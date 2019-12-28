News
Mitch McConnell Challenged by Two Former Marines as Impeachment Puts Hugely Unpopular Senator in Bad Bind
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will be judged by Kentucky voters in 2022 — and he now officially has two challengers running as Democrats.
“Democratic candidates Amy McGrath and Mike Broihier each said they filed paperwork Friday to run for the seat currently held by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican,” the Washington Times reported Saturday.
The candidates, both former Marines, posted photos to social media showing them filing the paperwork to run against McConnell.
Just filed at the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office to beat @senatemajldr pic.twitter.com/djcVpCV9yY
— Mike Broihier (@MikeForKY) December 27, 2019
Honored to have Martha Layne Collins, the first and only woman governor of Kentucky, and my mom, one of the first women to graduate from UK med school, to sign my papers as I filed to run for Senate.
We also stopped by our new governor’s office—George liked his big chair. pic.twitter.com/KbMANk4RXf
— Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) December 27, 2019
McConnell is in a bind on the question of whether or not to hold an impartial impeachment trial for President Donald Trump. McConnell has pledged his loyalty to Trump, but several members of his caucus reportedly have “severe misgivings” about such an approach and national polls show voters want a fair trial with witnesses.
McConnell’s poll numbers in Kentucky have cratered since he attached himself to Trump, with a recent poll showing only 37% of voters planning to reelect him.
He has also fought back against his “Moscow Mitch” nickname that trended on Twitter due to the Kentucky senator’s votes that aided Russian President Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
2020 ELECTIONS
Biden Confirms He Will Not Comply with a Senate Subpoena to Testify
Former Vice President Joe Biden will not comply with a subpoena to testify in a Senate trial of President Donald Trump. He confirmed the news on Friday in an interview with the Des Moines Register‘s editorial board on December 27, 2019.
When asked whether or not he would testify if called to do so in the Senate impeachment trial, Biden said it would change the narrative in a negative way.
“What are you going to cover?” Biden told Des Moines Register Executive Editor Carol Hunter. “You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And [Trump’s] going to get away. You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke.”
Biden added, “Think what it’s about. It’s all about what he does all the time, his entire career. Take the focus off. This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”
Watch the video below for the interview.
Image via Des Moines Register screengrab.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL
Tomlin Arrested at Climate Protest While Fonda Avoids Sixth Visit to the Slammer
Veteran actress Jane Fonda might not be alone in her repeated jail cell for much longer if her Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin has anything to do with it.
Youth activists took to the streets globally for the final #FridaysForFuture protests of 2019. The Washington, DC #FireDrillFriday demonstration was organized by 82-year-old Fonda and her pal, 80-year-old Tomlin, was along for the ride.
Fonda skipped her sixth arrest this time around, but Tomlin had no such luck.
In her best Big Business throwback to date, Tomlin reportedly told the crowd, “We have got to stop hugging and start saving the trees.” She also blasted the company BlackRock for investing in deforestation firms and immigration detention camps.
“These corporations are making oodles of money on the front end, oodles of money on the back end,” Tomlin said. “It is beyond reprehensible.”
Doing what the comedienne does best, Tomlin joked that Christmas trees should be replaced with artificial. Fonda saved the Christmas spirit when she jumped in to say that real Christmas trees weren’t the end of the world, no pun intended.
“Tree farms for the most part are out in kind of degraded land,” she said. “What happened? You’re wrong. I love when Frankie is wrong.”
Tomlin is among one of many celebrity friends supporting Fonda in her climate relief efforts. Sally Field, Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener, Diane Lane, Paul Scheer, and fellow Grace and Frankie stars Sam Waterston and June Diane Raphael have all participated in the past.
Look for these spunky women to continue their global relief efforts on January 3 and January 10 where their focus is said to be “shaming the companies that are underwriting the fossil fuel industry.”
@GraceandFrankie @netflix
??????? pic.twitter.com/cH5EgCPhV7
— ????????????? #DeleteFacebook (@GenXAquarius) December 27, 2019
Old ladies rock!
— Fata Morgana (@maladamus) December 27, 2019
#FireDrillFriday ??#JaneFonda #LilyTomlin ?? https://t.co/RyW0NxL39I pic.twitter.com/QG3oHKvAk3
— Andrea (@thiemann_andrea) December 27, 2019
#JaneFonda & #LilyTomlin = two woke white women doin’ their part to battle #climatechange.
They’re working 9 to 5 & then some for us!
Give it up for these sisters in arms!
Who else will join them & #GretaThunberg in the charge?!https://t.co/VchI8DR5X1#protests #livinglegend pic.twitter.com/uBu6ROFEvl
— Triston212 (@Triston212) December 27, 2019
Grace & Frankie! My heroines! Wish I could be there. Sending hugs and thanks from Texas. #ClimateChange #JaneFonda #JaneFondaClimateChangeProtest #LilyTomlin https://t.co/9YvHy4OZHm
— Chili C ????? (@ChiliTXN) December 27, 2019
These queens, icons, living legends talk the talk and walk the walk both in fiction and real life! ?? ?????? #lilytomlin #janefonda #sheros #firedrillfriday @GraceandFrankie https://t.co/SAB1FOVOIO pic.twitter.com/P6Vibx9T1b
— Claudia Alvarez (@claudiaalvarez_) December 27, 2019
Image via Fire Drill Friday.
BEGINNING OF THE END
Pelosi is Doing What No One Else Had the Balls to Do: Making Trump Squirm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has managed to accomplish what no one else has even tried in the past three years: sticking it right back to Trump.
Knowing full well that Trump’s expectation is a swift “total and complete exoneration” following the impending Senate trial, Pelosi appears to be taking her time. Her refusal to transmit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate has systematically taken away the president’s power. And it’s seriously getting to him.
Trump spent the Christmas holiday obsessing over Pelosi. He tweeted, “Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with ‘no pressure.'”
Adding, “She said it must be ‘bipartisan & overwhelming,’ but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!”
…& overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019
“‘Nancy Pelosi has no leverage over the Senate,” Trump further tweeted. “Mitch McConnell did not nose his way into the impeachment process in the House, and she has no standing in the Senate.’ Brad Blakeman. Crazy Nancy should clean up her filthy dirty District & help the homeless there. A primary for N?”
Brad Blakeman “I happen to believe as a lawyer that the charges are defective, they don’t meet the Constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanors, so I would like to see a Motion to Dismiss. At least 51 Republican Senators would agree with that-there should be no trial.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019
In an unprecedented move, Pelosi is jockeying to hold out on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell until he guarantees a fair and impartial trial. All things considered, that might not even happen anyway.
McConnell has said it’s “fine with me” if Democrats never send the charges to the Senate.
So interesting to see Nancy Pelosi demanding fairness from @senatemajldr McConnell when she presided over the most unfair hearing in the history of the United States Congress!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019
Pelosi: I Don’t Give a Rat’s Ass What #McConnell Has to Say About Impeachment!#Pelosi will NOT be Pressured!https://t.co/FmpZPdpKdN via @VanityFair
— Kim Franklin-Magana (@InspiringU2) December 20, 2019
YES! for the very first time in his life, Trump is being held accountable for his misdeeds. By a woman, no less!
Way to go Madam Pelosi#Impeached45 #Pelosi#TrumpHasBeenPelosied pic.twitter.com/G10b4ydGKu
— #RussianPuppet ? (@TRE45ON_) December 20, 2019
.@SpeakerPelosi has more courage in 1 strand of hair than @senatemajldr #MoscowMitch #McConnell has in his entire being. Hey Mitch, hows that no evidence, no witnesses, 2-wk hide-everything-bc-I’m-too-fucking-scared-to-hold-a-REAL-trial scam going? #Pelosi https://t.co/0bjVE75qPO
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 21, 2019
The facts are clear and every witness told the same story, despite the President’s attempts to cover it up. President Trump abused his power for his own personal gain. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/rliiPFKvzi
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 27, 2019
This was a historic week in the House of Representatives. Here are a few moments that stand out: https://t.co/aALVvS7Nw7
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 22, 2019
Trending
- AND HE'S THE SMART ONE?2 days ago
Trump’s 10 Most Hilariously Stupid Things He Said in 2019
- News1 day ago
Navy SEALs Provide Chilling Details About Trump’s Pardoned Pal: ‘The guy is freaking evil’
- News2 days ago
LGBTQ Elders Are More Likely to Be Socially Isolated, Suffer from Dementia Than Straight Peers
- News2 days ago
Public Support for Removing Trump from Office Hits Record High at 55%
- MESSIAH COMPLEX2 days ago
Now Trump is Blaming Nancy Pelosi for Homelessness and Crime
- 2020 ELECTIONS2 days ago
Michael Moore on Repeat: Bernie Sanders Could Beat Trump in 2020
- BEGINNING OF THE END1 day ago
Pelosi is Doing What No One Else Had the Balls to Do: Making Trump Squirm
- News1 day ago
Woman Saved by McDonald’s Employees When She Mouthed ‘Help’ and ‘Call 911’