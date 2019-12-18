THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Pelosi ‘Considering’ Not Sending Articles of Impeachment to Senate Until McConnell Agrees to Fair Trial: Report
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is reportedly “considering” delaying the transmittal to the Senate of the final Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell started bragging about being in “total coordination” with the White House, effectively handing over control of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to President Donald Trump, a growing group of legal experts and now Democratic lawmakers are saying the Speaker should hold off on sending the Articles until McConnell agrees to abide by the oath he will take to conduct an “impartial” trial.
But what was once considered an idea that the Speaker would reject has become one that could actually happen.
“Some think it’s a good idea. And we need to talk about it,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who is second in command under Pelosi, says, according to Politico.
One Democrat says he’s talked with Speaker Pelosi.
Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon “said he’s approached every member of House leadership about the idea and received responses ranging from interest to outright support. He said Pelosi, in particular, ‘indicated she was interested and considering it.'”
As it stands, President Trump is planning on not just having the Senate dispose of the case quickly, but fully acquitting him during what legal, political, and ethics experts say would amount to a sham trial. Holding an actual trial where key witnesses who Trump had banned from testifying in the House – including John Bolton – could go a long way to making the president’s offenses more public, and possibly get a few Republicans to refuse to acquit.
RELATED STORIES:
‘Ethical Hemorrhagic Fever’: Experts Stunned as McConnell Brags He’s Handing Control of Impeachment Trial to Trump
Trump White House Already Scripting How Impeachment Trial Will Play Out? WH Counsel Just Walked Into McConnell’s Office
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
‘Say a Prayer!’: Trump Gets Religion in Major Meltdown Hours Before He Will Be Impeached
President Donald Trump knows in just hours he will formally be impeached and will forever wear that asterisk of shame. It’s clearly devastating to him. Overnight to 45th president, soon to be the first to ever be impeached in his first term, had a Twitter meltdown, which continued Wednesday morning.
This one was different. After dozens upon dozens of tweets over the past few years offering “thoughts and prayers” to victims of mass shootings and disasters, Trump is now asking his supporters to pray for him.
“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!” the president urged.
Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019
Trump deleted an earlier similar typo-laden tweet and in the new one wrote “PRAYER” in all-caps.
Responses were less than sympathetic.
Sir, for years, you’ve done a lot wrong. Fake university racketeering. Money laundering casino. Tax evasion. Campaign finance fraud. Charity abuse. Now you got caught cheating on the election by shaking down a desperate nation that Russia attacked. Impeachment is forever. Enjoy!
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) December 18, 2019
No, I don’t believe that — because it’s not true.
You won’t be impeached by the “Radical Left.” You will be impeached by people who respect the Constitution and aren’t so afraid of your crazed cult that they let you break laws and act like a vulgar idiot. #MerryImpeachmas
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 18, 2019
It was so not wrong that he locked the conversation down on the highest classified server in the White House, and then ordered every one in the conversation not to testify to Congress about it.
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) December 18, 2019
You broke your oath
— Gary T McIntire (@GarySnapsU) December 18, 2019
THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
‘Happy Impeachment Eve’ Is Trending and Flooding Twitter With Hilarious Memes
It’s the day before the House of Representatives is slated to vote on Articles of Impeachment against President Donald John Trump, and while Democrats in Congress are impressing upon the public this is a solemn responsibility in which they take no joy, many voters are feeling no such obligation.
“Happy Impeachment Eve” is trending on Twitter, providing some much-needed glee that’s not Christmas related.
Since 2015, when he rode down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, millions of Americans have been sickened by what Donald Trump has done to this country. The lies, the cheating, the corruption, the embrace of foreign dictators, the never-ending support of Russia and Vladimir Putin, the caging of children, the racism, the white nationalism and white supremacy, and the bribery – not to mention the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Some are also urging those who oppose this president to show up tonight to one of the hundreds of “Nobody Is Above the Law” rallies across the country.
Here’s how some are celebrating the spirit of this season:
Happy Impeachment Eve! History will be made tomorrow ?? pic.twitter.com/LEpltiq6HC
— Bonnie?? Are you registered to vote? (@BonniBK) December 17, 2019
Have a Very Merry and Happy Impeachment Eve. pic.twitter.com/YN0SwxBu1D
— CoolVirginMary (@mystbabe777) December 17, 2019
Happy Impeachment Eve ….
ESPECIALLY to this guy ?#ImpeachmentEve @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/TugcqXITMa
— Michelle Ebeling? (@ShellE719) December 17, 2019
I saw Happy Impeachment Eve and I’m just sitting in Biology class right now like pic.twitter.com/kkVnVlHhhB
— River’s Feeling… Seasonal! (@RiversRandomsYT) December 17, 2019
Happy Impeachment Eve! ?
It doesn’t matter if he isn’t removed from office afterward; the fact that he will forever have a * next to his presidency is enough of a consolation after the last 3 years of absolute buffoonery we’ve had to endure.
— Rovayne (@JRHews) December 17, 2019
I would like you to do us a favor though….the words that have brought you to the eve of your impeachment. Happy Impeachment Eve….party over here, champagne all around. The biggest crook and liar ever.
— Peggie Lucas (@lucas_peggie) December 17, 2019
Times Square is lovely in December! Gonna make a night of it – see the windows and tree and head to the Village for a nightcap afterwards
Happy Impeachment Eve Alyssa! ?? https://t.co/LygYa26p6i
— Doy (@Doy92281138) December 17, 2019
Happy Impeachment Eve.
Tonight we march. ?
— Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) December 17, 2019
Happy Impeachment to all, and to all a new president!! Happy Impeachment Eve everyone! pic.twitter.com/geMQaqVYVI
— sarcasm_maybe (@LBauscher) December 17, 2019
Happy Impeachment Eve! pic.twitter.com/oFuHoO574L
— Leta Lestrange (@LetaLestrange17) December 17, 2019
THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Republicans to Argue Key Witnesses Trump Banned From Testifying Can’t Be Heard in Senate Impeachment Trial
It’s been less than a day since Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he has a list of four critical witnesses who should testify at the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, and already Republicans have served up their stonewalling talking points.
Leader Schumer wants former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton, current White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and two White House officials tied to Mulvaney to testify.
And the Republicans – unofficially for now – have already let it be known the answer will be no.
Why?
CNN’s Manu Raju reports Republicans are saying they will not call on any of those “preferred” witnesses because they did not testify before any of the House Committees in the impeachment inquiry. The House tried to have both testify but the White House blocked those requests and the Chairmen decided it was not worthwhile to take what could have been months – possibly eight months – to go through the courts when Trump is currently attempting to use foreign actors to once again help him win the election.
Republicans are saying “there’s no need to hear from these four individuals because that was actually the House’s job,” Raju reports.
“According to the Republicans the House was actually the fact-finding body that was the one that was supposed to hear from, get testimony from the four individuals,” he adds. “It was the decision by House Democrats not to go to court to try to enforce their subpoenas to compel these people.”
Watch:
Expect this to be Senate GOP argument against Schumer proposal, per sources: Senate trial is not venue for fact-finding; House is. And Dems chose not to go to court to get Mulvaney and Bolton so it’s on them, they’ll say
Though four GOP sens could break ranks and change calculus pic.twitter.com/fsU6axxHTe
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 16, 2019
CNN’s John King inexplicably calls the Republicans’ response a “game of chess.”
In October Mulvaney infamously bragged that Trump did demand a quid pro quo with Ukraine, telling the American people to “get over it.”
Trending
- RACISM SEXISM TRUMPISM2 days ago
Pompeo Pilloried After Posting Photo of Policy Board Hillary Clinton Created That Now Has ‘Lots of White Males’ but No Women
- FOX NEWS IS STATE TV2 days ago
Watch: ‘Fox & Friends’ Host ‘Stunned’ Fox News Poll Shows Majority of Americans Want Trump Impeached
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP1 day ago
‘Happy Impeachment Eve’ Is Trending and Flooding Twitter With Hilarious Memes
- DO NOT PASS GO3 days ago
Supreme Court Timeline on Trump’s Taxes Gives Time for Manhattan Prosecutors to File Charges: Former US Attorney
- News2 days ago
Russian State TV Not Even Pretending Anymore – Now Calling Trump Their ‘Agent’
- GOP IN CRISIS1 day ago
Rick Wilson Drops the Mic on McConnell and Graham’s Trump Defense: ‘They Know the Truth and Choose the Lie’
- BYE1 day ago
GOP Mass Exodus in Full Swing: One of the Top House Republicans (Who Is Sexist and Anti-LGBTQ) Just Announced He’s Retiring
- News1 day ago
‘Like a Written Version of a Trump Rally’: Trump Mercilessly Mocked for Sending Pelosi ‘Unhinged’ 6 Page Letter