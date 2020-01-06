THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Bolton Says He’d Testify – It Would Be ‘Damning’ to Trump and Put Pressure on GOP Senators to Convict: NYT
Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton now says he is willing to testify in a Senate impeachment trial and if he does it “would likely be damning to Mr. Trump and put additional pressure on moderate Republicans to consider convicting him,” reports The New York Times, citing former White House officials and those close to Bolton.
Bolton, while controversial, is a lifetime, dyed-in-the wool Republican and regardless of his positions would be respected as a witness in any trial.
He famously referred to President Donald Trump’s extortion of Ukraine, a bribery scheme using hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military aide in exchange for manufactured “dirt” on Joe Biden, as a “drug deal.”
Bolton, a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, has been under pressure to testify in a Senate impeachment trial, but was not subpoenaed by the House after his attorney indicated he would not show up.
George Conway Warns Republicans: ‘There Is No Constitutional Reason Trump Couldn’t Be Impeached Again’
George Conway has some strong words for Republicans who are attempting to cast the impeachment of President Donald Trump as a fraud or a hoax – or think a sham trial in the Senate with no witnesses is the way to go. An attorney who won a unanimous ruling before the U.S. Supreme Court, Conway has a strong legal background and is using it to go after members of the party he left last year.
In a Washington Post op-ed Conway writes, “the House can still investigate, if it so chooses. In fact, it should. After all, not only does the House have a continuing obligation of oversight, but also there is no double-jeopardy prohibition on impeachment: If more damning evidence surfaces, there is no constitutional reason Trump couldn’t be impeached again.”
Conway is not done yet – he is also issuing a personal warning to Republican Senators.
“Trump’s written tirade to Pelosi confirms the point,” he says, referring to the president’s unprecedented six-page letter. “It shows that, even as he is being impeached, he still has no idea why — and thus no idea what his presidential duties require. He hasn’t learned his lesson, and never will.”
“And that is the ultimate point Republican senators who care about their legacies should consider: They run the risk of being refuted and shamed on the pages of history not just by the evidence — but by Trump himself.”
Read Conway’s entire op-ed here.
President Donald Trump Has Just Been Overwhelmingly Impeached for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress
On his 1063rd day in office and in an overwhelming vote President Donald Trump has just been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives for high crimes and misdemeanors in two Articles of Impeachment detailing his abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote was almost entirely along party lines, with just two Democrats siding with Republicans on the first Article and three Democrats siding with Republicans on the second. No Republicans voted for either of the two Articles.
President Donald Trump is now just the third president ever to be impeached and the first-ever first-term president to ever be impeached.
The vote for Abuse of Power was 230-197.
The vote for Obstruction of Congress currently stands at 229-198. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) voted “present” on both Articles.
.@TulsiGabbard spotted on the GOP side of the House floor.
She shakes one Republican’s hand before walking off the floor.
— Ben Siegel (@benyc) December 19, 2019
It is the culmination of weeks on an official impeachment inquiry and a solid 11-hour day during which the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, sat through in the well of the House for almost the entire time.
229-198-1: House impeaches President Trump on Article II: Obstruction of Congress announced by Speaker Pelosi on near party line vote. 3 Democrats voted NO: Golden-ME, Peterson-MN and Van Drew-NJ. Gabbard (D-HI) voted Present. pic.twitter.com/v6hwOE6Tvt
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) December 19, 2019
Earlier: Trump Has Been Impeached for Abuse of Power
Republicans used the day to mercilessly attack Democrats, and unleashed intense hyperbole to attack the impeachment itself.
They compared the impeachment of President Trump to, as NBC News compiled, the Salem Witch Trials, the crucifixion of Jesus, the trial of Socrates, the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Stalin, a coup, Judas, a duck, a lynching, a Kangaroo court, and the movie “Friday the 13th.”
Pelosi ‘Considering’ Not Sending Articles of Impeachment to Senate Until McConnell Agrees to Fair Trial: Report
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is reportedly “considering” delaying the transmittal to the Senate of the final Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell started bragging about being in “total coordination” with the White House, effectively handing over control of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to President Donald Trump, a growing group of legal experts and now Democratic lawmakers are saying the Speaker should hold off on sending the Articles until McConnell agrees to abide by the oath he will take to conduct an “impartial” trial.
But what was once considered an idea that the Speaker would reject has become one that could actually happen.
“Some think it’s a good idea. And we need to talk about it,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who is second in command under Pelosi, says, according to Politico.
One Democrat says he’s talked with Speaker Pelosi.
Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon “said he’s approached every member of House leadership about the idea and received responses ranging from interest to outright support. He said Pelosi, in particular, ‘indicated she was interested and considering it.'”
As it stands, President Trump is planning on not just having the Senate dispose of the case quickly, but fully acquitting him during what legal, political, and ethics experts say would amount to a sham trial. Holding an actual trial where key witnesses who Trump had banned from testifying in the House – including John Bolton – could go a long way to making the president’s offenses more public, and possibly get a few Republicans to refuse to acquit.
