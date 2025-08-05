News
Trump Threatens to ‘Federalize’ DC After ‘Somebody From DOGE Was Very Badly Hurt’
Claiming crime in Washington, D.C is “totally out of control,” President Donald Trump threatened to bring the nation’s capital city under federal control, and called for prosecuting minors fourteen and older as adults. Violent crime dropped last year by more than one third—hitting the lowest levels in decades—and this year violent crime is likewise down by double digits.
Posting a photo of a nameless, bruised and bloodied young man who he suggested was “beaten mercilessly by local thugs,” President Trump claimed local youths and gang members, “some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released.”
“The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these ‘minors’ as adults,” the President demanded, “and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14.”
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
“Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see,” he continued. “If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore.”
“If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City,” the President threatened.
Washington, D.C. already operates as a shared jurisdiction, and Congress can vote to override the District’s ordinances. It would be unprecedented for any president to unilaterally take control of a city, even the District of Columbia.
The president later spoke about an incident of violence he said was against someone from his Department of Government Efficiency.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump: “Somebody from DOGE was very badly hurt last night. A young man who was beat up by a bunch of thugs in DC. And either they’re gonna straighten their act out in terms of government and in terms of protection of we’re gonna have to federalize.” pic.twitter.com/Sn8JMnbPIK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 5, 2025
READ MORE: Transportation Secretary Warns US Is Behind in ‘Race to the Moon’
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Transportation Secretary Warns US Is Behind in ‘Race to the Moon’
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, currently serving as acting NASA Administrator, announced plans for the U.S. to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon—but warned that America is “behind” in the global “race to the Moon,” despite having put a man on the Moon in 1969 through the Apollo program.
Speaking about a lunar nuclear reactor, Secretary Duffy told reporters on Tuesday that “this is not a new concept,” and it “has been discussed under Trump I, under Biden, but we are in a race to the moon, in a race with China to the Moon, and to have a base on the Moon, we need energy.”
Duffy explained that while some areas of the Moon are good for solar power, “fission technology is critically important.”
He revealed that the U.S. has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars on feasibility studies.
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
“We are now going to move beyond studying, and we have given direction to go. Let’s start to deploy our technology to move to actually make this a reality.”
Duffy also said that putting a nuclear reactor on the Moon is critically important “to be able to sustain life on the Moon to then go to Mars.”
He reiterated that “we’re behind,” saying that “If we’re going to engage in the race to the Moon, in the race to Mars, we have to get our act together. We have to marshal all of our resources, all of our focus on going to the Moon, which is what we’re going to do.”
Duffy also pointed to a July 31 directive, as ABC News reported.
“Since March 2024, China and Russia have announced on at least three occasions a joint effort to place a reactor on the Moon by the mid-2030s,” Duffy wrote. “The first country to do so could potentially declare a keep-out zone which would significantly inhibit the United States from establishing a planned Artemis presence if not there first.”
Some criticized the Secretary, calling it an affront to Neil Armstrong—the first man to walk on the Moon—to suggest this would be America’s first lunar mission. Tuesday is the 95th anniversary of Armstrong’s birth.
READ MORE: ‘Racist and Cruel’: Trump Torched for Claim Undocumented Workers Do Farm Labor ‘Naturally’
Others called for the U.S. to spend more on health care, and others still urged building more nuclear reactors in the U.S. before placing them on the Moon.
“Here’s the question,” wrote economist Dr. Pippa Malmgren. “Should the first human institution on the moon be: A. A military base B. A mining or manufacturing company C. An institution designed to ensure that all humanity benefits from the abundance space is set to deliver? Intent matters.”
“It sounds crazy,” added Dr. Catharine Young, “but a nuclear reactor on the moon is key to powering long-term missions. The problem isn’t the vision – it’s that NASA downsized thousands of senior engineers, dismantling the capacity needed to do it safely. This is what happens when science is treated as expendable.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
“We are in a race with China to the moon”: Acting NASA chief Sean Duffy says “we need to get our act together” when it comes to the space race, saying it is “critically important” for the U.S. to fast-track a nuclear reactor to the moon.
More: https://t.co/uNsyFRyHcO pic.twitter.com/WuyoFXNM5a
— NewsNation (@NewsNation) August 5, 2025
READ MORE: ‘This Is a War’: Hochul Joins Blue-State Map Push in Gerrymander Arms Race
News
‘Racist and Cruel’: Trump Torched for Claim Undocumented Workers Do Farm Labor ‘Naturally’
President Donald Trump has come under fire for remarks he made about undocumented immigrants performing farm labor, after claiming they do the challenging work “naturally.”
Trump has repeatedly flip-flopped on his position on undocumented immigrants working on farms, moving from demanding “the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History,” to declaring accommodations must be made for them—in large part because the farmers cannot operate without them. Trump has called some undocumented farm workers “almost impossible to replace.”
Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday (video below), the President claimed that currently there is a program where these undocumented immigrants can get a “pass” to return to the U.S. legally after they receive “schooling.”
“We’re doing things that are that are very difficult to do and very complex, but it works really well,” Trump claimed. “We’re sending them back, and then they’re schooling, they’re learning, they’re coming in, they’re coming in legally. We have a lot of that going on, but we’re taking care of our farmers.”
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
“We can’t let our farmers not have anybody, you know, these are these people, they’re—you can’t replace them very easily.”
He then went on to claim that “people that live in the inner city are not doing that work. They’re just not doing that work, and they’ve tried, we’ve tried, everybody tried , they don’t do it.”
“These people do it naturally, naturally,” he said of the undocumented.
He went on to describe a recent conversation he said he had with a farmer, where he asked, “What happens if they get a bad back?”
“He said, ‘They don’t get a bad back, sir, because if they get a bad back, they die.'”
“I said, ‘That’s interesting, isn’t it?'”
Critics blasted the president, with some describing his remarks as racist.
READ MORE: ‘This Is a War’: Hochul Joins Blue-State Map Push in Gerrymander Arms Race
“This was literally one of the arguments that slave owners in the U.S. used to justify slavery,” noted attorney Joseph M. Azam.
Economist Sky Marchini said that Trump is “inventing entirely new forms of racism every day.”
“Apparently, inner-city folks are lazy, but undocumented immigrants have indestructible spines. Amazing what a little economic exploitation can do for your posture,” wrote “recovering media guy” Marc Leunissen.
“‘Everyone has tried to get Black people to do menial labor in America but they’re too lazy so we’ve got to make the Mexicans do it, says THE F—— PRESIDENT,” wrote organizer and New York Times bestselling author Shannon Watts.
“‘They do it naturally?’ Where have I heard that phrase before? Oh, yeah! American History 501: The History of the South,” observed healthcare administration instructor Anthony M. Hopper.
“This is the same type of racist lie that says that black people don’t experience as much pain as white people, causing medical racism and leading to severely different outcomes for black patients,” wrote Cybersecurity expert Jackie Singh. “It’s stereotyping and racism, pure and simple.”
“This is so ridiculously racist and cruel. Yes, immigrants take jobs that American citizens will not. No, they are not ‘naturally’ suited to it – they’re forced to by our broken immigration and labor system. They deserve legal pathways and protections,” wrote Claudia Hernandez, a communicator for racial and economic justice.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump on undocumented farm workers: “People that live in the inner city are not doing that work. They’ve tried, we’ve tried, everybody tried. They don’t do it. These people do it naturally. Naturally … they don’t get a bad back, because if they get a bad back, they die.” pic.twitter.com/HxXtKtIPLa
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 5, 2025
READ MORE: Trump Rages About ‘Rigged’ as CNBC Host Struggles to Reel Him In
Image via Reuters
News
Trump Rages About ‘Rigged’ as CNBC Host Struggles to Reel Him In
President Donald Trump ranted and raged about the 2020 election he lost while discussing his Justice Department’s new investigation into allegations—dismissed by some experts—that the Obama administration engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” against him during the 2016 election.
CNBC’s Joe Kernen asked Trump on Tuesday if he had directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the 2016 election, and the President professed he had “nothing to do with it,” before launching into a rant about the 2020 election.
“Pam’s doing a great job. I have nothing to do with it. I will tell you this. They deserve it. I was happy to hear it. I actually read it just like you did. I have nothing to do with it. But what they did in the election, what they did and even the last election—but it was too big to rig,” Trump rambled.
READ MORE: ‘Frightening Escalation’: Leaked DHS Memo Fuels Fears of ‘Military Police State’
“But what they did in the 2020 election is… grotesque. I mean, that was a rigged election—” Trump said before Kernen stopped him.
“We can’t litigate that. We can’t relitigate that,” the CNBC host insisted nervously.
“No, no, we’re back to rigging again. Well, you can use it because everyone knows it,” Trump continued. “Yeah, You know, a year ago, you would have been upset if I said it. Today, it’s different. I say it all the time. It’s a rigged election. 100 percent rigged.”
“We can’t relitigate,” Kernen said again. “Independent sources, even your Justice Department—but then I’m bringing up Bill Barr—but even they decided that, there wasn’t, there were you know, things that happened, but nothing that would have swayed it.”
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
“Well, they were wrong, and Bill Barr was wrong, and Bill Barr didn’t investigate, and he should have,” Trump continued. “And why didn’t Bill Barr give the—why didn’t he give the Durham report? Why didn’t he give that report the stuff that’s in there that’s all this stuff is coming out of it? Why didn’t he give it earlier? I mean, you know, why did it take so long to do it, and why didn’t he give it why didn’t they announce it earlier?
Because it morphed. What happened is it morphed into the Biden administration, and the Biden administration buried it. So, you know.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
KERNEN: You’ve talked how you want success, not retribution. The DOJ is now tapping a grand jury to look into the intelligence community’s assessment of what was happening with Russia. You have nothing to do with directing that?
TRUMP: Nope. I have nothing to do with it. I will… pic.twitter.com/JZfiKW2JtO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 5, 2025
READ MORE: ‘This Is a War’: Hochul Joins Blue-State Map Push in Gerrymander Arms Race
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
- News2 days ago
Top Trump Adviser Rejects ‘Rigged’ Numbers Narrative
- News2 days ago
‘Frightening Escalation’: Leaked DHS Memo Fuels Fears of ‘Military Police State’
- News2 days ago
‘This Is a War’: Hochul Joins Blue-State Map Push in Gerrymander Arms Race
- News1 day ago
Trump Rages About ‘Rigged’ as CNBC Host Struggles to Reel Him In
- News17 hours ago
Trump Threatens to ‘Federalize’ DC After ‘Somebody From DOGE Was Very Badly Hurt’
- News21 hours ago
‘Racist and Cruel’: Trump Torched for Claim Undocumented Workers Do Farm Labor ‘Naturally’
- News19 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Warns US Is Behind in ‘Race to the Moon’