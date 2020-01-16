Trump Violated the Law by Withholding Ukraine Aid: Government Watchdog Agency

The Trump administration violated federal law by withholding hundreds of dollars in military aid from Ukraine, a government watchdog agency finds. The news comes just one week before President Donald Trump will be tried by the U.S. Senate on two Articles of Impeachment related to the Ukraine scandal.

The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog agency, made the determination, the Washington Post reports.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.