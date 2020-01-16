CRIME
Bill Barr Urged to ‘Retain a Criminal Defense Attorney’ After Lev Parnas Bombshells
Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who is facing federal campaign finance charges, has been outspoken about the Ukraine scandal this week — granting interviews to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and CNN’s Anderson Cooper and discussing Giuliani’s efforts to get the Ukrainian government to officially announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Parnas has not only discussed President Donald Trump and Giuliani’s roles in the Ukraine scandal, but also, Attorney General William Barr’s. And according to former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi, Barr would do well to consult a defense attorney.
On Twitter, Rossi posted, “Based on the allegation of Lev Parnas, our esteemed Attorney General should probably retain a criminal defense attorney. What a conspiracy to bribe mess. Is our country’s AG the second coming of disgraced former AG John Mitchell? Crazy times.”
The late John N. Mitchell served as U.S. Attorney General under President Richard Nixon. In 1974 — the year after Nixon resigned as president — Mitchell was found guilty of obstruction of justice, conspiracy and perjury for his role in the Watergate scandal. Mitchell served 19 months in federal prison.
I must add that based on the allegation of Lev Parnas, our esteemed Attorney General should probably retain a criminal defense attorney. What a conspiracy to bribe mess. Is our country’s AG the second coming of disgraced former AG John Mitchell? Crazy times. https://t.co/KUEht2d8Py
— Gene Rossi (@rossi4va) January 16, 2020
Parnas told Maddow that Barr “had to have known everything” about Giuliani’s efforts to get the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation of the Bidens. But Kerri Kupec, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), said that Barr is flatly denying Parnas’ allegations.
Related: Pelosi Slams ‘Rogue’ Attorney General Bill Barr: ‘I Don’t Know Who’s the Puppet – Trump or the Attorney General’
Kupec stated, “The president has not spoken with the attorney general about having Ukraine investigate anything relating to former Vice President Biden or his son. The president has not asked the attorney general to contact Ukraine on this or any other matter.”
As a reminder, here is the statement @TheJusticeDept released in September on Ukraine. It has not changed. pic.twitter.com/lto3nOmYlf
— KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) January 16, 2020
Parnas, talking to Maddow, also discussed Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, who is facing bribery charges. Firtash has been represented by attorneys Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova, and according to Parnas, Barr was — along with Giuliani, Toensing and diGenova — “basically part of the team” of people who wanted to see an investigation in Ukraine.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Trump Violated the Law by Withholding Ukraine Aid: Government Watchdog Agency
The Trump administration violated federal law by withholding hundreds of dollars in military aid from Ukraine, a government watchdog agency finds. The news comes just one week before President Donald Trump will be tried by the U.S. Senate on two Articles of Impeachment related to the Ukraine scandal.
The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog agency, made the determination, the Washington Post reports.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
CRIME
A Document in the Fed’s Case Against Michael Cohen Is So Secret It Was Just Sealed and Placed in a Vault
In the criminal case of USA v. Cohen, one document is so super-secret it was just sealed from public view, and placed in a vault. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison last week, making this new development even more curious.
The document is connected to the case filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), according to CNBC.
Who filed the secret document and what it’s about remain a mystery.
The SDNY case against Cohen involved tax evasion, making false statements to a bank, and the hush money campaign contributions, including those to Stormy Daniels.
But Cohen has tapes, and was President Trump’s attorney for a decade. He also flipped on Trump, and co-operated with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, so the document could be related to issues apart from crimes he was charged with.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Convicted Pedophile and ‘Globe-Trotting Fixer’ Tied to Top Trump Advisors Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Crimes
- THUGS1 day ago
Here Are 7 Stunning New Pieces of Impeachment Evidence Just Released by the House
- POLITICIZING THE COURTS2 days ago
Legal Experts Perplexed Why Trump-Appointed Judge Refuses to Rule on Trump Tax Case Until Other Trump Cases Are Decided
- POLITICIZING THE DOJ2 days ago
AG Barr: No Future Counterintel Investigations Into Presidential Campaigns Without My OK
- News2 days ago
Elizabeth Warren Calls for Investigation Into Legality of Trump Tipping Off Mar-a-Lago Guests to Soleimani’s Killing
- THUGS1 day ago
Russian Government Resigns After Putin Proposes Constitutional Changes Critics Say Designed to Keep Him ‘Leader-for-Life’
- News2 days ago
Rupert Murdoch’s Son Rips Fox News for Pushing Falsehoods About Australian Wildfires
- 2020 Road to the White House2 days ago
Warren Loudly Cheered for Saying the Only Candidates on Stage ‘Who Have Won Every Single Election They’ve Been in Are the Women’