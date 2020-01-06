Bolton Says He’d Testify – It Would Be ‘Damning’ to Trump and Put Pressure on GOP Senators to Convict: NYT

Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton now says he is willing to testify in a Senate impeachment trial and if he does it “would likely be damning to Mr. Trump and put additional pressure on moderate Republicans to consider convicting him,” reports The New York Times, citing former White House officials and those close to Bolton.

Bolton, while controversial, is a lifetime, dyed-in-the wool Republican and regardless of his positions would be respected as a witness in any trial.

He famously referred to President Donald Trump’s extortion of Ukraine, a bribery scheme using hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military aide in exchange for manufactured “dirt” on Joe Biden, as a “drug deal.”

Bolton, a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, has been under pressure to testify in a Senate impeachment trial, but was not subpoenaed by the House after his attorney indicated he would not show up.