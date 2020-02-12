BYE
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Disastrous Caucuses
The Chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party has resigned, just over one week after the disastrous Iowa Democratic Caucuses which have yet to yield complete, error-free results.
“While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult,” Troy Price said in a letter to the IDP Central Committee, the Des Moines Register reports. “Therefore, I will resign as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party effective upon the election of my replacement.”
Troy Price will resign as the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party. This is his letter of resignation sent to the state central committee. It will be effective after an election of an interim chair is done at a SCC meeting this Saturday pic.twitter.com/dLFj0Lpe4z
— Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) February 12, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trump’s Border Patrol Chief Who Once Was Member of Secret Racist Facebook Group to Quit ‘This Month’: Report
The Chief of the United States Border Patrol, Carla Provost, is expected to resign this month. Provost has officially been in position since August of 2018, and served as Acting Chief since April 2017.
“Provost planned to retire in December from the 21,000-person organization, but the 24-year Border Patrol employee was forced to put her plans on hold due to infighting at CBP over whether a white or nonwhite person should replace her and what message the race of the new chief would send,” the Washington Examiner reports.
Succeeding Provost is expected to be Rodney Scott, who has been with the agency for 27 years.
“Scott, who is white,” the Examiner adds, “was selected as Provost’s successor last summer, but that decision was questioned by acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan in the fall.”
The Border Patrol has been subject of scathing reports, including once focused on a secret Facebook page where, as ProPublica reported, “agents joked about the deaths of migrants, discussed throwing burritos at Latino members of Congress visiting a detention facility in Texas on Monday and posted a vulgar illustration depicting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged in oral sex with a detained migrant.”
The page had “roughly 9500 members,” including at the time of the report, Carla Provost.
Image via Wikimedia
GOP Mass Exodus Continues: Freedom Caucus Co-Founder and ‘Warrior for the President’ Mark Meadows to Quit Congress
The GOP mass exodus continues. U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, will not run for re-election and may not even finish his term in Congress. Meadows is a powerful Republican who is a co-founder and former Chairman of the far right House Freedom Caucus. He is one of President Donald Trump’s top supporters in Congress.
Politico first reported that Meadows will not run for re-election and may leave Congress early, to go to work directly for Trump. He becomes at least the 28th House Republican to retire or quit before the end of their term during the 116th Congress.
While no formal role has been determined, the four-term Congressman could end up in the White House or in the re-election campaign. Last year Trump strongly considered making Meadows his Chief of Staff.
Rep. Meadows is an anti-LGBTQ extremist who pushed Trump hard to ban transgender service members from the U.S. Armed Forces. He is also among the 38 House Republicans who signed a letter last year urging Trump to remove protections for LGBTQ workers from his USMCA trade pact.
Even before Trump was sworn into office, Meadows began to pressure the president-elect to roll back or rescind a variety of President Barack Obama’s LGBT protections, including guidelines to help protect the rights of transgender students. The administration, via Secretary Betsy DeVos and then-Attorney General Jeff Session, complied.
In 2013 Rep. Meadows claimed if the Supreme Court were to rule same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry it would create “a constitutional crisis.”
Senior Advisor to the President, Jared Kushner, told Politico, “Congressman Meadows has been a warrior for the president and a champion of his agenda. We have greatly valued his guidance for the last three years in the administration, and I have no doubt that Mark will play an important role going into 2020.”
Meadows sees his job, now and in the future, as fighting for Trump.
“So this is not me shrinking away from a fight. In fact, it’s just going to be continuing to fight a different capacity, whether that’s officially as part of the Trump team or unofficially in my capacity as a sitting member of Congress,” he says.
Image via Facebook
GOP Mass Exodus in Full Swing: One of the Top House Republicans (Who Is Sexist and Anti-LGBTQ) Just Announced He’s Retiring
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, one of the top House Republicans, is retiring from Congress. Walker is the Vice Chairman of the Republican Conference, serving under Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY). He is also the former chairman of the far right wing Republican Study Caucus, the largest ideological caucus in Congress.
A three-term Congressman and a Baptist pastor, Walker is highly-ambitious, but decided to throw in the towel after a court ruling on his gerrymandered district turned it from highly Republican to lean Democratic.
He is also extremely sexist and anti-LGBTQ. He supported North Carolina’s devastating and discriminatory HB2 law and voted against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act. He also called women “eye candy” in a 2017 press conference.
Earlier this year Walker was one of only 50 Congressmen and Senators who signed onto an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to rule that discriminating against LGBTQ people is legal.
The brief was so extreme it suggested LGBTQ people do not exist, but rather are choosing “actions, behaviors, or inclinations,” which is false.
He was also accused of making anti-Catholic remarks after then-Speaker Paul Ryan fired the Catholic House Chaplain.
Congressman Walker says he wants to run for the Senate in the future.
“As I have always sought to have serving people supersede our ambition, I will dedicate my full heart and efforts to finishing my term in Congress. After we have secured more conservative policy and Republican electoral victories for North Carolina, we will take a look at the 2022 Senate race, and we are thankful to have President Trump’s support.”
Image via Facebook
