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/oWWmA90rMW
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 20, 2020
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
‘The Most Expensive Night in Vegas I’ve Ever Seen,’ ‘Titanic,’ ‘Disaster’: Bloomberg’s Debate Performance Panned
Former NYC mayor Mike Bloomberg’s first presidential debate performance is being widely panned by pundits.
The Root’s Dr. Jason Johnson told MSNBC viewers just how bad he thought Bloomberg did at the Democratic debate in Las Vegas: “The most expensive night in Vegas I’ve ever seen. He lost everything.”
"This probably was the most expensive night in Vegas I've ever seen. Bloomberg lost everything.
He stumbled over obvious questions anyone could have anticipated. He's probably doubling the salary of people going into the spin room" —@DrJasonJohnson #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Vv6bC8xrRI
— Alexis Goldstein ???? (@alexisgoldstein) February 20, 2020
CNN’s Van Jones called Bloomberg’s performance “a disaster,” comparing him to the Titanic:
Bloomberg went into the #DemDebate as the Titanic. And tonight? That Titanic met an iceberg named "Elizabeth Warren." pic.twitter.com/V7Vth9MWvP
— Van Jones (@VanJones68) February 20, 2020
Vox’s Aaron Rupar posted video of the first blow Bloomberg suffered, saying “He was unable to come back from this.”
Warren’s opening salvo on Bloomberg set the tone for the rest of the debate. He was unable to come back from this. pic.twitter.com/tHwoRL7Soc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 20, 2020
Here’s how some journalists characterized Bloomberg’s debate performance.
Esquire’s political writer:
I am stunned at how really bad Bloomberg is at this .
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 20, 2020
HuffPost Senior Reporter:
#DemDebate takeaway: Elizabeth Warren hit Michael Bloomberg in the face with a sledgehammer for an hour and then people debated stuff for another hour.
— Zach Carter (@zachdcarter) February 20, 2020
Editor-in-Chief of Mother Jones:
The runaway winner was Warren.
Bloomberg turned in a horrifically bad debate performance.
The Bernie vetting began. He punched back but some still landed.
Biden was sort of washed out.
Not clear if Pete and Amy's squabbling helps either.
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) February 20, 2020
Boston Globe columnist:
Quick take:
Warren crushed: Best debate so far.
Biden: He ain't dead yet
Sanders: skated but came across as arrogant
Mayor Pete: Aggressive but solid
Klobuchar: Meh
Bloomberg: Clean up on Aisle 6
— Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) February 20, 2020
More:
My tentative power ranking for tonight's #DemDebate
Elizabeth Warren
Bernie Sanders
Pete Buttigieg
Joe Biden
Amy Klobuchar
Literally everyone else in Nevada
Some ghosts
Hold a sec I know there's someone else
Michael Bloomberg@EmmaVigeland?
— John Iadarola (@johniadarola) February 20, 2020
Bloomberg News reporting on a tough night for Bloomberg: https://t.co/dMZOBR0EsB
— Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) February 20, 2020
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Bernie Sanders Projected Winner of New Hampshire Primary – Buttigieg and Klobuchar Follow Closely
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont, is the projected winner of the New Hampshire Democratic primary, MSNBC is reporting. Former mayor Pete Buttigieg came in a close second and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota came in third.
All three will be assigned delegates.
FASTEST NH Primary Results – Total of 82.49% reporting
Sanders: 25.86%
Buttigieg: 24.12%
Klobuchar: 19.81%
Warren: 9.46%
Biden: 8.69%
Steyer: 3.51%
Gabbard: 3.22%
Yang: 2.88%
Total votes cast so far: 249,504
Full results here: https://t.co/J7J00UQxN8 pic.twitter.com/sUxxFzOa7w
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) February 12, 2020
DDHQ-UVA Center for Politics Delegate Estimates for New Hampshire:
Sanders 9
Buttigieg 9
Klobuchar 6
Delegates to date: pic.twitter.com/KByUN8peg6
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) February 12, 2020
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, came in a distant fourth. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in fifth.
Exit polls say many voters made up their minds in the past few days, after Friday’s Democratic debate. Sen. Klobuchar is widely seen as having performed very well during the debate.
Also Tuesday evening, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and U.S. Senator Michael Bennett, Democrat of Colorado, suspended their campaigns.
