NOPE NOPE NOPE
Bernie Sanders Press Secretary Compares Asking for His Medical Records to a ‘Smear’ Like Birtherism
‘Questioning Where They’re From, Aspects of Their Lineage’
The Bernie Sanders campaign is defending his refusal to release his full medical records by accusing voters wanting to see those records of engaging in a form of birtherism.
“What you’re seeing right now is really reminiscent of some of the kind of smear, kind of skepticism campaigns that have been run against a lot of different candidates in the past, questioning where they’re from, aspects of their lineage, etc., etc,” Sanders campaign national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray said in response to a question from CNN’s John Berman Wednesday morning (video below).
On Tuesday night at a CNN town hall Sanders was asked by Anderson Cooper why he had not released his full medical records after promising to do so in September before his heart attack, and again in October, days after his heart attack.
Holding them in his hand Berman had told Gray, “I have those three letters from the doctors that Senator Sanders was talking about, there’s nothing in them, other than the doctors saying that he’s fit.”
“He had a heart attack in the fall. Do you think the American people deserve to know more about his health going forward?” Berman asked.
“I think the American people deserve to know exactly as much as every other candidate has released in this race currently, and historically,” Gray said defensively.
After likening requests for Sanders’ medical records to be released to a type of birtherism, Gray went on to say “it’s really telling given that none of the same concerns are being demonstrated for Michael Bloomberg who’s the same age as Bernie Sanders who’s suffered heart attacks in the past.”
While Bloomberg is also 78, Gray was forced to retract her claim of Bloomberg having “suffered heart attacks,” although she later described her remarks as him having had a heart attack. It does not appear he had.
I mispoke when I said Bloomberg had a heart attack. Rather, he underwent the same stent procedure as Bernie. Bernie released 3 detailed medical reports in December — just like the other candidates.
— Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) February 19, 2020
Bloomberg, as The New York Times reported in 2007, “had surgery to have two stents implanted in a coronary artery because of blockage in his heart” before he became mayor in 2001. The article appeared to suggest he had not previously disclosed the surgery before running for mayor.
Watch:
Here’s Bernie Sanders press secretary Briahna Joy Gray on CNN comparing demands for Sanders’s medical records to birtherism and dismissing them as “a kind of smear campaign.” pic.twitter.com/rZOm4a3Rg8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
NOPE NOPE NOPE
Trump Not Worried About Coronavirus Because China Tells Him It Will Subside Soon Due to ‘the Heat’ – Experts Disagree
Top Doc Calls Claim ‘Reckless’
There are over 40,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in China and over 900 people have died from the epidemic in that country alone, but President Donald Trump on Monday says Americans should not worry because China has told him things will be better by April.
Trump cited “the heat” as the cause for his optimism.
Steve Herman, White House bureau chief for Voice of America News (VOA), quoted the president speaking to a group of governors visiting the White House Monday morning.
“The heat generally speaking kills this kind of virus,” @POTUS explains to governors, suggesting #China has given him confidence that the #coronavirus outbreak will subside by April.
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 10, 2020
Trump made a similarly false claim on Friday.
….he will be successful, especially as the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone. Great discipline is taking place in China, as President Xi strongly leads what will be a very successful operation. We are working closely with China to help!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2020
Infectious disease experts disagree.
“It would be reckless to assume that things will quiet down in spring and summer,” Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas told CNN. “We don’t really understand the basis of seasonality, and of course we know we absolutely nothing about this particular virus.”
Referring to the coronavirus, Trump says he was told by China’s President Xi, “By April, during the month of April, the heat generally kills this kind of virus, so that would be a good thing.” pic.twitter.com/AbYyX4qRzZ
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 10, 2020
NOPE NOPE NOPE
‘These People Are the Destruction of America’: BlazeTV Host Slammed for Attack on Oscar Winning Director Bong Joon-ho
A host of Glenn Beck’s BlazeTV is under fire after posting what some are calling a racist attack on the director of the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”
“These people are the destruction of America,” Jon Miller said in his tweet about Bong Joon-ho, the director of the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. “Parasite” won a total of four Oscars Sunday night, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Picture.
“A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917,” Miller, who hosts BlazeTV’s “White House Brief,” wrote.
“Acceptance speech was: ‘GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU,'” he continued. “Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America.”
About 45 minutes later Miller tried to backtrack:
“These people” are obviously not Koreans but those in Hollywood awarding a foreign film that stokes flames of class warfare over 2 films I thought were more deserving simply to show how woke they are.That should be clear from the rest of what I tweeted about tonight’s production.
— Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020
Last year, Miller wrote an article lamenting “The sick dehumanization of Trump supporters.”
Here’s how many are responding to Miller’s remarks:
Nope…. Actually… Racist idiots, like yourself, are the destruction of America. https://t.co/iRTTC69viN
— Pedro Andrade (@pedroandradetv) February 10, 2020
the entire republican party has spent every day for 3 years translating everything trump says to try to convince us that what trump said wasnt a confession to crime or an actual crime itself. but sure, a little bit of korean at the oscars is the destruction of america. https://t.co/mieigeCdQl
— m i t h (@ManlnTheHoody) February 10, 2020
Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is this something you do for fun
— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 10, 2020
No, white racists are the destruction of America. I don't see any Koreans parading down our city streets Nazi -style, holding assault weapons, and threatening ethnic & racial groups
— CarmelaHuerta ??? (@musicaamazigh) February 10, 2020
FUUUUUUUUUCKKKK YOUUUUUUUUUUUUUU https://t.co/NZHKYCNL2b
— Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) February 10, 2020
Does being a racist ass come naturally to you or did you have to work at it?
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 10, 2020
What a horrible little man this @MillerStream is. https://t.co/z2K9uIu7RC
— Liu Li (@ThatsLiuLu) February 10, 2020
You ok???? You gonna survive this? pic.twitter.com/mOXRvw8cQX
— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) February 10, 2020
Well, this is xenophobic trash. https://t.co/MhOOcnFXBg
— Karma Police (@capeannsky) February 10, 2020
Seems like you got the attention you were so pathetically thirsty for.
Well done.
— andy lassner (@andylassner) February 10, 2020
Xenophobia is a hell of a drug.
— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 10, 2020
As an American, it is this type of comment that destroys us, not that someone spoke in Korean after being honored.
You should be ashamed of yourself.
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) February 10, 2020
Imaging writing a film in Korean that was so good that the Academy gave you a nom for Best Picture, not just Best Foreign Language Film.
Your screenplay, in Korean, is nominated and you win. And you give your acceptance speech in Korean the language of your movie.
Unthinkable.
— Nick Fane (@NickFaneMusic) February 10, 2020
NOPE NOPE NOPE
Alan Dershowitz: I Did Not Say What CNN and MSNBC Are Reporting I Said (He Did)
Alan Dershowitz is now denying he delivered stunning – and stunningly false – remarks in defense of President Donald Trump during Wednesday’s Senate impeachment trial, and he is accusing CNN and MSNBC of inaccurate reporting – and the public for not paying attention.
Dershowitz need only read the transcript to see that he did in fact say what is being reported.
He disagrees.
Taking advantage of the fact most of their viewers didn’t actually hear the senate Q and A, CNN, MSNBC and some other media willfully distorted my answers. More to Come
— Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020
They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest.
— Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020
They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest.
— Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020
Here’s are Dershowitz’s comments on tape:
Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz: “If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.” https://t.co/jKErQcS1Iy pic.twitter.com/zo4rL6Zbla
— ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2020
“If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,” Dershowitz told Senators, stunning many across the nation.
“The only thing that would make a quid pro quo unlawful is if the quo were in some way illegal,” he added. “And it cannot be a corrupt motive if you have a mixed motive.”
Legal and constitutional experts have already weighed in and strongly, vehemently disagree.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Illegal Border Crossings ‘Nearly Double’ Thanks to $5 Ladders That Easily Hook Onto Trump’s New Replacement Wall
- GRAND OLD PARTY OF BIGOTS3 days ago
Buttigieg Blasts Trump Allies’ Homophobia: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Lectured on Family Values From the Likes of Rush Limbaugh’
- IF ONLY IT WERE INTENTIONAL2 days ago
Whoops! Federal Government Agency Celebrates ‘All Our Presidents Past and Future’
- 'INCALCULABLE HARM'1 day ago
Former Mueller Chief of Staff Says the DOJ Was Just ‘Dealt a Significant Blow’
- SNAGGED2 days ago
Trump Campaign Forced to Delete #Daytona500 Air Force One Photo Because It Was From 2004
- News2 days ago
Federal Judge Association Calls Emergency Meeting to Address Barr Intervention Into Trump Ally Roger Stone’s Case
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS2 days ago
NY Times Blasted for ‘Normalizing’ Far Right Extremists Again After Publishing Stephen Miller’s Wedding Announcement
- ACTUALLY YOU ARE HOMOPHOBIC2 days ago
Furious Franklin Graham Blasts UK: I’m Not Homophobic I Just ‘Preach the Truth of the Gospel’ to Save Gays From Hell