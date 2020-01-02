2020 ELECTIONS
Julián Castro Drops Out of 2020 Democratic Presidential Race
Julián Castro has suspended his bid for president.
“It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” Castro wrote. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”
See the tweet below.
It's with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.
I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020
The former U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary and the only Latino in the 2020 presidential race will no doubt be missed.
Julian Castro was a great candidate, and him dropping out is a reflection of a political system that favors white people and the wealthy.
A system that needs to be overhauled. #JulianCastro pic.twitter.com/8Ar8fgiT8s
— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 2, 2020
There aren’t many who drop out of a race with their reputations enhanced. Castro is one of them.
He moved the needle on immigration, injustice, and more. He punched well above where he was in the polls. A heavyweight for the future. #JulianCastro #Castro https://t.co/PzJM3Z3PXB
— George (@Georgeej123) January 2, 2020
Thinking @juliancastro, @KamalaHarris, @JayInslee & @GovernorBullock had more to offer than many who remain in the race. #JulianCastrohttps://t.co/8pH6yqhrUa
— David Kusnet (@DavidKusnet) January 2, 2020
This breaks my heart. But so proud of the race you ran. #juliancastro https://t.co/vdVKtHEuQQ
— Genny (@thegennywithag) January 2, 2020
This feels just like when your soccer team gets beat at the last minute. I’m so proud of this man. Hopefully he runs again soon. #graciasJulianCastro #juliancastro #RepresentationMatters https://t.co/E4dpyvZk6T
— ＬｏｖｅＢｅｅｂｏｏ (@Beeselandia) January 2, 2020
Really sad to see and hope his voice will elevate in other ways – it’s sorely needed #JulianCastro https://t.co/AzrO6xDWm0
— KDW (@ymo_10) January 2, 2020
I am truly saddened by this. He made me proud to be a Chicana. #SiSePuede #GraciasJulian #ThankYouJulian #JulianCastro https://t.co/kJHINpCD8u
— 🏳️🌈dcdulce 🏳️🌈 (@dcdulce) January 2, 2020
Joe Biden Called ‘Pervert,’ Would Choose GOP Running Mate If One Would ‘Step Up’
Former Vice President and 2020 hopeful Joe Biden isn’t mincing words when it comes to working across the aisle. Unfortunately for him, the other side isn’t mincing words either.
At a campaign stop in Exeter, New Hampshire on Monday, the 77-year-old addressed the possibility of a split party ticket.
It started when a woman in the audience addressed Biden’s upcoming plans. “Our 21-year-old son said the other night, ‘I wonder if Joe Biden would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate?'”
Biden responded, “The answer is I would, but I can’t think of one now. Let me explain that. You know there’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now…they’ve got to step up.”
In addition to a possible GOP running mate, Biden has said he’d prefer to choose a person “of color and/or a different gender.” This could potentially open the door for a ticket with California Sen. Kamala Harris or Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, should they be interested.
“Look, Sen. Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be,” Biden told CNN on Dec. 5. “I mean it sincerely. I talked to her yesterday. She’s solid, she can be president someday herself, she can be vice president, she could go on to be a Supreme Court justice, she could be attorney general. I mean she has enormous capability.”
“Whoever I would pick for vice president, and there’s a lot of qualified women, there’s a lot of qualified African-Americans. There really truly are,” Biden said Monday. “There’s a plethora of really qualified people. Whomever I would pick were I fortunate enough to be your nominee, I’d pick somebody who was simpatico with me, who knew what I, what my priorities were and knew what I wanted to. We could disagree on tactic, but strategically we’d have to be in the exact same page.”
The public running mate revelation came just three days after Biden rebuked the idea of testifying in the Donald Trump impeachment trial to be held at an as yet undisclosed date in the Senate.
“This guy [Trump] violated the Constitution,” Biden told the Des Moines Register. “He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”
It was a rocky weekend for Biden. He was heckled in Milford, New Hampshire the night before the Exeter stop with one man shouting, “pervert” and “quid pro Joe.” The heckler pushed, “Excuse me, Mr. Biden! Excuse me, Mr. Biden — how much money did you make in Ukraine with your son?”
To which Biden replied, “I released 21 years of my tax returns. Your guy hasn’t released one. What’s he hiding?”
Watch the video embedded below and here.
Heckler: “Excuse me, Mr. Biden! Excuse me, Mr. Biden — how much money did you make in Ukraine with your son?”
Joe Biden: “I released 21 years of my tax returns. Your guy hasn’t released one. What’s he hiding?” pic.twitter.com/Nm0XnU8d8i
— The Hill (@thehill) December 30, 2019
The #Biden campaign is crumbling.
If it was not for bogus inflated poll numbers, he would drop out.https://t.co/y3tSWaYfcy
— james (@jbsrq) December 30, 2019
Things can only look up from here, right?
#Biden said earlier today that he would consider a Republican VP. What in the world is he thinking? pic.twitter.com/IaB8snxNq9
— Michael Ball (@Michael44004861) December 30, 2019
I think that @JoeBiden is making a mistake by saying that he wouldn’t comply with a Senate subpoena. It undermines the Democratic message of no one is above the law. Yes, it would be a GOP distraction, but it’s a bigger issue if he refuses to be questioned. #Biden
— Kaerick (@kaerick) December 28, 2019
Biden Confirms He Will Not Comply with a Senate Subpoena to Testify
Former Vice President Joe Biden will not comply with a subpoena to testify in a Senate trial of President Donald Trump. He confirmed the news on Friday in an interview with the Des Moines Register‘s editorial board on December 27, 2019.
When asked whether or not he would testify if called to do so in the Senate impeachment trial, Biden said it would change the narrative in a negative way.
“What are you going to cover?” Biden told Des Moines Register Executive Editor Carol Hunter. “You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And [Trump’s] going to get away. You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke.”
Biden added, “Think what it’s about. It’s all about what he does all the time, his entire career. Take the focus off. This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”
Watch the video below for the interview.
Image via Des Moines Register screengrab.
Michael Moore on Repeat: Bernie Sanders Could Beat Trump in 2020
Surprise, surprise! Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore appeared on Hardball and publicly endorsed Bernie Sanders for president in 2020. Not only that, the progressive documentarian said he truly believed a Sanders-Trump showdown would result in the 78-year-old taking the prize. Sound familiar?
It’s not the first time Sanders has been endorsed by Moore. He famously threw his support behind the New Yorker in 2016 when he ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
He wrote at the time: “If Hillary’s biggest selling point as to why you should vote for her is, ‘Bernie’s a socialist!’ or ‘A socialist can’t win!,’ then she’s lost.”
Well, she lost, but we won’t get into that right now.
Could Moore be right in his assumption that a Sanders ticket would secure a Trump dynasty reversal in 2020? There’s only one way to find out – and that’s if he gets the nomination this time around.
Watch the video clip below.
