Republicans Scuttled Trump Health Care Fix Because They Felt ‘Left Out’: Report

President Donald Trump was set to announce a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, as soon as Monday, to help fix Obamacare premiums that are set to skyrocket, but the White House pulled the announcement and delayed its plans in part because House Republicans reportedly felt “left out.”

The Trump White House is now delaying announcing any health care plan — it “will not be this week,” reported PBS Newshour’s Lisa Desjardins.

“This as Republican members of Congress, including senior members,” Desjardins wrote, “expressed outrage at being left out of any process on what they all know is a critical issue – affecting huge #s of constituents.”

Desjardins added that House Republicans are directing their anger not only at the White House but at Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

“This has been quickly rising and the idea of a WH-only sudden [health care] plan has rank and file fuming at their leader,” she added.

The Trump White House also delayed announcing any fix because House Republicans do not want to extend the Obamacare subsidy premiums, which the president’s plan would have done.

In response to pressure from the House GOP, Trump reportedly pulled the announcement.

MS NOW’s Jake Traylor reported on Monday, “White House to delay healthcare proposal after significant congressional backlash.”

“According to two White House officials,” Traylor noted, “the announcement has been delayed, with one of those officials citing strong congressional backlash to Trump’s proposed plan.”

Some Democrats blasted Republicans for the delay.

“Yet another delay while Republicans wait to see if a health care plan will fall from the sky,” wrote U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).

House Ways and Means Democrats added, “BREAKING: The 15 year waiting period for the GOP health care plan will NOT end today.”

