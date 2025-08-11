News
‘Power Play’: Critics Blast Trump Seizing DC Police, Declaring ‘Emergency’ Amid Crime Drop
Violent crime in Washington, D.C. fell by double digits in 2024 and again in the first half of 2025, yet on Monday, President Donald Trump officially declared a “public safety emergency” and said he is invoking federal “emergency” powers, federalizing the D.C. Metropolitan Police force, ordering Attorney General Pam Bondi to seize control.
“This is an emergency,” Trump claimed to reporters at the White House.
He also is ordering the deployment of National Guard troops, FBI agents, Secret Service agents, and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officers.
“We will bring in the military if needed,” Trump said, in addition to the National Guard.
“A federal takeover of the D.C. police force would be an extraordinary assertion of power in a place where local leaders have few avenues to resist federal encroachment,” The Washington Post had reported late Sunday night.
With the Secretaries of the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, and Interior, and the FBI Director, President Trump at one point appeared to almost suggest a rollout of federal military troops into D.C. might be just the start, and other cities may see similar takeovers.
Multiple rankings of violent crime do not show Washington D.C., a city of just over 700,000 people, in the top 10 or top 25 most violent or dangerous cities per capita.
READ MORE: ‘All of Christ for All of Life’: Hegseth Under Fire for Endorsing Christian Nationalist
U.S. News and World Report shows Memphis, Tennessee as the number one most dangerous place to live in the United States. Oakland, St. Louis, Baltimore, and Detroit round out the top five. The majority of the top 25 are all in red states.
Security.org took a deep dive into crime statistics, and found that on a per capita basis, East St. Louis, Illinois tops their list of the 25 most dangerous cities. (The report from 2018 was updated in May.) Two cities in Alabama come in second and third, Chester, Pennsylvania, comes in fourth, and St. Louis, Missouri fifth.
“Total violent crime for 2024 in the District of Columbia is down 35% from 2023 and is the lowest it has been in over 30 years,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia in January reported.
Last Tuesday, the President threatened to “federalize” Washington, D.C., after a DOGE employee allegedly was ““beaten mercilessly by local thugs,” according to Trump.
The President is offering a different point of view, alleging on Sunday that in D.C., “the Crime Numbers get worse.”
“Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today!” he continued on Monday morning. “Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR. I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN! The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER! I quickly fixed the Border (ZERO ILLEGALS in last 3 months!), D.C. is next!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT”
And claiming that this is “all going to happen very fast,” also on Sunday Trump wrote: “The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong.”
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
Does Trump have the legal authority to mount a federal takeover of Washington, D.C.?
“He could theoretically do this for up to 30 days under the city’s Home Rule Charter by claiming an ’emergency,’ which the Charter doesn’t define with specificity,” wrote Professor of Law and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance on Sunday.
Critics have been blasting the President.
“Crime rates are down in D.C., there are no riots or other unusual threats- so why are there soldiers on our streets? ‘Police State’ used to refer to other countries, not ours,” wrote The New Yorker’s award-winning investigative reporter Jane Mayer.
“With Trump set to use crime as a fake justification to threaten DC today, media should make one thing clear: At this point his pattern of manufacturing pretexts for militarizing domestic law enforcement has become undeniable,” wrote The New Republic’s Greg Sargent.
“Trump just ordered homeless people to leave Washington DC ‘IMMEDIATELY’ and be shipped ‘far from the Capital.’ Violent crime is down 26% but facts don’t matter when you need a scapegoat for your authoritarian power grab. Meanwhile he’s rolling troops in,”observed popular liberal podcaster David Pakman.
“Crime in D.C. is at historic lows. Trump isn’t calling in the national guard to fight crime; he’s doing it as a power play and a test of his authority. If we have to flood the streets with the military during peacetime, just imagine what he’ll do during the elections,” warned Project Liberal executive director Joshua Reed Eakle.
“The president falsely claimed [during his press conference] the 2023 number of murders in DC was probably the district’s highest ever. Not even close. It did spike to 274 in 2023, but it was 482 in 1991. And he didn’t mention that it plunged to 187 in 2024 or that it has fallen further year-to-date in 2025,” reported CNN’s Daniel Dale.
“And do Americans realize that Trump is turning the U.S. into a surveillance and police state? That immigrants were the test case and it will expand to everyone? And that now he is using ‘crime’ to start testing the tactics that will expand across the country,” wrote Olga Lautman, a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump: I’m officially invoking section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act. You know what that is—Placing the D.C. Metropolitan police department under direct federal control pic.twitter.com/xi7HkeLO5N
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 11, 2025
READ MORE: Governor Wants Maps to Reflect State’s ‘Christian Conservative Majority’ Says GOP Lawmaker
Image via Reuters
News
‘Top-Secret Democrat Memo’: House GOP Group Mocked for Satirical ‘Leaked’ Project 2026 Plan
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is being mocked after it posted what it said is a “Top-secret Democrat memo found on DC street” that “reveals their ‘Project 2026′ nightmare agenda.” They claim the document was “leaked.” The “memo” contains the logo for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and reads: “LEAKED MEMO: Democrats’ ‘PROJECT 2026’ AGENDA Internal Strategy Memo – Not for Public Distribution.”
The “memo” goes on to claim that it was prepared by the “DCCC Braintrust.”
In it, it lists eight alleged parts of a “plan to fundamentally remake America.”
They include:
“Repeal the Trump Tax Cuts. Raise Taxes on the Middle Class.”
“Open Borders. Full Stop.”
READ MORE: Revealed: Pentagon Planning Rapid-Deploy ‘Reaction Force’ to Quell Civilian Dissent
“End Fossil Fuels, Gas Stoves, Cars, and Common Sense.”
“Nationalize the Grocery Aisle.”
“Impeach President Trump. Again. And Again.”
“Rewrite the Constitution via Executive Order.”
“Bring Back Wasteful Government Spending and High Crime.”
“More Woke, Less Rational.”
At the very bottom of the two-page “memo” it includes an admission it is from the NRCC: “NRCC NOTE: This is the America Democrats want to build.”
No such disclaimer appears on the NRCC’s social media post (below), although a Fox News article the NRCC later linked to calls the memo “satirical.”
Critics slammed House Republicans for the “memo.”
“Everyone hates how we are governing so to keep power we will embrace a new strategy of forging documents,” wrote Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).
“This gives me solace. I’ll never be worse at my job than this,” remarked Monica Venzke of the progressive group American Bridge.
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
Former Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spokesperson Seth Schuster wrote: “somehow people believe this s— is real.”
“Apparently using your rival’s letterhead/logo without permission is fair game now per NRCC. Get to downloading and copypasta-ing, everybody!” observed journalist Jonathan Nicholson.
“Honey wake up, Republicans are embarrassing themselves again,” commented Marcus W. Robinson, Senior Spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee.
See the NRCC’s post below or at this link.
LEAKED: Top-secret Democrat memo found on DC street reveals their “Project 2026” nightmare agenda
Higher taxes, open borders, skyrocketing gas prices, no more gas cars, crime in the streets, trans sex changes for kids, and no more freedom – this is their deranged blueprint pic.twitter.com/YtETMm6kQW
— NRCC (@NRCC) August 12, 2025
READ MORE: Supreme Court Asked to Overturn Landmark Same-Sex Marriage Ruling
Image: NRCC Chair U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (public domain photo)
News
Revealed: Pentagon Planning Rapid-Deploy ‘Reaction Force’ to Quell Civilian Dissent
As the Trump administration continues to push the boundaries of centuries-old constraints on domestic power, the Pentagon is reportedly developing a multi-million-dollar plan to create a “Domestic Civil Disturbance Quick Reaction Force”—armed with weapons and riot gear, ready to be deployed instantaneously to quell civil unrest anywhere in the nation.
An exclusive Washington Post report reveals that two National Guard teams of hundreds of troops, designed to be ready around the clock, would be stationed on opposite sides of the country, able to cross state lines on command.
“The plan calls for 600 troops to be on standby at all times so they can deploy in as little as one hour, the documents say. They would be split into two groups of 300 and stationed at military bases in Alabama and Arizona, with purview of regions east and west of the Mississippi River, respectively,” the Post reported on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
The price tag? Potentially hundreds of millions of dollars.
The Post calls it “another potential expansion of President Donald Trump’s willingness to employ the armed forces on American soil,” and notes that once again, the Trump administration is on “shaky” legal ground.
Legal experts are warning against the plan.
“You don’t want to normalize routine military participation in law enforcement,” Joseph Nunn, an attorney at the Brennan Center for Justice, told the Post. “You don’t want to normalize routine domestic deployment.”
“When you have this tool waiting at your fingertips, you’re going to want to use it,” Nunn added. “It actually makes it more likely that you’re going to see domestic deployments — because why else have a task force?”
READ MORE: ‘All of Christ for All of Life’: Hegseth Under Fire for Endorsing Christian Nationalist
The news follows President Trump’s unprecedented decision on Monday to federalize the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police force to combat what he claims is out-of-control violence, despite the nation’s capital city having decreased violent crime by double digits in 2024 and again in the first half of 2025.
In response to the Post’s report on Tuesday, The Bulwark’s Bill Kristol noted, “So of course it’s not just D.C.”
Former constitutional law professor David Wemhoff, now the editor of The American Proposition, wrote that President Trump’s “purpose is to crush, fight Americans. He has no interest in fighting much less opposing China and Russia.”
“Ah, yes,” remarked former Trump national security official Miles Taylor, “nothing says ‘land of the free’ like a standing army ready to put down the people who disagree with you.”
Progressive researcher Derek Martin, formerly of the National Security Agency (NSA), commented: “President Trump is so afraid of protests he’s preparing to use the military to suppress them. Only tyrants think this way.”
READ MORE: Supreme Court Asked to Overturn Landmark Same-Sex Marriage Ruling
News
Supreme Court Asked to Overturn Landmark Same-Sex Marriage Ruling
Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who became a national flashpoint a decade ago for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its landmark 2015 decision recognizing marriage equality.
Attorneys for the ex-Rowan County Clerk have formally petitioned the nation’s highest court to hear her case. Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion striking down Roe v. Wade in 2022, wrote that the Court should reconsider certain cases based on the same precedent established in Roe.
“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Justice Thomas wrote, referring to cases involving contraception, same-sex relations, and same-sex marriage. “Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”
READ MORE: ‘Doddering Old Man’: Trump’s Russia-Alaska Blunder Fuels Questions and Concerns
ABC News reports that “the justices this fall will consider for the first time whether to take up a case that explicitly asks them to overturn” the Obergefell decision.
Kim Davis, “who was jailed for six days in 2015 after refusing to issue marriage licenses to a gay couple on religious grounds, is appealing a $100,000 jury verdict for emotional damages plus $260,000 for attorneys fees,” ABC notes. “In a petition for writ of certiorari filed last month, Davis argues First Amendment protection for free exercise of religion immunizes her from personal liability for the denial of marriage licenses.”
While some legal experts doubt the Supreme Court will take up Davis’s case, it remains a possibility, especially given the current sentiment in the country, which is seeing some erosion in support for same-sex marriage among the right.
READ MORE: ‘All of Christ for All of Life’: Hegseth Under Fire for Endorsing Christian Nationalist
As NCRM reported in May, public support for marriage equality remains robust at 68 percent—ten points higher than just a month after the 2015 Obergefell decision, though slightly below the all-time high of 71 percent. While Democratic support has continued to climb, Republican backing has declined sharply.
Nearly nine in ten Democrats (88%) say marriages between same-sex couples should be recognized by law as valid, according to Gallup, but less than half that—just 41 percent—of Republicans agree. That’s a fourteen-point drop from the highest level recorded for GOP voters, 55 percent, in 2021 and 2022.
According to the Movement Advancement Project (MAP), as of 2022, 35 states have some form of ban on same-sex marriage still on the books, including constitutional amendments and state laws. If Obergefell were overturned, many if not most of those could go back into effect.
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
Image by Ted Eytan via Flickr and a CC license
