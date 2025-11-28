News
‘For Sale’: Trump Torched Over Report He’d OK Russia Controlling Parts of Ukraine
President Donald Trump is under fire over a report that claims he is proposing that the U.S. recognize Russian control of parts of Ukraine, including Crimea, which Russia has unlawfully annexed, as a means to end the war.
“The Telegraph understands that Donald Trump has sent his peace envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to make the direct offer to Vladimir Putin in Moscow,” the news outlet reported. “The plan to recognize territory, which breaks US diplomatic convention, is likely to go ahead despite concerns among Ukraine’s European allies.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin “on Thursday said Washington’s legal recognition of Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as Russian territory would be one of the key issues in negotiations over the US president’s peace plan,” according to The Telegraph.
READ MORE: Trump Order to Keep ‘Jalopy’ Coal Plant Open Costs Taxpayers Over $100 Million
Critics are blasting President Trump.
Shaun Pinner, a former British soldier who served as a contracted Marine fighting in Ukraine’s armed forces, responded to the report:
“I’ve lived through the cost of losing ground. I’ve seen the bodies, the destroyed homes, and I’ve been tortured by Russia like so many others. Land is never ‘just land.’ It’s people. Families. Lives shattered.”
“So yes, watching Trump casually bargain away territory that isn’t even his to give feels like a deep betrayal,” he added. “It’s a lesson I wish none of us had to learn the hard way, and one far too many are being forced to relive again because one of our so-called allies is now suggesting we reward genocide.”
READ MORE: ‘Total Authoritarian Population Control’: Experts Sound Alarm on Trump’s Immigrant Attack
Michael McFaul, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, remarked, “Trump would be rewarding imperial conquest, thereby encouraging other autocrats to do so, resulting in a very unstable world.”
Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov, co-founder of the Renew Democracy Initiative, issued a warning:
“If the US recognizes territory taken by force, just replace ‘leader of the free world’ with ‘for sale’. Xi can come up with more cash than Putin for Trump and his pals to do the same for Taiwan.”
Marko Mihkelson, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament, remarked, “If this is true, then we have a major problem, Houston.”
READ MORE: Republicans Scuttled Trump Health Care Fix Because They Felt ‘Left Out’: Report
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Teases 2028 ‘Campaign’ With New Slogan
President Donald Trump continues to tease out a possible 2028 run, despite the constitutional prohibition on a third term. On Friday, the 79-year old unveiled a new “slogan,” and his new name for Trump Republican voters.
Trump has acknowledged the constitutional block on a third term, recently telling reporters that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a constitutional attorney, told him a third term is not allowed — a fact he appeared to accept.
But Trump on Friday afternoon posted an AI meme of a silver-haired, older-looking Donald Trump, holding a campaign sign that reads — not “Make America Great Again” — but, “Trump 2028, Yes!”
READ MORE: ‘For Sale’: Trump Torched Over Report He’d OK Russia Controlling Parts of Ukraine
The post, on his Truth Social website, also says, “Trumplicans!”
“There is a new word for a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, which is almost everyone,” he recently wrote. “It is, TEPUBLICAN??? Or, TPUBLICAN???”
Apparently, “Trumplicans” won out.
Health care activist Melanie D’Arrigo remarked on Wednesday that “Trump is workshopping names for his cult, while Americans struggle to afford the rising costs of groceries, healthcare and housing.”
Reporting on Trump’s musings, TIME on Thursday noted that his new MAGA moniker comes “amid high-profile divisions within the MAGA base.”
Were Trump to run for a third term, he would be 82 on Election Day in 2028.
READ MORE: Trump Order to Keep ‘Jalopy’ Coal Plant Open Costs Taxpayers Over $100 Million
Image via Reuters
News
Trump Order to Keep ‘Jalopy’ Coal Plant Open Costs Taxpayers Over $100 Million
A Trump administration order to keep an aging and unneeded Michigan coal-fired power plant open and online reportedly is costing taxpayers about $615,000 per day, or $113 million to date. Closing the plant would save taxpayers about $640 million by 2040.
“The Trump administration in May ordered utility giant Consumers Energy to keep the 63-year-old JH Campbell coal plant in western Michigan, about 100 miles north-east of Chicago, online just as it was being retired,” according to The Guardian.
“The costs of unnecessarily running this jalopy coal plant just continue to mount,” Michael Lenoff, an attorney with Earthjustice, which is suing over the order, told The Guardian.
READ MORE: ‘Total Authoritarian Population Control’: Experts Sound Alarm on Trump’s Immigrant Attack
President Donald Trump signed a national energy emergency order on his first day in office this year, rolling back regulations.
In court documents, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that the administration’s latest order is “arbitrary and illegal.”
Consumers Energy, the operator of the plant, did not ask the Trump administration for the order to keep the coal plant running, and the Trump administration did not consult local regulators, a spokesperson for the Michigan public service commission (MPSC), told the Guardian in May.
“The unnecessary recent order … will increase the cost of power for homes and businesses in Michigan and across the midwest,” the chair of the MPSC, Dan Scripps, said in a statement at the time.
Reporting on what it called Trump’s “pro-fossil fuel agenda,” The Guardian in January quoted the president:
“We have something that no other manufacturing nation will ever have, the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we are going to use it – let me use it,” Trump said in his inaugural address. “We will be a rich nation again, and it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it.”
READ MORE: Republicans Scuttled Trump Health Care Fix Because They Felt ‘Left Out’: Report
Image via Reuters
News
‘Total Authoritarian Population Control’: Experts Sound Alarm on Trump’s Immigrant Attack
Legal and national security experts are responding to what the White House is calling, “one of the most important messages ever released” by President Donald Trump, a 511-word broadside attacking 53 million immigrants in America, vowing to not only end immigration from certain countries but to foster “reverse migration,” a term used in white nationalist circles.
In his Thanksgiving remarks, President Trump denounced the U.S. being “divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being ‘Politically Correct,’ and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration.”
He claimed that there are 53 million people in America born outside the U.S., most of whom, the president claimed, “are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels.”
The president condemned what he called the “refugee burden,” stating that it “is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America.”
READ MORE: ‘Theater of the Absurd’: Trump’s Attacks Cast Doubt on Bipartisan Funding Deals
He specifically targeted the “hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia,” and alleged that “Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone.”
Trump vowed to “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country.”
He also promised to “end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”
The Associated Press called it Trump’s “most severe social media post against immigration since returning to the Oval Office in January,” and noted that it “came after the shooting Wednesday of two National Guard members who were patrolling the streets of the nation’s capital under his orders. One died and the other is in critical condition.”
READ MORE: Republicans Scuttled Trump Health Care Fix Because They Felt ‘Left Out’: Report
The Washington Post reported that “the tenor of Trump’s posts was a significant escalation in his rhetoric around immigration and appeared to be a vow to make life so difficult for many immigrants to the United States that they eventually opt to depart.”
Attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow with the American Immigration Council, remarked that the rhetoric in the president’s statement “is indistinguishable from the stuff you hear coming out of white nationalists. Completely identical language.”
Reichlin-Melnick rejected Trump’s “outrageous claim that ‘most’ immigrants, which include over 25 million U.S. citizens, ‘are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels.'”
He also noted that “immigrants use LESS federal benefits per capita than native-born U.S. citizens; and the most common is Social Security (after they paid into it for decades like everyone else).”
The Steady State, a group of more than 360 former U.S. national security officials, in a statement warned that, “Trump is now describing millions of immigrants, refugees, and even naturalized citizens as ‘invaders,’ ‘non-compatible with Western Civilization,’ and candidates for ‘reverse migration,” which they called, “a blueprint for total authoritarian population control.”
“If he can revoke citizenship based on his personal judgment of who ‘loves America,” they asked, “the question becomes: who is next?”
Professor of law Richard Painter, a former chief White House ethics lawyer, commented that “The United States should enforce immigration laws passed by Congress, but this proclamation is racist and far exceeds the power of the president.”
Bill Neely, a former Chief Global Correspondent for NBC News, wrote that Trump’s remarks were “filled with hatred & virtually an incitement to violence against not just immigrants but settled US citizens of a different colour from him.”
READ MORE: Trump: Nearly All of Biden’s Pardons — Including the Turkeys — Are ‘Invalid’
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News4 days ago
‘Theater of the Absurd’: Trump’s Attacks Cast Doubt on Bipartisan Funding Deals
- News3 days ago
Mother of Karoline Leavitt’s Nephew Raises $17K After ICE Arrest
- News4 days ago
Trump: Nearly All of Biden’s Pardons — Including the Turkeys — Are ‘Invalid’
- BAD PRESIDENT2 days ago
Trump Vows Not to Invite South Africa to G20 in 2026, Citing Conspiracy Theory
- News3 days ago
Trump to Slip Away on Six-Day Florida Vacation as Americans Struggle With Soaring Costs
- News3 days ago
MTG Slams Argument She Should Serve Out Her Term: ‘Do I Have To Stay Until I’m Assassinated’
- News4 days ago
Layoffs Surge and Consumer Confidence Tumbles Under Trump as Holidays Approach
- CRIME3 days ago
Trump Sanctions Upheld Over ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuits Against Hillary Clinton, James Comey