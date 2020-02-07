Confirmed: Trump to Boot Lt. Col. Vindman Out of the White House

President Donald Trump will force Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman out of his White House post, The New York Times confirms. Vindman’s testimony against President Trump was damning and the administration has been furious for months.

Lt. Col. Vindman serves as Director for European Affairs for the National Security Council. He could be directed as soon as today to leave his post.

“I’m not happy with him,” Trump told reporters earlier Friday from the White House lawn, but denied reports he would have Vindman removed from his post and reassigned.

Asked if he wants to Alexander Vindman out of the White House, Pres. Trump says, "Well, I'm not happy with him. You think I'm supposed to be happy with him?" Asked if Vindman will leave, Pres. Trump says, “They’ll make that decision. You’ll be hearing.” https://t.co/JsAo4rBy2e pic.twitter.com/8LmoKEsADr — ABC News (@ABC) February 7, 2020

During his testimony before Congress Vindman famously said on national TV to his father: “You made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union. Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.”

Here’s a news report from November on the highlights of Vindman’s testimony: