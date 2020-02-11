‘The Unthinkable Can Happen Here’: Legal Experts Weigh in on the Rule of Law Being ‘Trampled’ by Trump and Barr

Legal experts, including former federal prosecutors, are weighing in and speaking out after all four federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case resigned, apparently over the Dept. of Justice indicating it will overrule their sentencing recommendation to request a lighter sentence.

The DOJ’s move, unprecedented, came just hours after President Donald Trump tweeted his anger in a dead of night attack, leading many to believe he will pardon Stone, a top Trump ally, confidant, and former campaign advisor.

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Experts are extremely concerned about the rule of law and how Attorney General Bill Barr and President Donald Trump appear to be dismantling it.

Chuck Rosenberg, a former U.S. Attorney, on MSNBC called it “apolitical infestation of the office.”

Here are more legal experts weighing in:

Kravis’ withdrawal notice, unlike Zelenski’s, specifies he’s resigned from DOJ. He put his career & livelihood on the line. Prosecutors don’t do that lightly. Here, it’s being done to say the rule of law is being trampled by Trump & Barr. https://t.co/k1rFdk77TQ — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 11, 2020

Donald Trump is undermining confidence in our judicial system. How can anyone believe that the system is fair when the president consistently intervenes to help his friends and harm his enemies? https://t.co/UgB3vsXjFp — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 11, 2020

I’ve said it before (⬆️) and I’ll say it again: a Justice Department that operates as the President’s personal law firm/fixer is more damaging to our national interest than any of the numerous other expressions of this administration’s endemic corruption. https://t.co/nONccqTHol — John Muhs (@jcmuhs) February 11, 2020

Attorney General Barr’s opening remarks at his Senate confirmation: “Nothing could be more destructive of our system of government, of the rule of law, or the Department of Justice as an institution than any toleration of political interference with the enforcement of the law.” https://t.co/pHpsAjLx7s — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 11, 2020

The career staff at DOJ are showing the moral courage that has been lacking from the political appointees for three years. https://t.co/C3zAE7scJt — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 11, 2020

Bill Barr will now replace them with his loyalists, which will be convenient when he starts prosecuting the “enemies of the state” list they’ve compiled against those who oppose the Trump regime. Folks need to look to history to see the dangerous road we’re on. — Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) February 11, 2020

Mary McCord, a former acting assistant AG for the DOJ’s National Security Division: “There is no way you can come away from this with anything other than an impression that Justice is taking its orders from the president and pandering to the president.” https://t.co/6a5OxVSJpg — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 11, 2020

I think what today proves is that democracy and authoritarianism are wrestling for control of this land. We’re all busy. But if we can’t make time to fight for democracy, we might not have another chance. The unthinkable can happen here. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 11, 2020