Biden Confirms He Will Not Comply with a Senate Subpoena to Testify
Former Vice President Joe Biden will not comply with a subpoena to testify in a Senate trial of President Donald Trump. He confirmed the news on Friday in an interview with the Des Moines Register‘s editorial board on December 27, 2019.
When asked whether or not he would testify if called to do so in the Senate impeachment trial, Biden said it would change the narrative in a negative way.
“What are you going to cover?” Biden told Des Moines Register Executive Editor Carol Hunter. “You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And [Trump’s] going to get away. You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke.”
Biden added, “Think what it’s about. It’s all about what he does all the time, his entire career. Take the focus off. This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”
Watch the video below for the interview.
Image via Des Moines Register screengrab.
Michael Moore on Repeat: Bernie Sanders Could Beat Trump in 2020
Surprise, surprise! Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore appeared on Hardball and publicly endorsed Bernie Sanders for president in 2020. Not only that, the progressive documentarian said he truly believed a Sanders-Trump showdown would result in the 78-year-old taking the prize. Sound familiar?
It’s not the first time Sanders has been endorsed by Moore. He famously threw his support behind the New Yorker in 2016 when he ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
He wrote at the time: “If Hillary’s biggest selling point as to why you should vote for her is, ‘Bernie’s a socialist!’ or ‘A socialist can’t win!,’ then she’s lost.”
Well, she lost, but we won’t get into that right now.
Could Moore be right in his assumption that a Sanders ticket would secure a Trump dynasty reversal in 2020? There’s only one way to find out – and that’s if he gets the nomination this time around.
Watch the video clip below.
Listen: Top Trump Advisor Admits GOP ‘Traditionally’ Suppresses Votes
A bombshell audio recording reveals a top Trump campaign official admitting that the Republican Party regularly suppressES the vote and he is promising a much more aggressive and “better-funded” program for the 2020 election after relaxed Election Day rules.
“Traditionally it’s always been Republicans suppressing votes in places,” the senior political adviser and senior counsel to the Trump re-election campaign, Justin Clark, says in the audio, according to the Associated Press. “Let’s start protecting our voters. We know where they are. … Let’s start playing offense a little bit. That’s what you’re going to see in 2020. It’s going to be a much bigger program, a much more aggressive program, a much better-funded program.”
Clark, who made the remarks during an event with influential Republicans, “said he was referring to false accusations that the GOP engages in voter suppression,” the AP notes.
“Neither I nor anyone I know or work with would condone anyone’s vote being threatened or diluted and our efforts will be focused on preventing just that,” Clark said.
The audio offers other insights.
“We were able to change state party rules in 37 states around the country that are not only streamline [sic] the process but really beneficial to the President,” Clark says (below).
Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, who lost her gubernatorial election campaign by 50,000 votes after the Georgia Secretary of State, her opponent, kicked 670,000 voters off the rolls, weighs in:
Ahem. ⬇️ Voter suppression isn’t a bug; it’s a feature for the GOP. Wisconsin, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Florida…you name the competitive state, and I can tell you their plan. They’re just finally saying the quiet part out loud. @fairfightaction #FightVoterSuppression https://t.co/7gSU0QkIoe
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 20, 2019
Clark’s remarks begin at the 5:00 minute mark. At the 7:30 mark Clark begins to brag about how they have been able to change state rules to make them better for President Trump.
Listen:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Image via Wikimedia
‘The Senate’s in Play’: Reeling GOP Faces Collapse Into Minority Status as Trump Drags Party Down
According to a report in Rolling Stone, there is a very good chance that the Democrats could take control of the Senate after the 2020 election as the impeachment of Donald Trump casts a cloud over the Republican Party.
The report — by longtime political observer Tim Dickinson — states, “the fight to wrest the Senate from Republican control — and oust Mitch McConnell as majority leader — is arguably just as important” as the battle to force Trump from office.
“Unless Democrats flip the Senate, the grand plans of the presidential candidates are dead on arrival,” Dickinson writes. “Capturing the chamber is just as crucial if Trump is re-elected; it would give Democrats control of the legislative agenda, budget, and judicial confirmations, ending McConnell’s reign as Trump’s rubber stamp.”
With the GOP holding a three-seat edge in the Senate, 53 to 47, Dickinson explains that Republicans have their hands full defending 23 seats to the Democrats’ 12.
According to Nathan Gonzales, editor of Inside Elections, “The Senate’s in play. Democrats have enough takeover opportunities to get there without having to win everything on the table.”
“A dozen races will be vital in determining control of the Senate, including two seats where Democrats must play defense,” the report goes on, with Dickinson listing off Michigan, Arizona, Maine, Colorado and North Carolina — among others — as key battleground states.
Of particular note, he adds, is the crown jewel — taking the seat held by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
