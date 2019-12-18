President Donald Trump Has Just Been Overwhelmingly Impeached for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress

On his 1063rd day in office and in an overwhelming vote President Donald Trump has just been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives for high crimes and misdemeanors in two Articles of Impeachment detailing his abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote was almost entirely along party lines, with just two Democrats siding with Republicans on the first Article and three Democrats siding with Republicans on the second. No Republicans voted for either of the two Articles.

President Donald Trump is now just the third president ever to be impeached and the first-ever first-term president to ever be impeached.

The vote for Abuse of Power was 230-197.

The vote for Obstruction of Congress currently stands at 229-198. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) voted “present” on both Articles.

.@TulsiGabbard spotted on the GOP side of the House floor. She shakes one Republican’s hand before walking off the floor. — Ben Siegel (@benyc) December 19, 2019

It is the culmination of weeks on an official impeachment inquiry and a solid 11-hour day during which the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, sat through in the well of the House for almost the entire time.

229-198-1: House impeaches President Trump on Article II: Obstruction of Congress announced by Speaker Pelosi on near party line vote. 3 Democrats voted NO: Golden-ME, Peterson-MN and Van Drew-NJ. Gabbard (D-HI) voted Present. pic.twitter.com/v6hwOE6Tvt — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) December 19, 2019

Republicans used the day to mercilessly attack Democrats, and unleashed intense hyperbole to attack the impeachment itself.

They compared the impeachment of President Trump to, as NBC News compiled, the Salem Witch Trials, the crucifixion of Jesus, the trial of Socrates, the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Stalin, a coup, Judas, a duck, a lynching, a Kangaroo court, and the movie “Friday the 13th.”