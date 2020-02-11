CORRUPTION
Trump Says He Has the ‘Absolute Right’ to Tell DOJ What to Do – but Claims He Didn’t in Stone Case Despite Angry Tweet
President Donald Trump says he has the “absolute right” to direct the Dept. of Justice in who and how it prosecutes, but claims that he didn’t, despite his furious tweet overnight attacking the DOJ and calling prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation of Roger Stone a “miscarriage of justice.”
Trump also called the 7 to 9 year recommendation of jail time for Stone, his ally, confidant, and former campaign advisor, an “insult to our country.” Trump often conflates himself and the nation, as if he is the country.
Saying he did not speak to anyone at DOJ Trump then said, “I’d be able to do it if I wanted I have the absolute right to do it.”
Calling the sentencing recommendation “ridiculous” Trump added, “I thought the whole prosecution was ridiculous.”
“That was a horrible abberition,” he concluded, apparently meaning “aberration.”
Asked about Roger Stone, Trump says he has an “absolute right” to tell the Justice Department what to do pic.twitter.com/AZRv9Aff7P
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2020
CORRUPTION
Third Federal Prosecutor Withdraws From Stone Case Apparently Over Interference by DOJ and Trump
Three federal prosecutors have now resigned from the Roger Stone case after the Dept. of Justice said it will intervene to lower their sentencing recommendation of 7 to 9 years in prison for the “dirty trickster.”
Vox’s senior political reporter reveal the third prosecutor to pull out this afternoon:
Adam Jed becomes the third Stone prosecutor to withdraw, days before sentencing. pic.twitter.com/P1gT1LUlqL
— Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) February 11, 2020
Less than an hour ago a career prosecutor, Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Kravis, quit the DOJ, presumably over the interference. Just before that a federal prosecutor who had worked on the Mueller report and stayed on to prosecute Stone withdrew from the case but did not quit DOJ.
Overnight President trump blasted the DOJ in an angry tweet for the 7 to 9 year sentence request, which is within federal guidelines.
EARLIER: ‘4-Alarm Fire’: Former US Attorney Says Resignations From Stone Prosecutors ‘Speak Loudly’ to What’s Happening at DOJ
CORRUPTION
‘4-Alarm Fire’: Former US Attorney Says Resignations From Stone Prosecutors ‘Speak Loudly’ to What’s Happening at DOJ
A former U.S. Attorney says the resignations of two key federal prosecutors who were working on the Roger Stone case are signaling there is “a 4-alarm fire” inside the Dept. of Justice over the decision to overrule and reduce their sentencing recommendation.
Joyce Vance, now a University of Alabama law professor and an MSNBC contributor who appears on the cable news network almost daily says the resignations speak loudly to what’s happening inside the Justice Dept.
This, the 2nd withdrawal notice from a career prosecutor, speaks loudly to those of us who used to work at DOJ. There is a 4-alarm fire at Justice. https://t.co/i1qfsOwTbo
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 11, 2020
Just hours earlier, Vance called news the DOJ would overrule federal prosecutors to reduce the sentencing recommendation for Stone, “deeply alarming.”
Overnight President Trump posted a furious tweet saying, “This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”
“If Trump is able to exert this sort of control over DOJ‘s criminal cases, we are in uncharted waters. Imagine a POTUS with unlimited ability to manipulate the criminal justice system for his own benefit,” she added.
2/ equally and fairly, not in doing a favor for a friend of the president. If Trump is able to exert this sort of control over DOJ‘s criminal cases, we are in uncharted waters. Imagine a POTUS with unlimited ability to manipulate the criminal justice system for his own benefit.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 11, 2020
CORRUPTION
DOJ to Lower Prosecutor’s Request for 7 to 9 Years in Prison for Roger Stone After Angry Dead of Night Trump Tweet: Report
The Dept. of Justice will intervene in the sentencing of Roger Stone by reducing the amount of time federal prosecutors requested on Monday. Prosecutors had asked for 7 to 9 years in prison for the President’s longtime friend, confidant, and former campaign advisor, but that all changed after an angry dead of night tweet from Trump.
“The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate,” a Senior DOJ official told Fox News producer Jake Gibson, hours after Trump’s 2 AM tweet.
“The Department was shocked to see the sentencing recommendation in the filing in the Stone case last night,” that official also said, according to Fox News.
Stone is being sentenced for witness tampering, lying under oath, and obstruction of Congress. He also was accused of posting an image seen by many as threatening the judge in the case. Prosecutors in their court filing said that when Stone’s “crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he displayed contempt for this Court and the rule of law.”
Trump went ballistic overnight, tweeting out a debunked conspiracy theory to protect Stone, calling the 7 to 9 year sentencing request “a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”
That last line led many to believe he plans to pardon Stone.
Former DOJ chief spokesperson Matthew Miller weighed in:
Excuse me, what? The Department already spoke – in court. Obvious, highly inappropriate presidential interference in what has always been an independent prosecutorial function. https://t.co/ZIRm95UBk7
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 11, 2020
NY Times columnist Michelle Goldberg:
Bill Barr is eviscerating the rule of law in this country and I hope someone in Congress has the energy left to raise hell about it https://t.co/BZdOy4e6fS
— Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) February 11, 2020
Economist David Rothschild:
President is personally intervening to get convicted felon, and loyal lieutenant, Roger Stone a lighter sentence. Department of Justice should be named Trump Family Lawyers. https://t.co/ig0AWjw7SC
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) February 11, 2020
