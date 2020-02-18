News
CNN Anchor Destroys Trump Trade Advisor’s False Claims After Showing Viewers Obama’s Numbers Were Better Than Trump’s
President Donald Trump’s Trade Advisor Peter Navarro had to take one for the team after delivering an especially partisan attack on the Obama economy because CNN anchor Poppy Harlow wasn’t having it.
Navarro repeatedly claimed the economy under President Barack Obama was “horrible,” even after Harlow posted numbers and charts that proved growth under the 44th president was far stronger than growth under Trump.
“It’s a great economy now. All I’m asking you is, wasn’t it a good economy then as well?” Harlow asked Navarro.
“No,” he insisted, launching in to a rant.
“Back in the Obama-Biden years it was horrible,” he claimed, all but ignoring the 2008 worldwide economic collapse that Obama inherited – while sneaking in the former vice president’s name in a particularly nasty partisan swipe, and possibly coming dangerously close to the crossing the line of the Hatch Act.
“It was a horrible economy during the Obama years,” he insisted, forcing Harlow to all but beg with him to listen to facts as she had the numbers put back up on the screen.
“Put your numbers up,” Navarro sneered.
“They’re not my numbers – these are from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Harlow told Navarro under Trump the economy has not seen one quarter with growth above 4%, but under Obama it happened four times. She also showed him that job growth under President Obama was 227,000 jobs per month on average for his last 36 months, but under President Trump’s first 36 months it’s just 191,000.
Navarro slammed Obama for having increased the debt. It’s increased far more under Trump.
Harlow reminded Navarro that Trump promised to eliminate the national debt if he was given two terms in office, yet the mosrt recent White House budget says that’s not going to happen.
“We still have five more years,” Navarro retorted.
Watch:
.@PoppyHarlowCNN after President Trump accused Obama of trying to “take credit” for the economy: “It's a great economy now. All I'm asking you is, wasn't it a good economy then as well?”
WH trade adviser Peter Navarro: “No…It was a horrible economy during the Obama years.” pic.twitter.com/A6LutR01P4
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 18, 2020
In Apparent Message, Trump Signs Surprise Pardon for Felon Convicted of Failing to Report Extortion and Bribery
President Donald Trump Tuesday morning unexpectedly signed a full pardon for a man who was convicted of not reporting extortion, a $400,000 bribe he paid to the now-former governor of Louisiana.
Former San Francisco 49ers co-owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr. received the pardon from President trump, who appears once again to be using his power to pardon as a means of sending a message to those who might testify against him. Trump was impeached for extortion of Ukraine.
Voice of America News White House bureau chief Steve Herman breaks the news:
Executive order signed for pardon of convicted felon Edward DeBartolo, announces @hogangidley45.
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 18, 2020
“After striking a deal to provide evidence against former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards of Louisiana,” The New York Times reported in 1998, “Edward J. DeBartolo Jr., the co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers, pleaded guilty today to concealing an alleged extortion plot by Mr. Edwards that involved the licensing of a riverboat casino.”
Trump signed the pardon today after meeting with former NFL greats, who spoke in favor of DeBartolo.
PRESIDENTIAL PARDON: @JerryRice speaks about former @49ers owner, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., being pardoned by President @realDonaldTrump today. https://t.co/ppU2i4RofF pic.twitter.com/3hpjyiu096
— KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) February 18, 2020
Federal Judge Association Calls Emergency Meeting to Address Barr Intervention Into Trump Ally Roger Stone’s Case
An independent association of federal judges says it cannot wait for its annual conference and has called an emergency meeting to address Attorney General Bill Barr’s intervention into the case of Roger Stone, a top ally of President Donald Trump.
Tuesday’s meeting will “address growing concerns about the intervention of Justice Department officials and President Donald Trump in politically sensitive cases,” USA Today reports.
The head of the Federal Judges Association, says they nearly four-decades old organization “could not wait” for its Spring conference, given the gravity of the matter.
“There are plenty of issues that we are concerned about,” Rufe told USA TODAY. “We’ll talk all of this through.”
The Federal Judges Association has over 1000 members.
The emergency meeting being called comes as more than 2000 former Justice Dept. officials call for Attorney General Barr to resign. They say Barr has “openly and repeatedly flouted” the rule of law and must go.
“Although there are times when political leadership appropriately weighs in on individual prosecutions, it is unheard of for the department’s top leaders to overrule line prosecutors, who are following established policies, in order to give preferential treatment to a close associate of the president, as Attorney General Barr did in the Stone case,” the letter reads.
Trump Is ‘Our Chief Criminal Running a Crime Syndicate Out of the West Wing’: Former Federal Prosecutor
Former federal prosecutor John Flannery is one of the over 1,100 former Justice Department lawyers and prosecutors who signed a letter demanding Attorney General Bill Barr resign after intervening to reduce the sentence of a close friend of President Donald Trump.
Flannery said that the backlash of Barr’s intrusion is there are many who feel isolated or intimidated from speaking out against illegal or unethical things they witness.
“What they’re doing is trying to erase the parallel case that was just the subject of the impeachment, because what [Roger] Stone is charged with was interfering in our election in 2016,” explained Flannery. “And then obstructing the investigation by the Intelligence Committee into that interference, and causing them to lie and threaten and so forth. So, they’d like to erase that.”
He noted that Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn is in a similar situation where he too was working on backchannels to Russia outside of the normal national security apparatus.
“It seems to me,” Flannery continued, “they’ll go to any political lengths to suppress that. But what I think the letter does — it does two things: it says this is an attorney general who has no business in that job. No. 2, it says that we have to encourage every person who is in the department to believe that they should stand by what they believe their oath of office is and to do the job right because there’s nobody that we can appeal to until we get rid of Barr as the attorney general and our chief executive, who is our chief criminal, who’s running a crime syndicate out of the West Wing.”
“That’s some pretty strong language there, John,” said host Katy Tur.
Flannery agreed, saying that it’s clear America has reached a constitutional crisis.
“I think there’s a stillness in the reaction of people, which happens when a terroristic thing happens like the fact that there’s no law followed, no constitutional followed, no demeanor followed, no rules, and what we see is slander, exaggeration, lies, and force, power, instead of the rule of law,” he continued. “And that’s an incredible historic event for America.”
Tur asked if calling it a criminal syndicate convinces people or that using that langue forces people to dig in further on their beliefs.
Flannery explained that the prosecutors that walked off the case were doing so based on the facts, not based on politics.
“You can’t win the arguments you don’t make,” he said about those who dig in on their opinions. “When an administration obstructs justice, threatens people, violates a variety of laws including bribery and so forth, even though the senators don’t have the spine to do what they should have done because they’re afraid of the chief executive compromising their position in office, don’t lose your phony-bologna job, and they would rather get what they can despite the character flaws and worse of the chief executive that they have and support.”
He cited a friend of his who has been a lifelong Republican who said he would never vote for another Republican again as long as it’s the Trump party.
“It’s a lawless party run but a lawless leader should not be running this government,” he closed.
Watch the interview below:
