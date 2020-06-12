Connect with us

SURE JAN SURE

‘Typhoid Donald’: Parscale Mocked for Claiming ‘Epic’ Trump MAGA Rally in Tulsa Has 300,000 People Coming

Published

on

Trump re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale has created quite a stir on social media after first claiming 200,000 – and then, just a few hours later 300,000 people have already signed up to attend President Donald Trump’s first MAGA rally since the shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trump #MAGA Rally in Tulsa is hottest ticket ever!” Parscale tweeted late Friday afternoon. “Over 200K tickets already & it’s not even political season.”

It is, in fsct, political season, and it’s a surprising statement from the head of one of the two presidential campaigns.

“Looking at a 2nd event in town to get more people to be w/ @realDonaldTrump. Gonna be GREAT in the most open state in nation!”

“Register,” Parscale implored Trump supporters.

Considering the arena holds at most 19,199 people, it might seem odd that Parscale is asking more people to come, but this is all a theatrical stunt. The campaign knows a small percentage of those who sign up will attend, but once someone registers they capture their name, email address, and cell phone number, and can then add them to their marketing lists, which are extremely valuable.

Related: Trump to Resume MAGA Rallies in Tulsa on Juneteenth – Site of ‘Single Worst Incident of Racial Violence’

Friday evening, less than three hours after claiming 200,000 people had signed up, Parscale upped the number to 300,000.

“Going to be epic!” he insisted, apparently unaware of the coronavirus, which does especially well in enclosed environments when people are packed in close together, yelling, shouting, and screaming.

On Twitter, many responded by mocking Parscale.

\

