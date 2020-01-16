CRIME
Trump Violated the Law by Withholding Ukraine Aid: Government Watchdog Agency
The Trump administration violated federal law by withholding hundreds of dollars in military aid from Ukraine, a government watchdog agency finds. The news comes just one week before President Donald Trump will be tried by the U.S. Senate on two Articles of Impeachment related to the Ukraine scandal.
The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog agency, made the determination, the Washington Post reports.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
CRIME
A Document in the Fed’s Case Against Michael Cohen Is So Secret It Was Just Sealed and Placed in a Vault
In the criminal case of USA v. Cohen, one document is so super-secret it was just sealed from public view, and placed in a vault. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison last week, making this new development even more curious.
The document is connected to the case filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), according to CNBC.
Who filed the secret document and what it’s about remain a mystery.
The SDNY case against Cohen involved tax evasion, making false statements to a bank, and the hush money campaign contributions, including those to Stormy Daniels.
But Cohen has tapes, and was President Trump’s attorney for a decade. He also flipped on Trump, and co-operated with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, so the document could be related to issues apart from crimes he was charged with.
