McCarthy Unleashes QAnon Dogwhistle and Spins Wild Conspiracy Theories in Rambling ‘Country in Crisis’ Presser
Embattled House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy went all-in for QAnon Thursday in his wide-ranging, rambling conspiracy theory-laden press conference in which he called the January 6 insurrection an “altercation” but referred to the Black Lives Matter protests as “riots.”
Standing at a podium with a sign declaring “Country in Crisis,” McCarthy attacked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, blaming her for the lack of Capitol Police on January 6 and the mask mandate.
“If you are vaccinated and you get the variant, there’s .003% you’d go to the hospital,” McCarthy said – not as a means to urge vaccination, but as a means to oppose the House mask mandate. (NCRM has not verified that claim.)
“There’s a greater chance you’d got hit by lighting,” McCarthy said. He then took a long pause, and then declared, “But for some reason, Pelosi thinks the storm is coming.”
That phrase, “the storm is coming,” is widely documented as one used by delivers in the dangerous QAnon conspiracy theory movement.
If I was Kevin McCarthy I would simply not use QAnon dogwhistles during press conferences pic.twitter.com/pnhopk4s7t
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2021
“We’ve watched Speaker Pelosi politicize medicine. Just as she’s doing right now,” he said of the mask mandate which is based on new CDC guidance. “We’ve watched the Sergeant of Arms have to pass a note to the Speaker during the altercations on January 6 of whether to call the National Guard.”
“We’ve watched Speaker Pelosi say during the riots of the summer, the disgust she had seeing the National Guard protecting the Lincoln Memorial. So yes, It’s fundamentally different.”
Donald Trump Jr.: Biden Already Had a Chance to ‘Fix’ Racism Because Obama Is Black
Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday argued that former Vice President Joe Biden should have solved racial tensions when there was an African-American president.
At a campaign event in Pennsylvania, the president’s son responded after a member of the audience called Biden a “racist.”
“Well, he is,” Trump agreed. “He was best friends with every segregationist ever to walk the halls of Congress.”
“But he’s going to fix those issues now, right?” he added sarcastically. “Now he’s going to fix racial tensions in America. Why did you wait 47 years, Joe? You know, if you really cared, if you thought it was something you were going to campaign on, maybe you would have utilized, I don’t know, your 38 years in the United States Senate.”
Trump added: “How about if you really wanted to do something about the issue — because this is what I would have done. Now, I have a brain but maybe it’s different. But if I really cared about the issue I would have maybe utilized my eight years as vice president to the first African-American president.”
Watch the video below.
Ivanka Trump Defends Family Separations in Bizarre CBS Interview: ‘Immigration Is Not Part of My Portfolio’
White House adviser Ivanka Trump declined to criticize her father’s administration over its family separation policy for immigrants.
In a highly publicized interview that aired on Sunday, CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Trump about the family separations policy in light of her concern for all children.
“We went and looked and Homeland Security says there’s still around 900 children who remain separated from their families,” Brennan told Trump. “Is that something that you continue to remain engaged on?”
“Well, immigration is not in part of my portfolio,” Trump replied. “Obviously, I think everyone should be engaged and the full force of the U.S. government is committed to this effort of border security, to protecting the most vulnerable.”
“That includes those being trafficked,” she continued, ignoring the thrust of Brennan’s question. “Which this president is committed to countering and combatting human trafficking in an incredibly comprehensive and aggressive way. So the full United States government has been focused on this issue starting with the president.”
“Ivanka Trump, thank you very much,” Brennan said.
Watch the video below from CBS.
White House Forced to Claim Trump ‘Confides in His Wife’ as Internet Says He May Have Confused Her With Ivanka
The White House on Monday was forced to issue a statement clarifying one of President Donald Trump’s many confusing statements made at the G7, insisting that the president “confides in his wife on many issues.”
Earlier in the day President Trump told reporters the First Lady “has gotten to know Kim Jong-un,” which left reporters scratching their heads.
OH outside the president’s presser: “Wait, when did Melania meet Kim Jong Un?”
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 26, 2019
“I also say that, by the way, with respect to North Korea. Kim Jong-un, who I’ve gotten to know extremely well, the First Lady has gotten to know Kim Jong-un, and I think she would agree with me, he is a man with a country that has tremendous potential,” Trump told reporters before leaving the G7.
Trump has met the North Korean dictator three times: in Singapore, Hanoi, and at the DMZ. The First Lady, by all accounts, was not present for any of those meetings.
The White House was forced to issue a clarification.
“President Trump confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim – and while the First Lady hasn’t met him, the President feels like she’s gotten to know him too,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
Some on social media noted that while the First Lady has not met Kim Jong-un, the First Daughter has – and perhaps that’s where the confusion arose.
He’s confusing Melania with Ivanka https://t.co/2JorMtemHJ
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) August 26, 2019
More plausible than this spin is the likelihood that Trump simply confused Melania and Ivanka, which is all kinds of cringe. https://t.co/TRcjhmjyjy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2019
Please call your public servants and ask them to act. . . This is the United States. How much longer are we going to collectively allow this to go on? https://t.co/MpSoP7QE7Z
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 26, 2019
When did Melania meet Kim? Did he confuse her with Ivanka?
— Charly VanRumple (@CharlyVanRumple) August 26, 2019
Some were less than convinced:
What the fuck is this nonsense? https://t.co/1gVjcrbnT9
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 26, 2019
@realDonaldTrump “The first lady has gotten to know Kim Jong Un and I think she would agree with me he is a man with a country that has tremendous potential.”
Melania was not on the Seoul trip in June, nor was she in Singapore for the Kim meeting.
It was Ivanka. pic.twitter.com/t0jrk6cZva
— dlh2409 (@dlh2409) August 26, 2019
