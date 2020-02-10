Connect with us

NOPE NOPE NOPE

Trump Not Worried About Coronavirus Because China Tells Him It Will Subside Soon Due to ‘the Heat’ – Experts Disagree

Published

on

Top Doc Calls Claim ‘Reckless’

There are over 40,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in China and over 900 people have died from the epidemic in that country alone, but President Donald Trump on Monday says Americans should not worry because China has told him things will be better by April.

Trump cited “the heat” as the cause for his optimism.

Steve Herman, White House bureau chief for Voice of America News (VOA), quoted the president speaking to a group of governors visiting the White House Monday morning.

Trump made a similarly false claim on Friday.

Infectious disease experts disagree.

“It would be reckless to assume that things will quiet down in spring and summer,” Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas told CNN. “We don’t really understand the basis of seasonality, and of course we know we absolutely nothing about this particular virus.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

NOPE NOPE NOPE

‘These People Are the Destruction of America’: BlazeTV Host Slammed for Attack on Oscar Winning Director Bong Joon-ho

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

A host of Glenn Beck’s BlazeTV is under fire after posting what some are calling a racist attack on the director of the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”

“These people are the destruction of America,” Jon Miller said in his tweet about Bong Joon-ho, the director of the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. “Parasite” won a total of four Oscars Sunday night, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Picture.

“A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917,” Miller, who hosts BlazeTV’s “White House Brief,” wrote.

“Acceptance speech was: ‘GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU,'” he continued. “Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America.”

About 45 minutes later Miller tried to backtrack:

Last year, Miller wrote an article lamenting “The sick dehumanization of Trump supporters.”

Here’s how many are responding to Miller’s remarks:

Continue Reading

NOPE NOPE NOPE

Alan Dershowitz: I Did Not Say What CNN and MSNBC Are Reporting I Said (He Did)

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

Alan Dershowitz is now denying he delivered stunning – and stunningly false – remarks in defense of President Donald Trump during Wednesday’s Senate impeachment trial, and he is accusing CNN and MSNBC of inaccurate reporting – and the public for not paying attention.

Dershowitz need only read the transcript to see that he did in fact say what is being reported.

He disagrees.

Here’s are Dershowitz’s comments on tape:

“If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,” Dershowitz told Senators, stunning many across the nation.

“The only thing that would make a quid pro quo unlawful is if the quo were in some way illegal,” he added. “And it cannot be a corrupt motive if you have a mixed motive.”

Legal and constitutional experts have already weighed in and strongly, vehemently disagree.

Continue Reading

NOPE NOPE NOPE

Trump-Loving Conspiracy Nuts Tout Drinking Bleach as a ‘Miracle’ Cure for Coronavirus

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

A group of fringe Trump supporters has started promoting what the Food and Drug Administration describes as a “dangerous bleach” as a miracle cure for the coronavirus.

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reports that Jordan Sather, a prominent proponent of the so-called “QAnon” conspiracy theory, recently told his followers to stock up on a liquid called the “Miracle Mineral Solution” that he claims will cure them if they become infected with the deadly virus that has spread from China to the United States.

“I’m going to have to get home, and MMS the whole state,” Sather told fans in a recent video. “MMS the whole shit out of everything.”

“Chief Police 2,” a top QAnon account with over 18,000 followers, similarly promoted a video that touted MMS as not only a cure for coronavirus, but also for HIV and autism.

In reality, writes Sommer, MMS is a potentially deadly concocting that becomes bleaching agent chlorine dioxide when combined with citric acids typically found in lemon juice and lime juice.

“In August, the FDA said it was ‘not aware of any scientific evidence’ that MMS has medical properties,” Sommer reports. “In 2009, a woman who took MMS to avoid contracting malaria died almost immediately after swallowing it for the first time.”

Read the whole report on bleach-drinking Trump supporters here.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.