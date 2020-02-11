Connect with us

‘The Unthinkable Can Happen Here’: Legal Experts Weigh in on the Rule of Law Being ‘Trampled’ by Trump and Barr

Legal experts, including former federal prosecutors, are weighing in and speaking out after all four federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case resigned, apparently over the Dept. of Justice indicating it will overrule their sentencing recommendation to request a lighter sentence.

The DOJ’s move, unprecedented, came just hours after President Donald Trump tweeted his anger in a dead of night attack, leading many to believe he will pardon Stone, a top Trump ally, confidant, and former campaign advisor.

 

Experts are extremely concerned about the rule of law and how Attorney General Bill Barr and President Donald Trump appear to be dismantling it.

Chuck Rosenberg, a former U.S. Attorney, on MSNBC called it “apolitical infestation of the office.”

