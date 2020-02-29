Steyer Out

Billionaire Tom Steyer has dropped out of the Democratic presidential race after spending $20 million in South Carolina but not qualifying for any state-wide delegates amid a poor showing.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won South Carolina on Saturday, with Sen. Bernie Sanders projected to come in a distant second.

UPDATE –

Steyer’s announcement:

JUST IN: Pledging to continue to work on issues of racial injustice and climate change, Tom Steyer announces he is dropping out of the 2020 race: "Honestly, I can't see a path where I can win the presidency." https://t.co/cCHF35HNq6 pic.twitter.com/sj4iapZMyI — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 1, 2020

