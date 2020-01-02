LGBT
Lily Tomlin Marries Kathy Griffin on New Year’s Day
Okay, so Lily Tomlin didn’t actually marry marry Kathy Griffin, but she did officiate her wedding to longtime beau Randy Bick.
“She said yes!” Bick exclaimed in the video. “Such an incredible moment in our lives.”
As for the ring exchange, well…
“Randy and I are doing sort of toy rings for the ceremony because neither one of us like wearing rings ever,” Griffin told People. “So we will never wear rings. Deal with it.”
The 80-year-old Grace and Frankie star started the ceremony with a quip of her own.
“What was supposed to be a shallow, ‘toot it and boot it’ one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful,” Tomlin said. “They stayed together. Then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”
Here’s the rundown:
#HappyNewYears #2020NewYear #NewYearsDay pic.twitter.com/EV7gyjMFhV
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020
Yes, we officially got married early this morning. I’m going to post the whole 15 minute ceremony on my YouTube page tomorrow. We are editing out the vows because we wanted those to be private and for us. The rest of it is just adorable. Lily Tomlin & Jane Wagner rule!#2020SoFar
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 2, 2020
BIG THANKS to @kourtneykardash & @KrisJenner for taking this photo Christmas Eve when they were kind enough to host a gigantic ENGAGEMENT PARTY FOR US! I mean they didn’t technically know it was an engagement party for us but boy they spared no expense! Pic by The Collective You pic.twitter.com/CtdWTFU9Ob
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020
The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020
“Yes, we officially got married early this morning,” Griffin tweeted. “I’m going to post the whole 15 minute ceremony on my YouTube page tomorrow. We are editing out the vows because we wanted those to be private and for us. The rest of it is just adorable. Lily Tomlin & Jane Wagner rule!”
Wagner and Tomlin married in 2013. They have been together for over 40 years.
Image via screengrab.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LGBT
Facebook Begins Removing False HIV-Related Ads After More Than 50 LGBTQ Groups Complain
Facebook has started pulling ads with misinformation regarding PrEP and Truvada after more than 50 LGBTQ organizations signed an open letter addressed to Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
On December 9, HIV/AIDS and public health organizations called on Facebook to remove dangerous and misleading ads. As of Dec. 30, nearly 70 organizations are listed as signatories. The newest organizations to participate include AIDS Alabama, Fenway Health, Housing Works, New York City AIDS Memorial, and U.S. People Living with HIV Caucus. A full list is here.
Independent fact-checking agency Science Feedback confirmed that an ad featuring misinformation about PrEP was found to be “misleading” and would be removed from Facebook. More info here.
The Washington Post broke the news of Facebook’s action this morning.
“After a review, our independent fact-checking partners have determined some of the ads in question mislead people about the effects of Truvada,” Facebook spokeswoman Devon Kearns said, referring to the name of the drug. “As a result we have rejected these ads and they can no longer run on Facebook.”
“It’s gratifying to see one of Facebook’s fact-checkers backing up the overwhelming consensus of AIDS, LGBTQ, and HIV medical groups that these ads are misleading. But the question remains – why is Facebook taking money from these ambulance-chasing law firms for ads that are helping the spread of HIV?” said Peter Staley, a co-founder of the PrEP4All Collaboration.
“But Facebook has put a warning on only one ad thus far, with many more unaffected,” he continued, adding: “If this is their official response, after ignoring us for months, then it’s a mess.”
“Removing select ads is a strong first step, but the time is now for Facebook to take action on other very similar ads which target at-risk community members with misleading and inaccurate claims about PrEP and HIV prevention,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO.
“The time is now for Facebook to take action on other very similar ads which target at-risk community members with misleading and inaccurate claims about PrEP and HIV prevention.” https://t.co/QqupUEy1r0
— Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) December 30, 2019
Adding, “Dozens of organizations have told Facebook that the safety and effectiveness of PrEP to prevent HIV transmission is unequivocal. The pervasiveness of these ads and the subsequent real world harm should be catalysts for Facebook to further review how misleading and inaccurate ads are allowed to be targeted at LGBTQ and other marginalized communities.”
The CDC states that “studies have shown that PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99% when taken daily,” however, public health officials cite the Facebook and Instagram ads with creating dangerous barriers to PrEP usage.
Earlier this month, Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted support of the campaign to get Facebook to remove the ads and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also issued a statement of support. On December 20, Sen. Bob Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy, also sent a letter to Zuckerberg calling the decision to allow the misleading ads to run “particularly egregious.”
The letter can be found here and excerpted below.
“Using Facebook’s and Instagram’s targeted advertising programs, various law firms are attempting to recruit gay and bisexual men who use Truvada PrEP as an HIV preventative to join a lawsuit, claiming that the drug has caused harmful side effects in this patient population, specifically bone density and kidney issues. By focusing on “Truvada” and PrEP — rather than “Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate” (or TDF) and HIV positive individuals who use it as an antiviral — the law firms’ advertisements are scaring away at-risk HIV negative people from the leading drug that blocks HIV infections. This is despite numerous studies underscoring the safety of TDF in HIV-negative PrEP users.
Leading public health officials, medical professionals, and dedicated PrEP navigators and outreach coordinators have shared that these advertisements on Facebook and Instagram are being directly cited by at-risk community members expressing heightened fears about taking PrEP. This issue goes beyond misinformation, as it puts real people’s lives in imminent danger.”
Three medical and HIV prevention experts recently wrote an op-ed calling out the ads, noting: “As public-health leaders, we are concerned that these often misleading and inflammatory advertisements are causing people to decide not to start PrEP or, in some cases, stop PrEP altogether. PrEP is a critically important component of the national plan to end the HIV epidemic in the United States by 2030.”
LGBT
LGBT Americans Are Poorer in the South Than Anywhere Else in the Country
A new report released Tuesday showed that in a majority of U.S. states, LGBT people experience higher rates of poverty than cisgender straight people. The findings were released by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.
Statistics reveal that more LGBT Americans are poor in the South at 24%, followed by the Midwest (23%), the West (22%), and the Northeast (18%).
Researchers analyzed data from the 2014-2017 Behavior Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), a health survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that collects state data on health-related risk factors and conditions among adults. The BRFSS offers an optional module that asks respondents to identify their sexual orientation and gender identity, and 35 states included that module in their state-level survey.
The survey does not collect data from youth. As a result, the study does not provide information about LGBT people under age 18, or LGBT people of any age in the 15 states that do not collect the data.
In addition to poverty rates, researchers examined social statuses that traditionally contribute to economic stability, including gender, race, age, and urban-rural residence in some states.
“There is so much more to learn about LGBT poverty in individual states,” said lead author Soon Kyu Choi, project manager at the Williams Institute. “We need to better understand the connection between differing poverty rates across states with variations in LGBT related public policies and public attitudes that may limit economic opportunities for LGBT people.”
Key Findings: Midwest: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin
•LGBT people have higher poverty rates than cisgender straight people in all eight states.
•Transgender people have higher poverty rates than do cisgender men in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, and Ohio.
•LGBT people of color have higher poverty rates than White LGBT people in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio.
Key Findings: Northeast: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont
•In all six states, LGBT people have higher poverty rates than cisgender straight people.
•LGBT people of color have higher poverty rates than White LGBT people in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.
Key Findings: South: Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia
•In all Southern states except Florida, LGBT people are more likely to be poor than cisgender straight people.
•In Florida, Kentucky, and Virginia, rural LGBT people have higher poverty rates than urban LGBT people.
•In West Virginia, the urban LGBT poverty rate is higher than the rural LGBT poverty rate.
Key Findings: West: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming
•LGBT people have higher poverty rates than cisgender straight people in Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Washington, and Wyoming.
•Transgender people have higher poverty rates than do cisgender people (or cisgender men) in California, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, and Washington.
“This study provides a foundation for understanding LGBT poverty by state. But clearly, more data are needed in the states that are not yet collecting SOGI data,” said study author Bianca Wilson, Senior Scholar of Public Policy at the Williams Institute. “As more states begin to include these critical questions on all of their surveys, we can provide nuanced analyses that inform effective policies and interventions that meet the needs of LGBT people in specific states.”
This study is part of the Pathways to Justice Project, a long-term project at the Williams Institute examining poverty rates, personal narratives, and experiences with economic development and food insecurity services among LGBTQ people. Read the report.
Image via Shutterstock.
LGBT
DADT Has Been Dead for Nine Years Now
It’s officially been nine years since the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the anti-LGBTQ rule that plagued the United States armed forces for 17 years. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took the opportunity to post about the occasion on Twitter – and others followed suit. Some a bit more positive than others.
They told us throwing out “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” would damage our military.
They told us “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was essential protecting America.
They were wrong.
Nine years after DADT was finally repealed, our military is stronger for it. pic.twitter.com/lISapTYz4R
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 22, 2019
What’s more – “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” is ALSO the Trump Administration’s core team slogan! https://t.co/xUpj0Ny5TG
— Katniss Pelosi (@KatnissPelosi) December 23, 2019
December 22, 2010 – “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”, the federal law barring homosexuals from serving in the U.S. military, is repealed by Congress. President Barack Obama signs the repeal into law.
The repeal became effective one year later.#DADT #gayrights pic.twitter.com/xr5vEs0rlH
— Tim Evanson (@TimintheCLE65) December 22, 2019
#OTD in 2010 President Barack Obama signed a law effectively repealing the 17-year-old policy known as “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” allowing gay men and women to serve openly in the military. #LGBTQ #dadt pic.twitter.com/S7s8fE5hcA
— Dempsey O’Dwyer (@DempseyODwyer) December 22, 2019
#OTD in 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gays for the first time in history to serve openly in America’s military, repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. @evanvucci pic.twitter.com/8NNZy6bWGY
— AP Images (@AP_Images) December 22, 2019
#HarveyMilk was one of the first openly LGBTQ+ elected officials in our country. Harvey “Gotta give ’em hope” Milk was assassinated in 1978. 41 years later, 8 years after #DADT repeal went into effect, the Navy is honoring Harvey with #USNSHarveyMilk ?? https://t.co/TIuGJXplOv https://t.co/YmpF3Xx2NO
— PFAW (@peoplefor) December 22, 2019
The construction of the U.S.S. Harvey Milk shows just how far the military has come in the decades since, with the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” in 2010. https://t.co/yF33xQaUwE
— Out Magazine (@outmagazine) December 22, 2019
As we mark 9 years since President Obama signed the repeal of DADT, we recommit to ending the Trump-Pence administration’s reckless ban on transgender service members. The military and our nation will be stronger when all trans troops can once again serve their country openly.
— Alphonso David (@AlphonsoDavid) December 22, 2019
Yep. I remember in the 90s people “were terrified” except not really, about gay men in the bathroom with kids. DADT? gays in the showers with our poor defenseless soldiers. (Wtf?)
— LincLivesLarge (@Sealinc22) December 21, 2019
And then you have people like these right here.
9 years ago, we celebrated the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell ??????. Trump has made us weaker with his unilateral transgender military ban. The next NDAA passed by Congress should repeal the restriction on transpeople serving in the military. Period. #ProtectTransTroops https://t.co/V8ThociuOr
— Kai Kahele (@kaikahele) December 22, 2019
DADT was commanded into policy by Bill Clinton, a democrat.
y’all really do get off on huffing your own farts don’t you? https://t.co/9HnJAXwLib
— ?Millicent ? pronoun user ?????? (@gayforgrils) December 22, 2019
As someone who didn’t come out until their mid twenties and was serving under DADT that had to deal with a ton of homophobic assholes because you have no choice, this is a completely fucked up attack line. Fuck this. https://t.co/nHykgqytf6
— Spencer Trask ?????????? (@trask_spencer) December 22, 2019
LOL our military is stronger because of President Trump; not DADT! https://t.co/uhn4pwhj4O
— Tweety (@blaster51) December 22, 2019
Trending
- News3 days ago
8,000 Nurses and Caregivers Prepare to Strike for Fair Wages in Seattle While CEO Gets 157% Pay Increase
- News2 days ago
Chief Justice John Roberts Issues New Year’s Eve Warning to Stand Up for Democracy
- News3 days ago
Judge Dismisses Kupperman Lawsuit as ‘Moot’ in 14-Page Opinion
- News2 days ago
Baghdad Blunders: Embassy Attack Leaves Americans ‘Huddling in Safe Rooms’
- 2020 ELECTIONS3 days ago
Joe Biden Called ‘Pervert,’ Would Choose GOP Running Mate If One Would ‘Step Up’
- LGBT3 hours ago
Lily Tomlin Marries Kathy Griffin on New Year’s Day
- News2 days ago
President Trump Spent 1 of Every 5 Days at a Golf Club in 2019
- CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL2 days ago
Greta Thunberg Suffered from Depression for Years Before Climate Activism