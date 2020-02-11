CORRUPTION
All Four Federal Prosecutors on Stone Case Have Now Resigned After DOJ and Trump Intervention
All four federal prosecutors on the Roger Stone case have resigned. One by one over the past few hours each notified the court that they had either resigned from the case of from the DOJ and from the case, in an apparent mass exodus over the Dept. of Justice overruling their sentencing recommendation. That move from DOJ came in apparent response to an angry overnight tweet from the president defending Stone and attacking DOJ.
“All four federal prosecutors have now resigned from the case against longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone,” CNN’s Brian Stelter reports in this quote from Wolf Blitzer. “This comes after the Justice Department reduced its original sentencing recommendation for Stone following public criticism by the president.”
Roger Stone is a longtime friend, ally, and confidant of Roger Stone, a conservative political operative who worked on the Trump campaign.
And # 4 is gone from the case.
Mike Marando, the fourth and final prosecutor to take Stone to trial, has told a judge he is withdrawing from the case. Marando is notable for his passionate closing argument to the jury at the trial: “Trial matters,” he told them. @kpolantz
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) February 11, 2020
CORRUPTION
Trump Says He Has the ‘Absolute Right’ to Tell DOJ What to Do – but Claims He Didn’t in Stone Case Despite Angry Tweet
President Donald Trump says he has the “absolute right” to direct the Dept. of Justice in who and how it prosecutes, but claims that he didn’t, despite his furious tweet overnight attacking the DOJ and calling prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation of Roger Stone a “miscarriage of justice.”
Trump also called the 7 to 9 year recommendation of jail time for Stone, his ally, confidant, and former campaign advisor, an “insult to our country.” Trump often conflates himself and the nation, as if he is the country.
Saying he did not speak to anyone at DOJ Trump then said, “I’d be able to do it if I wanted I have the absolute right to do it.”
Calling the sentencing recommendation “ridiculous” Trump added, “I thought the whole prosecution was ridiculous.”
“That was a horrible abberition,” he concluded, apparently meaning “aberration.”
Watch:
Asked about Roger Stone, Trump says he has an “absolute right” to tell the Justice Department what to do pic.twitter.com/AZRv9Aff7P
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2020
CORRUPTION
Third Federal Prosecutor Withdraws From Stone Case Apparently Over Interference by DOJ and Trump
Three federal prosecutors have now resigned from the Roger Stone case after the Dept. of Justice said it will intervene to lower their sentencing recommendation of 7 to 9 years in prison for the “dirty trickster.”
Vox’s senior political reporter reveal the third prosecutor to pull out this afternoon:
Adam Jed becomes the third Stone prosecutor to withdraw, days before sentencing. pic.twitter.com/P1gT1LUlqL
— Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) February 11, 2020
Less than an hour ago a career prosecutor, Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Kravis, quit the DOJ, presumably over the interference. Just before that a federal prosecutor who had worked on the Mueller report and stayed on to prosecute Stone withdrew from the case but did not quit DOJ.
Overnight President trump blasted the DOJ in an angry tweet for the 7 to 9 year sentence request, which is within federal guidelines.
EARLIER: ‘4-Alarm Fire’: Former US Attorney Says Resignations From Stone Prosecutors ‘Speak Loudly’ to What’s Happening at DOJ
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
CORRUPTION
‘4-Alarm Fire’: Former US Attorney Says Resignations From Stone Prosecutors ‘Speak Loudly’ to What’s Happening at DOJ
A former U.S. Attorney says the resignations of two key federal prosecutors who were working on the Roger Stone case are signaling there is “a 4-alarm fire” inside the Dept. of Justice over the decision to overrule and reduce their sentencing recommendation.
Joyce Vance, now a University of Alabama law professor and an MSNBC contributor who appears on the cable news network almost daily says the resignations speak loudly to what’s happening inside the Justice Dept.
This, the 2nd withdrawal notice from a career prosecutor, speaks loudly to those of us who used to work at DOJ. There is a 4-alarm fire at Justice. https://t.co/i1qfsOwTbo
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 11, 2020
Just hours earlier, Vance called news the DOJ would overrule federal prosecutors to reduce the sentencing recommendation for Stone, “deeply alarming.”
Overnight President Trump posted a furious tweet saying, “This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”
“If Trump is able to exert this sort of control over DOJ‘s criminal cases, we are in uncharted waters. Imagine a POTUS with unlimited ability to manipulate the criminal justice system for his own benefit,” she added.
2/ equally and fairly, not in doing a favor for a friend of the president. If Trump is able to exert this sort of control over DOJ‘s criminal cases, we are in uncharted waters. Imagine a POTUS with unlimited ability to manipulate the criminal justice system for his own benefit.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 11, 2020
