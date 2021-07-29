Texas Republican Blasts McCarthy Over Mask Mandate – Minority Leader’s Response: Wait Until I Become Speaker

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on Thursday continued his diatribe over the newly-enacted House mask mandate, berating Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who urged him to be patient enough until he becomes Speaker of the House.

“This is bulls—. We need to lead,” Congressman Roy “told McCarthy during a brief meeting of GOP lawmakers in a Capitol reception room,” Politico reports.

On Wednesday Roy gave an emotional speech demanding his colleagues “shut this place down” over the mask mandate.

“McCarthy replied to a frustrated Roy,” Politico adds, “that his plan is to win back the majority in 2022 and become speaker, the sources said. Their back-and-forth illustrates the mounting fury on the right about efforts by Capitol security officials to enforce mask-wearing rules amid the surge of Covid’s Delta variant.”

McCarthy’s plan may not be viable.

Last month Salon reported the “House Minority Leader is in a favorability freefall, especially among the GOP’s crucial MAGA bloc,” which might explain why today he was caught dogwhistling a QAnon reference at a press conference.