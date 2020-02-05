SURE JAN SURE
‘I Don’t Think He Saw Her’: Fox & Friends Defends Trump Snubbing Pelosi at State of the Union
President Donald Trump‘s stunning snub of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union – ignoring her outstretched hand and refusing to shake it – had countless Americans outraged, spurring co-hosts on “Fox & Friends” to rush to his defense.
As the President stood at the podium Tuesday night, he picked up the two large envelopes containing copies of his speech. He pivoted around, handing one to Vice President Mike Pence, and the second to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In response, Pelosi stretched out her hand. Trump ignored it then pivoted back to look at the audience.
“I don’t think he saw her,” Steve Doocy says.
“I don’t think he saw her either,” Ainsley Earhardt echoes. “He turned very fast. He handed her the speech then turned around, very fast.”
Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis notes defending Trump came at “the very start of the show,” suggesting it was top of the agenda for the “Fox & Friends” crew.
Watch:
At the very start of the show, Fox & Friends defends Trump not shaking Pelosi’s hand, claiming he simply did not see her. pic.twitter.com/xPQ2vedr62
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 5, 2020
SURE JAN SURE
Trump Denies Damning Whistleblower Charge He Made Troubling ‘Promise’ to Foreign Leader – I ‘Only Do Good for the USA!’
President Donald Trump has just responded to the Washington Post’s bombshell report that he made a “troubling” “promise” to an unnamed foreign leader. The charge comes via sources familiar with a whistleblower’s accusation, one the intelligence community’s inspector general found so damning it was declared urgent.
“Another Fake News story out there – It never ends! Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem!” Trump claimed.
“Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially “heavily populated” call. I would only do what is right anyway, and only do good for the USA!” he added.
He concluded his tweet storm with his now common refrain:
Presidential Harassment!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2019
Trump has a long history of disclosing classified, confidential, and even top secret intelligence to foreign leaders and others.
Trump infamously disclosed highly classified “code word” intelligence to top Russians visiting him in the Oval Office, which reportedly compromised Israeli intelligence operatives.
And just recently it was revealed the CIA was forced to usher out a Russian government official close to President Vladimir Putin who was spying for the U.S., because intelligence officials feared Trump would expose him.
Trump also recently announced he does not believe the U.S. should be using intelligence from American spies in foreign countries.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
SURE JAN SURE
Trump Vows to Release ‘Extremely Complete’ Report on His Finances Before 2020 Despite Having Never Released His Taxes
Donald Trump repeatedly promised to release his tax returns before the 2016 election, at first saying he would “absolutely” release them if he ran for office, and later saying he would after an IRS “audit,” which appears to have never ended.
The President might be sensing his own re-election weakness because he just promised to release a “very complete” report on his finances before the 2020 election.
“At some point prior to the election, I’m going to be giving out a financial report of me, and it will be extremely complete,” Trump told reporters Monday as he headed to a campaign rally in North Carolina, The Hill reports. “I’m going to give out my financial condition and you’ll be extremely shocked that the numbers are many, many times what you think.”
It’s likely just one in a long line of false and broken promises.
Last year CNN’s Keith Boykin posted this video montage of more than 10 promises Trump has blatantly broken, including that he would release his taxes:
Trump’s History of Lies:
? Obama’s birth certificate
? Mexico will pay for his wall
? Will release tax returns
? Drain the swamp
? Hire the best people
? Won’t golf as president
? Largest inaugural ever
? No ties to Russia
? North Korea
? Stormy Daniels
And many more… pic.twitter.com/V1kH4HgvGN
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 19, 2018
Trump has repeatedly falsified his financial data, according to multiple reports, including increasing the value of properties when trying to get financing, and lowering them when trying to get a favorable tax break.
In March Vanity Fair published a report titled, “Trump’s Financial Statements Are So Full of Lies That His Accountants Put a Warning Label on Them.”
Trump has also released false medical reports.
SURE JAN SURE
Devos Says She’s Been Fighting for Special Olympics ‘Behind the Scenes’ After Trump Takes Credit for Reversing Cuts
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, after vehemently defending cuts to the Special Olympics for days, found herself thrown under the bus by President Donald Trump just hours after she was raked over the coals during her second day of congressional testimony.
President Trump spoke to reporters barely hours after DeVos screamed at Senate Committee Democrats, falsely accusing them of using “disabled children in a twisted way for your political narrative.”
Reversing course the President told reporters that the “Special Olympics will be funded, I just told my people.”
“I just authorized a funding of the Special Olympics,” the President added. “I have overridden my people, we’re funding the Special Olympics.”
Secretary DeVos issued a statement suggesting she was secretly against eliminating the $17.8 million in Special Olympics funding.
“I am pleased and grateful the president and I see eye-to-eye on this issue, and that he has decided to fund our Special Olympics grant,” the Secretary said, as NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports. “This is funding I have fought for behind-the-scenes over the last several years.”
