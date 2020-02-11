All Four Federal Prosecutors on Stone Case Have Now Resigned After DOJ and Trump Intervention

All four federal prosecutors on the Roger Stone case have resigned. One by one over the past few hours each notified the court that they had either resigned from the case of from the DOJ and from the case, in an apparent mass exodus over the Dept. of Justice overruling their sentencing recommendation. That move from DOJ came in apparent response to an angry overnight tweet from the president defending Stone and attacking DOJ.

“All four federal prosecutors have now resigned from the case against longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone,” CNN’s Brian Stelter reports in this quote from Wolf Blitzer. “This comes after the Justice Department reduced its original sentencing recommendation for Stone following public criticism by the president.”

Roger Stone is a longtime friend, ally, and confidant of Roger Stone, a conservative political operative who worked on the Trump campaign.