Connect with us

NOT HOW THIS WORKS

Bernie Sanders Reverses – Announces He Will Not Release His Full Medical Records Even After Heart Attack

Published

on

‘I Don’t Think We Will’

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, has announced he will not be releasing his full medical records after suffering a heart attack late last year. Sanders, 78, is currently seen as the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination for president.

“We have released, I think, quite as much as any other candidate has,” Sen. Sanders said, defending his decision to reverse his promise of releasing a full set of medical records just after his October heart attack.

But in October, after the heart attack, Sanders said releasing his medical records was “the right thing to do.” He also had promised to release them “before the first votes are cast,” a deadline he’s missed.

“People do have a right to know about the health of a senator and someone running for president,” Sanders told CNN’s Sanjay Gupta on October 10. “At the appropriate time we’ll make all the medical records public for you or anyone else who wants to see them.”

Here’s Sanders just after his heart attack promising to release his full medical records:

Tuesday night he gave a very different response.

“We released two rather detailed letters from cardiologists and we released a letter that came from the head of the U.S. Congress medical group, the physicians there. So I think we have released a detailed report, and I’m comfortable with what we have done,” Sanders told Anderson Cooper Tuesday night at a CNN town hall.

“If you think I’m not in good health come on out with me on the campaign trail and I’ll let you introduce me to the three or four rallies a day that we do,” Sanders joked.

Cooper pressed the three-term Senator if he would be releasing his full medical records in the future.

“I don’t think we will, no,” Sanders responded.

President Donald Trump was largely decried and mocked for his refusal to release his full medical records when he was running in 2016. He has never released a full set, and his White House physician’s reports have been largely received as fictive.

Watch:

MSNBC analyst and DailyBeast columnist Jonathan Alter called Sanders’ move “Trumpish.”

Talking Points Memo founder and publisher Josh Marshall weighed in:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

NOT HOW THIS WORKS

Watch: Fox & Friends Defends Trump Wrongly Claiming Super Bowl Champs ‘Represented the Great State of Kansas’

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Fox & Friends” Monday morning defended President Donald Trump’s false claim that the Kansas City Chiefs were from the state of Kansas. The NFL team who won Sunday night’s Super Bowl are from the state of Missouri. Trump quickly deleted a tweet Sunday night praising the team for “a great game, and a fantastic comeback.”

“You represented the Great State of Kansas,” Trump said, “so very well.”

The Fox News morning crew agreed, despite the confines of geography and cartography.

“Kansas City is in Kansas and it is also in Missouri,” co-host Steve Doocy told Fox News viewers – glossing over that Trump specifically – and falsely – said the Kansas city Chiefs “represented the Great State of Kansas.”

“It’s like the difference between the New York Giants, I mean the Giants are – people call them the NY Giants but they’re in New Jersey,” Doocy concluded, except it’s nothing like that at all.

“Right, right,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt chimed in.

Watch:

 

Continue Reading

NOT HOW THIS WORKS

Watch: Lindsey Graham Falsely Claims FBI Stopped Russia’s Attacks on Clinton Campaign During Election

Published

2 months ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham opened up Wednesday morning’s hearing with Inspector General Michael Horowitz by falsely claiming the FBI was able to stop Russia’s attacks against the Hillary Clinton campaign, and suggested it did so early on, well before the November 2016 election.

That’s blatantly false.

Chairman Graham also appeared to imply that the FBI did so merely by contacting the Clinton campaign to warn them of Russia’s actions – and he made that claim to support his false theory that the Bureau should have told the Trump campaign it and its officials were subjects or even targets of a counterintelligence investigation to determine if they were conspiring with Russia to win the election.

“I want the American people to know there was an effort to affect Hillary Clinton’s campaign by foreign actors,” Graham says, not even mentioning Russia. “The FBI picked up that effort, they briefed her about it, and they were able to stop it.”

The FBI has not been able to stop Russian interference and attacks on the U.S. elections, which began according to the consensus of all 17 U.S. Intelligence agencies in 2013, and has to this day have not ended.

Watch:

Former chief DOJ spokesperson Matthew Miller offers this insight:

 

Continue Reading

NOT HOW THIS WORKS

Trump Trade Advisor Says Americans ‘Don’t Have a Right to Know’ if Administration Tied China Policy to Getting Dirt on Biden

Published

4 months ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

It is a stunning confrontation. Peter Navarro, the White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy says the American people “don’t have a right to know” if the Trump administration has tied China trade policy to getting dirt on Joe Biden. President Trump has been engaged in an extortion scheme against Ukraine, using congressionally-approved military aid to try to strong arm that country.

“You don’t have a right to know what happens behind closed doors,” Navarro, whose often referred to as President Trump’s trade advisor, tells CNN’s Jim Sciutto at a televised forum Thursday.

“I think the American people have a right to know if politics have entered trade negotiations,” Sciutto responded.

Navarro tried to deflect by decrying “too many stories reported based on anonymous sources,” despite the fact that President trump freely admitted he was engaged in an extortion scheme.

“I’m asking you a diret question,” Sciutto continued. “Did you bring up investigating the Bidens as part of the negotiations?”

Navarro refused to answer the simple and direct question that, despite his false claim, Americans absoutely do have the right to know.

“It’s not an appropriate question in my judgment,” he claimed, falsely, repeatedly raising his hands as if to say “stop.”

“Asked and answered,” Navarro concluded.

Watch:

Professor of international relations, political scientist, and journalist David Rothkopf offered this response to Navarro’s remarks:

President Trump has publicly asked China to dig up dirt on the Bidens. China, at least publicly, refused. Experts say Trump’s request is a “felony violation of law.”

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.