Trump Swears Dems Are Calling Him Begging to Negotiate on the Stimulus — but He ‘Got Everything He Wanted’ Already

President Donald Trump side-stepped Congress to pass his own stimulus bailout with a series of executive orders. Now, however, he’s claiming Democrats are desperate to negotiate with him on the coronavirus bill.

Speaking to the press while leaving another vacation weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump said Democrats are “calling him.”

“They’re much more inclined to make a deal now than two days ago,” Trump said.

It’s unclear which Democrats he spoke to, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t indicate she spoke to the president during interviews with the Sunday morning talk shows.

Trump also said that he’s been “personally” involved in negotiating the bill. In reality, it was his chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. So, Trump had to correct himself, saying he was involved “personally, you know, through my representatives.”

Neither Trump nor the White House or the GOP has clarified why negotiation is needed with Democrats if Trump already fixed everything through his slate of executive orders. It seems to fly in the face of Saturday’s press conference and the slew of headlines that followed.

Very curious which democrats called and who they called. https://t.co/wYs6dL1J9D — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 10, 2020

Trump offers a contradictory remark about his involvement (or lack thereof) in negotiations about a new coronavirus stimulus bill: "I've been involved personally. You know, through my representatives." pic.twitter.com/HPHKEIgH1w — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2020