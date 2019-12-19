THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
George Conway Warns Republicans: ‘There Is No Constitutional Reason Trump Couldn’t Be Impeached Again’
George Conway has some strong words for Republicans who are attempting to cast the impeachment of President Donald Trump as a fraud or a hoax – or think a sham trial in the Senate with no witnesses is the way to go. An attorney who won a unanimous ruling before the U.S. Supreme Court, Conway has a strong legal background and is using it to go after members of the party he left last year.
In a Washington Post op-ed Conway writes, “the House can still investigate, if it so chooses. In fact, it should. After all, not only does the House have a continuing obligation of oversight, but also there is no double-jeopardy prohibition on impeachment: If more damning evidence surfaces, there is no constitutional reason Trump couldn’t be impeached again.”
Conway is not done yet – he is also issuing a personal warning to Republican Senators.
“Trump’s written tirade to Pelosi confirms the point,” he says, referring to the president’s unprecedented six-page letter. “It shows that, even as he is being impeached, he still has no idea why — and thus no idea what his presidential duties require. He hasn’t learned his lesson, and never will.”
“And that is the ultimate point Republican senators who care about their legacies should consider: They run the risk of being refuted and shamed on the pages of history not just by the evidence — but by Trump himself.”
Read Conway’s entire op-ed here.
President Donald Trump Has Just Been Overwhelmingly Impeached for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress
On his 1063rd day in office and in an overwhelming vote President Donald Trump has just been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives for high crimes and misdemeanors in two Articles of Impeachment detailing his abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote was almost entirely along party lines, with just two Democrats siding with Republicans on the first Article and three Democrats siding with Republicans on the second. No Republicans voted for either of the two Articles.
President Donald Trump is now just the third president ever to be impeached and the first-ever first-term president to ever be impeached.
The vote for Abuse of Power was 230-197.
The vote for Obstruction of Congress currently stands at 229-198. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) voted “present” on both Articles.
.@TulsiGabbard spotted on the GOP side of the House floor.
She shakes one Republican’s hand before walking off the floor.
— Ben Siegel (@benyc) December 19, 2019
It is the culmination of weeks on an official impeachment inquiry and a solid 11-hour day during which the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, sat through in the well of the House for almost the entire time.
229-198-1: House impeaches President Trump on Article II: Obstruction of Congress announced by Speaker Pelosi on near party line vote. 3 Democrats voted NO: Golden-ME, Peterson-MN and Van Drew-NJ. Gabbard (D-HI) voted Present. pic.twitter.com/v6hwOE6Tvt
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) December 19, 2019
Earlier: Trump Has Been Impeached for Abuse of Power
Republicans used the day to mercilessly attack Democrats, and unleashed intense hyperbole to attack the impeachment itself.
They compared the impeachment of President Trump to, as NBC News compiled, the Salem Witch Trials, the crucifixion of Jesus, the trial of Socrates, the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Stalin, a coup, Judas, a duck, a lynching, a Kangaroo court, and the movie “Friday the 13th.”
Pelosi ‘Considering’ Not Sending Articles of Impeachment to Senate Until McConnell Agrees to Fair Trial: Report
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is reportedly “considering” delaying the transmittal to the Senate of the final Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell started bragging about being in “total coordination” with the White House, effectively handing over control of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to President Donald Trump, a growing group of legal experts and now Democratic lawmakers are saying the Speaker should hold off on sending the Articles until McConnell agrees to abide by the oath he will take to conduct an “impartial” trial.
But what was once considered an idea that the Speaker would reject has become one that could actually happen.
“Some think it’s a good idea. And we need to talk about it,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who is second in command under Pelosi, says, according to Politico.
One Democrat says he’s talked with Speaker Pelosi.
Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon “said he’s approached every member of House leadership about the idea and received responses ranging from interest to outright support. He said Pelosi, in particular, ‘indicated she was interested and considering it.'”
As it stands, President Trump is planning on not just having the Senate dispose of the case quickly, but fully acquitting him during what legal, political, and ethics experts say would amount to a sham trial. Holding an actual trial where key witnesses who Trump had banned from testifying in the House – including John Bolton – could go a long way to making the president’s offenses more public, and possibly get a few Republicans to refuse to acquit.
‘Say a Prayer!’: Trump Gets Religion in Major Meltdown Hours Before He Will Be Impeached
President Donald Trump knows in just hours he will formally be impeached and will forever wear that asterisk of shame. It’s clearly devastating to him. Overnight to 45th president, soon to be the first to ever be impeached in his first term, had a Twitter meltdown, which continued Wednesday morning.
This one was different. After dozens upon dozens of tweets over the past few years offering “thoughts and prayers” to victims of mass shootings and disasters, Trump is now asking his supporters to pray for him.
“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!” the president urged.
Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019
Trump deleted an earlier similar typo-laden tweet and in the new one wrote “PRAYER” in all-caps.
Responses were less than sympathetic.
Sir, for years, you’ve done a lot wrong. Fake university racketeering. Money laundering casino. Tax evasion. Campaign finance fraud. Charity abuse. Now you got caught cheating on the election by shaking down a desperate nation that Russia attacked. Impeachment is forever. Enjoy!
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) December 18, 2019
No, I don’t believe that — because it’s not true.
You won’t be impeached by the “Radical Left.” You will be impeached by people who respect the Constitution and aren’t so afraid of your crazed cult that they let you break laws and act like a vulgar idiot. #MerryImpeachmas
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 18, 2019
It was so not wrong that he locked the conversation down on the highest classified server in the White House, and then ordered every one in the conversation not to testify to Congress about it.
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) December 18, 2019
You broke your oath
— Gary T McIntire (@GarySnapsU) December 18, 2019
