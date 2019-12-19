George Conway Warns Republicans: ‘There Is No Constitutional Reason Trump Couldn’t Be Impeached Again’

George Conway has some strong words for Republicans who are attempting to cast the impeachment of President Donald Trump as a fraud or a hoax – or think a sham trial in the Senate with no witnesses is the way to go. An attorney who won a unanimous ruling before the U.S. Supreme Court, Conway has a strong legal background and is using it to go after members of the party he left last year.

In a Washington Post op-ed Conway writes, “the House can still investigate, if it so chooses. In fact, it should. After all, not only does the House have a continuing obligation of oversight, but also there is no double-jeopardy prohibition on impeachment: If more damning evidence surfaces, there is no constitutional reason Trump couldn’t be impeached again.”

Conway is not done yet – he is also issuing a personal warning to Republican Senators.

“Trump’s written tirade to Pelosi confirms the point,” he says, referring to the president’s unprecedented six-page letter. “It shows that, even as he is being impeached, he still has no idea why — and thus no idea what his presidential duties require. He hasn’t learned his lesson, and never will.”

“And that is the ultimate point Republican senators who care about their legacies should consider: They run the risk of being refuted and shamed on the pages of history not just by the evidence — but by Trump himself.”

