Trump Mocked for Cowardly Canceling Throwing Out Yankees’ Opening Pitch ‘Because of My Strong Focus on the China Virus’

President Donald Trump this week arranged to throw out next month’s opening pitch at Yankee Stadium, just as Dr. Anthony Fauci announced he would be doing so this past week at Major League Baseball’s opening day.

But now Trump, who loves nothing more than to be the center of attention, has just canceled – claiming he’s too busy because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Not many believed him.

Trump spends a good portion of each day tweeting and watching cable news, and usually has nothing on his public schedule until around noon.

And given the White House saw fit to makes available to far right wing cable media outlet OANN, just 24 hours ago, this photo of the President golfing with Brett Favre, being too busy to go to a Yankees’ game doesn’t sound plausible, as many noted.

Brett LOVES Wisconsin, Mississippi and Minnesota. A good golfer – hits it LONG! https://t.co/JcBJJEWI0X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Here’s what some are saying:

Dude, you are literally playing golf this weekend. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 26, 2020

It’s why I always keep a pail next to me when I read your tweets. I have when I have to clean lunch up off the floor. Golf much? — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 26, 2020

Dude. You golf on the regular. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) July 26, 2020

Trump doesn’t want to throw out the first pitch because he knows the baseball players will be kneeling. He can’t deal with peaceful protests. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 26, 2020

“China Virus” Imagine being this proud of being a freaking racist. But here we are. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 26, 2020

LMAO, “strong focus???” You were golfing with Brett Favre while the country was approaching 150,000 COVID-19 deaths. ADMIT IT — you’re too chickenshit to throw out a pitch at an EMPTY stadium!!!! What a sad, pathetic clown. pic.twitter.com/yjAkqDyIS9 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 26, 2020

Tweets the busy guy from his New Jersey golf course. He cant handle the fact that both teams will be taking a knee- even if before the anthem. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 26, 2020

Dude you literally golfed yesterday. No one fucking buys this. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) July 26, 2020