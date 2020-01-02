News
Trump’s Obsessive Anger Towards CNN May Have Just Caused Him to Make a Major Confession
In a report for New York Magazine this Thursday, Jonathan Chait details “two major attempts” by President Trump to use his power to curtail the media.
First, ordering the Justice Department to block an AT&T merger in order to punish CNN. Second, his intervention to deny Amazon a $10 billion Pentagon contract to punish The Washington Post.
Chait then cited a tweet from this Wednesday where Trump attempts to connect what he claims is CNN’s lack of credibility to its bad ratings, “and thereby to AT&T’s management.”
Can’t believe @ATT keeps the management after yet another @CNN ratings dive. Nobody watching, NO CREDIBILITY! Maybe they should make changes at AT&T? https://t.co/jdCLuNWEEQ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2020
“CNN is a subject of Trump’s obsessive anger,” Chait writes. “During the campaign, he publicly opposed its merger, a position that pointedly contrasted with his general indifference to antitrust issues and corporate consolidation. In the summer of 2017, a New York Times report on Trump’s hatred for CNN included a pointed threat: ‘White House advisers have discussed a potential point of leverage over their adversary, a senior administration official said: a pending merger between CNN’s parent company, Time Warner, and AT&T.’”
According to Chait, this all fits a pattern that suggests “Trump used antitrust enforcement against CNN’s corporate owners as retribution for its coverage. And Trump’s tweets suggest, even as the courts stymied him, that he is determined to keep up economic pressure on CNN. Three years into his presidency, he is not giving up on his Orbán-like ambition to discipline and control independent media.”
Read Chait’s full report over at New York Magazine.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LGBT
Lily Tomlin Marries Kathy Griffin on New Year’s Day
Okay, so Lily Tomlin didn’t actually marry marry Kathy Griffin, but she did officiate her wedding to longtime beau Randy Bick.
“She said yes!” Bick exclaimed in the video. “Such an incredible moment in our lives.”
As for the ring exchange, well…
“Randy and I are doing sort of toy rings for the ceremony because neither one of us like wearing rings ever,” Griffin told People. “So we will never wear rings. Deal with it.”
The 80-year-old Grace and Frankie star started the ceremony with a quip of her own.
“What was supposed to be a shallow, ‘toot it and boot it’ one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful,” Tomlin said. “They stayed together. Then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”
Here’s the rundown:
#HappyNewYears #2020NewYear #NewYearsDay pic.twitter.com/EV7gyjMFhV
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020
Yes, we officially got married early this morning. I’m going to post the whole 15 minute ceremony on my YouTube page tomorrow. We are editing out the vows because we wanted those to be private and for us. The rest of it is just adorable. Lily Tomlin & Jane Wagner rule!#2020SoFar
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 2, 2020
BIG THANKS to @kourtneykardash & @KrisJenner for taking this photo Christmas Eve when they were kind enough to host a gigantic ENGAGEMENT PARTY FOR US! I mean they didn’t technically know it was an engagement party for us but boy they spared no expense! Pic by The Collective You pic.twitter.com/CtdWTFU9Ob
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020
The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020
“Yes, we officially got married early this morning,” Griffin tweeted. “I’m going to post the whole 15 minute ceremony on my YouTube page tomorrow. We are editing out the vows because we wanted those to be private and for us. The rest of it is just adorable. Lily Tomlin & Jane Wagner rule!”
Wagner and Tomlin married in 2013. They have been together for over 40 years.
Image via screengrab.
2020 ELECTIONS
Julián Castro Drops Out of 2020 Democratic Presidential Race
Julián Castro has suspended his bid for president.
“It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” Castro wrote. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”
See the tweet below.
It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.
I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020
The former U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary and the only Latino in the 2020 presidential race will no doubt be missed.
Julian Castro was a great candidate, and him dropping out is a reflection of a political system that favors white people and the wealthy.
A system that needs to be overhauled. #JulianCastro pic.twitter.com/8Ar8fgiT8s
— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 2, 2020
There aren’t many who drop out of a race with their reputations enhanced. Castro is one of them.
He moved the needle on immigration, injustice, and more. He punched well above where he was in the polls. A heavyweight for the future. #JulianCastro #Castro https://t.co/PzJM3Z3PXB
— George (@Georgeej123) January 2, 2020
Thinking @juliancastro, @KamalaHarris, @JayInslee & @GovernorBullock had more to offer than many who remain in the race. #JulianCastrohttps://t.co/8pH6yqhrUa
— David Kusnet (@DavidKusnet) January 2, 2020
This breaks my heart. But so proud of the race you ran. #juliancastro https://t.co/vdVKtHEuQQ
— Genny (@thegennywithag) January 2, 2020
This feels just like when your soccer team gets beat at the last minute. I’m so proud of this man. Hopefully he runs again soon. #graciasJulianCastro #juliancastro #RepresentationMatters https://t.co/E4dpyvZk6T
— ?????????? (@Beeselandia) January 2, 2020
Really sad to see and hope his voice will elevate in other ways – it’s sorely needed #JulianCastro https://t.co/AzrO6xDWm0
— KDW (@ymo_10) January 2, 2020
I am truly saddened by this. He made me proud to be a Chicana. #SiSePuede #GraciasJulian #ThankYouJulian #JulianCastro https://t.co/kJHINpCD8u
— ????dcdulce ???? (@dcdulce) January 2, 2020
News
Chief Justice John Roberts Issues New Year’s Eve Warning to Stand Up for Democracy
In a progressive welcoming move, Chief Justice John Roberts issued his New Year’s Eve annual report urging his fellow federal judges to stand up for democracy.
“In our age, when social media can instantly spread rumor and false information on a grand scale, the public’s need to understand our government, and the protections it provides, is ever more vital,” he wrote. “We should celebrate our strong and independent judiciary, a key source of national unity and stability.”
He also offered, “We should reflect on our duty to judge without fear of favor, deciding each matter with humility, integrity and dispatch.”
Roberts then encouraged judges to “do our best to maintain the public’s trust that we are faithfully discharging our solemn obligation to equal justice under the law.”
The annual report did not specifically reference President Donald J. Trump by name, but it was certainly implied given the looming Senate impeachment trial. The full document can be read here.
Roberts was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 2003. President George W. Bush nominated him as Chief Justice of the United States, and he took his seat September 29, 2005.
Trending
- News3 days ago
8,000 Nurses and Caregivers Prepare to Strike for Fair Wages in Seattle While CEO Gets 157% Pay Increase
- News3 days ago
Judge Dismisses Kupperman Lawsuit as ‘Moot’ in 14-Page Opinion
- News2 days ago
Chief Justice John Roberts Issues New Year’s Eve Warning to Stand Up for Democracy
- News2 days ago
Baghdad Blunders: Embassy Attack Leaves Americans ‘Huddling in Safe Rooms’
- 2020 ELECTIONS3 days ago
Joe Biden Called ‘Pervert,’ Would Choose GOP Running Mate If One Would ‘Step Up’
- News2 days ago
President Trump Spent 1 of Every 5 Days at a Golf Club in 2019
- LGBT3 hours ago
Lily Tomlin Marries Kathy Griffin on New Year’s Day
- CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL2 days ago
Greta Thunberg Suffered from Depression for Years Before Climate Activism