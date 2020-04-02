ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Democrats Move National Convention to Mid-August After Biden Calls for Delay Over Coronavirus Concerns
The Democratic National Convention will not be held until the week of August 17, a delay made after former Vice President Joe Biden expressed concern about having a large group of people gathered to hold the nominating event amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I doubt whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held in mid-July, early July,” Biden said Wednesday night, as The New York Times noted. “I think it’s going to have to move into August.”
The Democratic Convention will still be held in Milwaukee, the Journal Sentinel reports, but dates and number of days are “in flux.”
Here’s Biden making his remark to Jimmy Fallon (starts at the 7:20 mark):
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Bernie Sanders ‘Having Conversations’ to ‘Assess His Campaign’ After Biden Clean Sweep
Senator Bernie Sanders will be assessing his campaign after big losses Tuesday night, according to his campaign manager Faiz Shakir.
“The next primary contest is three weeks away,” Shakir said in a statement. “Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.”
here’s a statement from @fshakir on what comes next. pic.twitter.com/G2TwY8Aesd
— mike casca (@cascamike) March 18, 2020
Tuesday night Sanders lost Florida, taking just 23% of the vote to Joe Biden’s 62%. In Illinois Sanders captured just 36% against Biden’s 59%. And in Arizona Sanders took nearly 32% to Biden’s nearly 44%.
Once again Sanders did not give a campaign speech Tuesday night for supporters following his losses, but he did live stream comments on the coronavirus pandemic last night, as NBC News noted.
News
Clean Sweep: Biden Projected Winner in Key Democratic State Primaries of Arizona, Illinois and Florida
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday handily swept three key state Democratic primaries: Arizona, Illinois, and Florida. He has been declared the projected winner in all three states.
The New York Times reports Joe Biden “took a dominating lead over Bernie Sanders that could add to pressure on him to end his campaign.”
The former VP’s wins are “all but extinguishing Mr. Sanders’s chances for a comeback on an Election Day conducted amid a series of cascading disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.”
MSNBC reports Biden currently has 1132 delegates, Sanders 817.
Currently, Biden is winning Florida 62% to 23%, Illinois 59% to 26%, and Arizona 43% to 30%.
This post has been updated with additional results.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Biden Beats Sanders in Last Week’s Washington State Primary
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner in last week’s “mini super Tuesday”primary in Washington state.
NBC News, ABC News, and The New York Times all report Biden as the winner. NBC reports Biden won 37.9% of the vote against Sanders’ 36.4%.
“Bernie Sanders won the state in a landslide in the 2016 Democratic caucuses there,” NBC News notes.
Trending
