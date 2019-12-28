Connect with us

News

Mitch McConnell Challenged by Two Former Marines as Impeachment Puts Hugely Unpopular Senator in Bad Bind

Published

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will be judged by Kentucky voters in 2022 — and he now officially has two challengers running as Democrats.

“Democratic candidates Amy McGrath and Mike Broihier each said they filed paperwork Friday to run for the seat currently held by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican,” the Washington Times reported Saturday.

The candidates, both former Marines, posted photos to social media showing them filing the paperwork to run against McConnell.

McConnell is in a bind on the question of whether or not to hold an impartial impeachment trial for President Donald Trump. McConnell has pledged his loyalty to Trump, but several members of his caucus reportedly have “severe misgivings” about such an approach and national polls show voters want a fair trial with witnesses.

McConnell’s poll numbers in Kentucky have cratered since he attached himself to Trump, with a recent poll showing only 37% of voters planning to reelect him.

He has also fought back against his “Moscow Mitch” nickname that trended on Twitter due to the Kentucky senator’s votes that aided Russian President Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs.

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

2020 ELECTIONS

Biden Confirms He Will Not Comply with a Senate Subpoena to Testify

Published

24 hours ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden will not comply with a subpoena to testify in a Senate trial of President Donald Trump. He confirmed the news on Friday in an interview with the Des Moines Register‘s editorial board on December 27, 2019.

When asked whether or not he would testify if called to do so in the Senate impeachment trial, Biden said it would change the narrative in a negative way.

“What are you going to cover?” Biden told Des Moines Register Executive Editor Carol Hunter. “You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And [Trump’s] going to get away. You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke.”

Biden added, “Think what it’s about. It’s all about what he does all the time, his entire career. Take the focus off. This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”

Watch the video below for the interview.

Image via Des Moines Register screengrab.

Continue Reading

CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL

Tomlin Arrested at Climate Protest While Fonda Avoids Sixth Visit to the Slammer

Published

1 day ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Veteran actress Jane Fonda might not be alone in her repeated jail cell for much longer if her Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin has anything to do with it.

Youth activists took to the streets globally for the final #FridaysForFuture protests of 2019. The Washington, DC #FireDrillFriday demonstration was organized by 82-year-old Fonda and her pal, 80-year-old Tomlin, was along for the ride.

Fonda skipped her sixth arrest this time around, but Tomlin had no such luck.

In her best Big Business throwback to date, Tomlin reportedly told the crowd, “We have got to stop hugging and start saving the trees.” She also blasted the company BlackRock for investing in deforestation firms and immigration detention camps.

“These corporations are making oodles of money on the front end, oodles of money on the back end,” Tomlin said. “It is beyond reprehensible.”

Doing what the comedienne does best, Tomlin joked that Christmas trees should be replaced with artificial. Fonda saved the Christmas spirit when she jumped in to say that real Christmas trees weren’t the end of the world, no pun intended.

“Tree farms for the most part are out in kind of degraded land,” she said. “What happened? You’re wrong. I love when Frankie is wrong.”

Tomlin is among one of many celebrity friends supporting Fonda in her climate relief efforts. Sally Field, Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener, Diane Lane, Paul Scheer, and fellow Grace and Frankie stars Sam Waterston and June Diane Raphael have all participated in the past.

Look for these spunky women to continue their global relief efforts on January 3 and January 10 where their focus is said to be “shaming the companies that are underwriting the fossil fuel industry.”

Image via Fire Drill Friday.

Continue Reading

BEGINNING OF THE END

Pelosi is Doing What No One Else Had the Balls to Do: Making Trump Squirm

Published

1 day ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has managed to accomplish what no one else has even tried in the past three years: sticking it right back to Trump.

Knowing full well that Trump’s expectation is a swift “total and complete exoneration” following the impending Senate trial, Pelosi appears to be taking her time. Her refusal to transmit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate has systematically taken away the president’s power. And it’s seriously getting to him.

Trump spent the Christmas holiday obsessing over Pelosi. He tweeted, “Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with ‘no pressure.'”

Adding, “She said it must be ‘bipartisan & overwhelming,’ but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!”

“‘Nancy Pelosi has no leverage over the Senate,” Trump further tweeted. “Mitch McConnell did not nose his way into the impeachment process in the House, and she has no standing in the Senate.’ Brad Blakeman. Crazy Nancy should clean up her filthy dirty District & help the homeless there. A primary for N?”

In an unprecedented move, Pelosi is jockeying to hold out on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell until he guarantees a fair and impartial trial. All things considered, that might not even happen anyway.

McConnell has said it’s “fine with me” if Democrats never send the charges to the Senate.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.