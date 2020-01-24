CORRUPTION
‘Take Her Out’: Trump Said He Wanted Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch Fired – and It’s on Tape: Report
During a private dinner that was secretly recorded President Donald Trump appears to have ordered the firing of his Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, a highly-regarded veteran diplomat who began working for the U.S. Foreign Service in 1986, during the Reagan administration.
“Get rid of her!” a voice that appears to be President Trump’s is heard saying, ABC News reports. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it.”
ABC says it has reviewed the recording, which was “made during an intimate April 30, 2018 dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.”
Also attending that “small gathering” were Rudy Giuliani’s henchmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who have since been indicted.
“The recording appears to contradict statements by President Trump and support the narrative that has been offered by Parnas during broadcast interviews in recent days,” ABC adds. Trump has repeatedly claimed he does not know and has never met Parnas.
Parnas has said that Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr were fully aware of his actions in the Ukraine extortion scandal.
Federal prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the powerful Southern District of New York (SDNY) have been given a copy of the recording.
Read the entire report here.
Former GOP Lawmaker Who Met Parnas Multiple Times Breaks Ranks and Calls Him ‘Credible’: ‘Everything He’s Saying Is True’
Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former GOP lawmaker Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) was asked about his own relationship with Lev Parnas — whose bombshell interview with MSNBC’s Rachael Maddow has rocked Donald Trump’s administration — and what the Rudy Giuliani’s associate had to say.
Pointing out that Parnas is also a resident of Florida, Curbelo explained how he has managed to insinuate into Republican politics over the years and likely has much to tell.
“Lev Parnas lives in South Florida as well,” he told the MSNBC host. ” I certainly hope it’s nothing in the water down here, but from what I can tell, Lev Parnas is someone who probably accidentally ended up in this world and once he got into it he was consumed by it.”
“He probably, and I could tell from our conversations, felt very important or privileged to be in contact with all of these high attention individuals and sure enough, he got in trouble,” he continued. “He got burned like a lot of other people we’ve seen that somehow get involved in Trump world. So here is other thing I’ll say about him: I find him to be credible. I think everything he’s saying is true. When he sat in my office and was boasting, I wasn’t sure, but now that more and more evidence has surfaced, it does seem that Mr. Parnas was in constant contact with a lot of people in Trump world, that he had access to the president at least on a number of occasions and that he was thrilled by that until it ended up costing him.”
Watch below:
Lev Parnas Details ‘Intimate’ Cannabis Industry Dinner With Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
In an extensive interview with the Daily Beast, Lev Parnas — the associate of Rudy Giuliani who is at the center of more allegations of corruption against Donald Trump — revealed details of a meeting he had with Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner that the White House has tried to dismiss.
Speaking with the Beast’s Betsy Swan, Parnas stated that we was a participant at a private dinner at the Trump Hotel, with Swan writing, “In October 2018, he attended a dinner in a private suite at Trump Hotel hosted by the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action. The dinner, with around a dozen people, connected Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump with leaders in the cannabis industry. Parnas said he was invited because he “was a Trump loyalist,” and because the super PAC’s Director of Development Joey Ahearn knew he was pro-cannabis.”
According to Parnas, cannabis entrepreneurs were hoping to influence Kushner in the hope he could influence the White House’s stance on weed.
“They wanted Jared to be more involved, maybe help push the agenda with the president because they felt that that was something he needed to be more lenient on,” Parnas explained.
As for a picture taken with the couple that went viral, Parnas sais the White House was lying about the circumstances under which is was taken.
“The White House has claimed that a picture of Parnas with Kushner and Ivanka Trump was ‘taken at an event in a photo line.’” the report states. “Parnas, however, said it was taken at the intimate dinner with cannabis industry insiders. Two sources with knowledge of the dinner confirmed that it happened in October 2018 and that Parnas attended. The decor in the background of the picture–as Zack Everson, author of a newsletter on Trump properties noted–indicates the photo was taken in the pricey Trump Hotel suite where the dinner was hosted.”
You can read more here.
Lev Parnas Says Devin Nunes Was ‘Involved in Getting All This Stuff on Biden’
Rep. Devin Nunes was one of the many people Lev Parnas said was linked to President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.
“We don’t have too much of a relationship,” Parnas said of Nunes. “We met several times at the Trump Hotel, but our relationship started getting — basically where it expanded was when I was introduced to his aide, Derek Harvey, and the reason why Derek Harvey I was told because Devin Nunes had an ethics — something to do with the Ethics Committee, he couldn’t be in the spotlight. He was kind of shunned a little bit and that he was looking into this Ukraine stuff also, wanted to help out. And they gave me Derek Harvey to deal with.”
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow asked if Parnas then briefed Harvey on what was going on in Ukraine, but Parnas said that Harvey “knew about it already.”
Maddow asked if Parnas got the idea that Rudy Giuliani had briefed Nunes, but Parnas said he didn’t think so, because there was a group of people working on opposition research for the campaigns.
Parnas described one of the more shocking moments for him came when he saw Nunes and Harvey sitting in the room for the Intelligence Committee hearing that preceded the impeachment trial.
Related: Parnas: AG Bill Barr Was ‘Basically on the Team’ to Extort Ukraine
“I was in shock when I was watching the hearings and when I saw Devin Nunes sitting up there, and then there was a picture where Harvey was in the back sitting. I texted my attorney ‘I can’t believe this is happening,’” he said.
Maddow asked why he was so shocked.
“Because they were involved in getting all this stuff on Biden,” Parnas said.
He went on to say that he set up “several Skype interviews” with people for Harvey including a key anti-corruption prosecutor in Ukraine as well as Konstantin Kulik, deputy head of the Department of International Legal Cooperation of the General Prosecutor’s Office in Ukraine.
Kulik is “one of the major guys who had this whole Biden stuff.”
“So, it’s hard to see them lie like that when you know it’s like that,” Parnas said. “It’s scary because you know, he was sitting there and making all these statements and all that when he knew very well that he knew what was going on. He knew what’s happening. He knows who I am.”
Watch the video below:
