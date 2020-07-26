SURE JAN SURE
Trump Mocked for Cowardly Canceling Throwing Out Yankees’ Opening Pitch ‘Because of My Strong Focus on the China Virus’
President Donald Trump this week arranged to throw out next month’s opening pitch at Yankee Stadium, just as Dr. Anthony Fauci announced he would be doing so this past week at Major League Baseball’s opening day.
But now Trump, who loves nothing more than to be the center of attention, has just canceled – claiming he’s too busy because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020
Not many believed him.
Trump spends a good portion of each day tweeting and watching cable news, and usually has nothing on his public schedule until around noon.
And given the White House saw fit to makes available to far right wing cable media outlet OANN, just 24 hours ago, this photo of the President golfing with Brett Favre, being too busy to go to a Yankees’ game doesn’t sound plausible, as many noted.
Brett LOVES Wisconsin, Mississippi and Minnesota. A good golfer – hits it LONG! https://t.co/JcBJJEWI0X
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020
Here’s what some are saying:
Dude, you are literally playing golf this weekend.
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 26, 2020
It’s why I always keep a pail next to me when I read your tweets. I have when I have to clean lunch up off the floor. Golf much?
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 26, 2020
Dude. You golf on the regular.
— Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) July 26, 2020
Trump doesn’t want to throw out the first pitch because he knows the baseball players will be kneeling. He can’t deal with peaceful protests.
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 26, 2020
“China Virus”
Imagine being this proud of being a freaking racist.
But here we are.
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 26, 2020
LMAO, “strong focus???”
You were golfing with Brett Favre while the country was approaching 150,000 COVID-19 deaths.
ADMIT IT — you’re too chickenshit to throw out a pitch at an EMPTY stadium!!!!
What a sad, pathetic clown. pic.twitter.com/yjAkqDyIS9
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 26, 2020
Tweets the busy guy from his New Jersey golf course. He cant handle the fact that both teams will be taking a knee- even if before the anthem.
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 26, 2020
Dude you literally golfed yesterday. No one fucking buys this.
— Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) July 26, 2020
Lol. Nobody wants you. pic.twitter.com/yIBZ6wouvj
— Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) July 26, 2020
‘Typhoid Donald’: Parscale Mocked for Claiming ‘Epic’ Trump MAGA Rally in Tulsa Has 300,000 People Coming
Trump re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale has created quite a stir on social media after first claiming 200,000 – and then, just a few hours later 300,000 people have already signed up to attend President Donald Trump’s first MAGA rally since the shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Trump #MAGA Rally in Tulsa is hottest ticket ever!” Parscale tweeted late Friday afternoon. “Over 200K tickets already & it’s not even political season.”
It is, in fsct, political season, and it’s a surprising statement from the head of one of the two presidential campaigns.
“Looking at a 2nd event in town to get more people to be w/ @realDonaldTrump. Gonna be GREAT in the most open state in nation!”
“Register,” Parscale implored Trump supporters.
Considering the arena holds at most 19,199 people, it might seem odd that Parscale is asking more people to come, but this is all a theatrical stunt. The campaign knows a small percentage of those who sign up will attend, but once someone registers they capture their name, email address, and cell phone number, and can then add them to their marketing lists, which are extremely valuable.
Related: Trump to Resume MAGA Rallies in Tulsa on Juneteenth – Site of ‘Single Worst Incident of Racial Violence’
Friday evening, less than three hours after claiming 200,000 people had signed up, Parscale upped the number to 300,000.
“Going to be epic!” he insisted, apparently unaware of the coronavirus, which does especially well in enclosed environments when people are packed in close together, yelling, shouting, and screaming.
Correction now 300,000! Going to be epic! https://t.co/36wBjA7duT
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 12, 2020
On Twitter, many responded by mocking Parscale.
Are you counting Coronavirus deaths? 300,000 is a little high, but we’re on pace thanks to Trump ignoring it.
— JRehling (@JRehling) June 12, 2020
The arena hold like 13k right?
— Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) June 12, 2020
Typhoid Donald https://t.co/kF3JkExCIE
— Daisy Tom🌼Prison for 🐷 Bill Barr 🌊🌊 2.0 2020 (@DaisyTom5) June 13, 2020
This is just a little indication of why @parscale is not very good at anything but trying to suck up to Trump. The whole game of events is to under-promise and over-deliver. Now he’s raising expectations for 300k at a rally in a town of 400k. It’s, well, dumb. https://t.co/Hy4OrP89XK
— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) June 13, 2020
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 13, 2020
Epic number of COVID deaths! You’re killing it, Parscale!
— SorryNotSorry (@mpowersj) June 12, 2020
This is just a flat out lie.
— Ares 🥁🛹 (@AresStopell) June 13, 2020
This is just a little indication of why @parscale is not very good at anything but trying to suck up to Trump. The whole game of events is to under-promise and over-deliver. Now he’s raising expectations for 300k at a rally in a town of 400k. It’s, well, dumb. https://t.co/Hy4OrP89XK
— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) June 13, 2020
You are all going to get COVID.
— Paula Jernigan (@paulajernigan12) June 12, 2020
So confused Tulsa pop is 410,000 and I can’t imagine 50% of the pop is stupid enough to vote for donnie. Also, the capacity of the stadium is only 19k so how do you have 200k tickets sold? 🤔
— Charlie withers (@cwithers94) June 12, 2020
Dude, the pop of Tulsa is 400,000 people, and your venue is 20,000 max, and you are telling us that either 1/2 of the pop of the city will go see Trump or the city pop will increase by 50%. Have you flunked grade school arithmetics?
— Tahar (@laseptiemewilay) June 13, 2020
\
The BOK Center has a capacity of 19,100.
Tulsa University football stadium is 30,000
Tulsa Drillers is not even 8,000.
Whatever drugs you are on, you need to stop and get some help, immediately.
— Thorr (@realThorr) June 13, 2020
“Tulsa is the hottest ticket ever”
Said no American honestly ever.
— Howard (@Howardspolitics) June 13, 2020
‘I Don’t Think He Saw Her’: Fox & Friends Defends Trump Snubbing Pelosi at State of the Union
President Donald Trump‘s stunning snub of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union – ignoring her outstretched hand and refusing to shake it – had countless Americans outraged, spurring co-hosts on “Fox & Friends” to rush to his defense.
As the President stood at the podium Tuesday night, he picked up the two large envelopes containing copies of his speech. He pivoted around, handing one to Vice President Mike Pence, and the second to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In response, Pelosi stretched out her hand. Trump ignored it then pivoted back to look at the audience.
“I don’t think he saw her,” Steve Doocy says.
“I don’t think he saw her either,” Ainsley Earhardt echoes. “He turned very fast. He handed her the speech then turned around, very fast.”
Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis notes defending Trump came at “the very start of the show,” suggesting it was top of the agenda for the “Fox & Friends” crew.
Watch:
At the very start of the show, Fox & Friends defends Trump not shaking Pelosi’s hand, claiming he simply did not see her. pic.twitter.com/xPQ2vedr62
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 5, 2020
Trump Denies Damning Whistleblower Charge He Made Troubling ‘Promise’ to Foreign Leader – I ‘Only Do Good for the USA!’
President Donald Trump has just responded to the Washington Post’s bombshell report that he made a “troubling” “promise” to an unnamed foreign leader. The charge comes via sources familiar with a whistleblower’s accusation, one the intelligence community’s inspector general found so damning it was declared urgent.
“Another Fake News story out there – It never ends! Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem!” Trump claimed.
“Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially “heavily populated” call. I would only do what is right anyway, and only do good for the USA!” he added.
He concluded his tweet storm with his now common refrain:
Presidential Harassment!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2019
Trump has a long history of disclosing classified, confidential, and even top secret intelligence to foreign leaders and others.
Trump infamously disclosed highly classified “code word” intelligence to top Russians visiting him in the Oval Office, which reportedly compromised Israeli intelligence operatives.
And just recently it was revealed the CIA was forced to usher out a Russian government official close to President Vladimir Putin who was spying for the U.S., because intelligence officials feared Trump would expose him.
Trump also recently announced he does not believe the U.S. should be using intelligence from American spies in foreign countries.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
