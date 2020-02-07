CORRUPTION
Congress Needs to ‘Make It Rain Subpoenas’ to Find Out How Many Trump Investigations Bill Barr Has Quashed: Ex-Prosecutor
On Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner tweeted that the House of Representatives should “make it rain subpoenas” — and attach the threat of jail time to officials who refuse to honor them — in order to find out whether Attorney General William Barr has quashed any Justice Department investigations into President Donald Trump.
His tweet came in response to author Don Winslow, who asserts that sources in the DOJ tell him Barr has shut down six investigations into “Trump and Trump related companies and surrogates,” and prevented two other investigations from beginning.
Which is why the House needs to make it rain subpoenas! And enforce them with inherent contempt if necessary. We can’t let this rampant corruption go unchecked and unabated. https://t.co/CeUiV2pakS
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) February 7, 2020
Confirmed: Trump to Boot Lt. Col. Vindman Out of the White House
President Donald Trump will force Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman out of his White House post, The New York Times confirms. Vindman’s testimony against President Trump was damning and the administration has been furious for months.
Lt. Col. Vindman serves as Director for European Affairs for the National Security Council. He could be directed as soon as today to leave his post.
“I’m not happy with him,” Trump told reporters earlier Friday from the White House lawn, but denied reports he would have Vindman removed from his post and reassigned.
Asked if he wants to Alexander Vindman out of the White House, Pres. Trump says, "Well, I'm not happy with him. You think I'm supposed to be happy with him?"
Asked if Vindman will leave, Pres. Trump says, “They’ll make that decision. You’ll be hearing.” https://t.co/JsAo4rBy2e pic.twitter.com/8LmoKEsADr
— ABC News (@ABC) February 7, 2020
During his testimony before Congress Vindman famously said on national TV to his father: “You made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union. Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.”
Here’s a news report from November on the highlights of Vindman’s testimony:
"We're sifting through some of the most vivid testimony yet into the White House pressure campaign against Ukraine… Both Vindman and Hill were firsthand witnesses to some of the key flashpoints at the heart of this scandal…" – @PeterAlexander pic.twitter.com/LtZsqYa8Ce
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) November 8, 2019
Federal Appeals Court Blocks Members of Congress From Suing Trump Over Emoluments Violations
A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit against President Trump, ruling that individual members of Congress cannot sue the president to stop his violations of the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
The unanimous decision by a three judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday dismissed the lawsuit filed by 200 Democratic members of Congress, the Washington Post reports.
At issue is whether or not the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause bars the President from accepting money from foreign governments through his luxury hotel chain, especially his D.C. hotel. Foreign officials have said they rent rooms and suites, and dine at the Old Post Office, which is owned by the federal government and leased by the Trump Organization, to curry favor with the President.
But the Court, after the President stepped in to block the suit, would not even address the issue, instead ruling the suit itself was effectively invalid.
The court said individual members, even the 200 who filed the suit, cannot sue the President unless they represent the entire body. They cited previous rulings, saying since Congress acts via majority rule it needs to do so when suing the President as well.
“The Members can, and likely will, continue to use their weighty voices to make their case to the American people, their colleagues in the Congress and the President himself, all of whom are free to engage that argument as they see fit. But we will not—indeed we cannot—participate in this debate,” the court said in its unsigned opinion.
Trump Charging Secret Service $650 Per Room Per Night to Protect Him at His Golf Courses (Video)
The U.S. Secret Service is being forced to pay rates as high as $650 per room per night – meaning thousands of dollars a day for teams of agents – and even $17,000 a month to protect President Donald Trump when he stays at his luxury golf resorts. The Washington Post’s David Farenthold reports these charges “show that Trump has an unprecedented — and largely hidden — business relationship with his own government.”
Not only are the rates excessive, but they are a direct contradiction to a claim made by The Trump Organization’s executive vice president Eric Trump, son of the president.
“If my father travels, they stay at our properties for free,” he said last year. “So everywhere that he goes, if he stays at one of his places, the government actually spends, meaning it saves a fortune because if they were to go to a hotel across the street, they’d be charging them $500 a night, whereas, you know we charge them, like $50.”
Trump has spent at least 342 nights at his own properties since becoming president.
Here’s Farenthold explaining what he found:
NEW: The Secret Service has paid rates as high as $650 a night for rooms at Trump’s properties, new documents show@Fahrenthold explains what we found
Full story:https://t.co/kDMVPL8AiI pic.twitter.com/06V196GQYd
— Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) February 7, 2020
