News
Federal Judge Association Calls Emergency Meeting to Address Barr Intervention Into Trump Ally Roger Stone’s Case
An independent association of federal judges says it cannot wait for its annual conference and has called an emergency meeting to address Attorney General Bill Barr’s intervention into the case of Roger Stone, a top ally of President Donald Trump.
Tuesday’s meeting will “address growing concerns about the intervention of Justice Department officials and President Donald Trump in politically sensitive cases,” USA Today reports.
The head of the Federal Judges Association, says they nearly four-decades old organization “could not wait” for its Spring conference, given the gravity of the matter.
“There are plenty of issues that we are concerned about,” Rufe told USA TODAY. “We’ll talk all of this through.”
The Federal Judges Association has over 1000 members.
The emergency meeting being called comes as more than 2000 former Justice Dept. officials call for Attorney General Barr to resign. They say Brr has “openly and repeatedly flouted” the rule of law and must go.
“Although there are times when political leadership appropriately weighs in on individual prosecutions, it is unheard of for the department’s top leaders to overrule line prosecutors, who are following established policies, in order to give preferential treatment to a close associate of the president, as Attorney General Barr did in the Stone case,” the letter reads.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Is ‘Our Chief Criminal Running a Crime Syndicate Out of the West Wing’: Former Federal Prosecutor
Former federal prosecutor John Flannery is one of the over 1,100 former Justice Department lawyers and prosecutors who signed a letter demanding Attorney General Bill Barr resign after intervening to reduce the sentence of a close friend of President Donald Trump.
Flannery said that the backlash of Barr’s intrusion is there are many who feel isolated or intimidated from speaking out against illegal or unethical things they witness.
“What they’re doing is trying to erase the parallel case that was just the subject of the impeachment, because what [Roger] Stone is charged with was interfering in our election in 2016,” explained Flannery. “And then obstructing the investigation by the Intelligence Committee into that interference, and causing them to lie and threaten and so forth. So, they’d like to erase that.”
He noted that Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn is in a similar situation where he too was working on backchannels to Russia outside of the normal national security apparatus.
“It seems to me,” Flannery continued, “they’ll go to any political lengths to suppress that. But what I think the letter does — it does two things: it says this is an attorney general who has no business in that job. No. 2, it says that we have to encourage every person who is in the department to believe that they should stand by what they believe their oath of office is and to do the job right because there’s nobody that we can appeal to until we get rid of Barr as the attorney general and our chief executive, who is our chief criminal, who’s running a crime syndicate out of the West Wing.”
“That’s some pretty strong language there, John,” said host Katy Tur.
Flannery agreed, saying that it’s clear America has reached a constitutional crisis.
“I think there’s a stillness in the reaction of people, which happens when a terroristic thing happens like the fact that there’s no law followed, no constitutional followed, no demeanor followed, no rules, and what we see is slander, exaggeration, lies, and force, power, instead of the rule of law,” he continued. “And that’s an incredible historic event for America.”
Tur asked if calling it a criminal syndicate convinces people or that using that langue forces people to dig in further on their beliefs.
Flannery explained that the prosecutors that walked off the case were doing so based on the facts, not based on politics.
“You can’t win the arguments you don’t make,” he said about those who dig in on their opinions. “When an administration obstructs justice, threatens people, violates a variety of laws including bribery and so forth, even though the senators don’t have the spine to do what they should have done because they’re afraid of the chief executive compromising their position in office, don’t lose your phony-bologna job, and they would rather get what they can despite the character flaws and worse of the chief executive that they have and support.”
He cited a friend of his who has been a lifelong Republican who said he would never vote for another Republican again as long as it’s the Trump party.
“It’s a lawless party run but a lawless leader should not be running this government,” he closed.
Watch the interview below:
News
Illegal Border Crossings ‘Nearly Double’ Thanks to $5 Ladders That Easily Hook Onto Trump’s New Replacement Wall
President Donald Trump has diverted billions of dollars from the Pentagon to ensure his campaign promise to “build a wall” from coast to coast is being kept before the November 2020 election. But what if that wall was not only ineffective, but led to more illegal border crossings?
The New York Times Editorial Board just days ago published a column that slams the diverted funds as “a Campaign Donation From the Pentagon.”
“That ‘big, beautiful wall’ President Trump never tires of carrying on about is becoming one of the most expensive campaign stunts ever. It is a potentially unconstitutional one as well,” the Board writes.
Meanwhile, The Independent reports “Smugglers are reportedly helping migrants scale sections of Donald Trump’s multi-billion border wall using $5 ladders.”
The ladders are made of rebar, similar to that used in the replacement wall that is costing taxpayers – not Mexico – billions of dollars. So similar that it is hard to detect because they “match the rust brown colours of the wall.”
The crossings have increased so much thanks to the easily-defeated wall that “Border Patrol apprehensions of single adults — those most likely to use the ladder method — have nearly doubled in the El Paso sector.”
In just a few months, from October 2019 to January 2020 Border Patrol agents apprehended 10,030 people, “compared with 5,150 in the same period a year ago.”
The Times adds that the cost of Trump’s wall “has been somewhere between $20 million and $30 million per mile in southern Texas,” and “the price will only rise as the administration moves to acquire privately owned land through eminent domain, a process that entails lengthy and costly legal action.”
In June of 2015 candidate Trump announced, “I would build a great wall, and no one builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively.”
News
Read: DOJ Announces It Will Not Charge Andrew McCabe
The Dept.m of Justice has just announced it will not pursue charges against former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions hours before he would have been eligible for a pension. President Donald Trump for years has attacked the 51-year old Republican attorney who worked his way up through the Bureau, where he worked for over two decades.
An Inspector General’s report had found McCabe repeatedly lied, under oath, about having authorized a subordinate to leak information about the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation in 2016.
McCabe has disputed the charges.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded McCabe be charged.
Here’s the letter to McCabe’s attorney released Friday:
DOJ tells former Acting Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe that it will not pursue charges against him. pic.twitter.com/imAyjZs9Nq
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 14, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trending
- OMG2 days ago
Internet Disgusted After Trump Retweets Gross Video of Texas Mayor in Bathroom: ‘I Think You Have Hit a New Low’
- GRAND OLD PARTY OF BIGOTS1 day ago
Buttigieg Blasts Trump Allies’ Homophobia: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Lectured on Family Values From the Likes of Rush Limbaugh’
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
Bill Barr Ouster Demanded by Over 1100 Ex-Justice Dept Officials in Scathing Letter
- IF ONLY IT WERE INTENTIONAL7 hours ago
Whoops! Federal Government Agency Celebrates ‘All Our Presidents Past and Future’
- News9 hours ago
Illegal Border Crossings ‘Nearly Double’ Thanks to $5 Ladders That Easily Hook Onto Trump’s New Replacement Wall
- SNAGGED10 hours ago
Trump Campaign Forced to Delete #Daytona500 Air Force One Photo Because It Was From 2004
- ACTUALLY YOU ARE HOMOPHOBIC5 hours ago
Furious Franklin Graham Blasts UK: I’m Not Homophobic I Just ‘Preach the Truth of the Gospel’ to Save Gays From Hell
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS3 hours ago
NY Times Blasted for ‘Normalizing’ Far Right Extremists Again After Publishing Stephen Miller’s Wedding Announcement