‘Doddering Old Man’: Trump’s Russia-Alaska Blunder Fuels Questions and Concerns
During his nearly 90-minute Monday morning press conference declaring an “emergency” and announcing that he is federalizing the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police force despite crime being at a 30-year low, President Donald Trump appeared to confuse the U.S. state of Alaska with Russia—twice—leading critics to again express concerns.
“This is a tragic emergency,” Trump told reporters packed into the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. “And it’s embarrassing for me to be up here.”
“You know, I’m going to see Putin, I’m going to Russia on Friday,” Trump said, stressing “Putin” and “Russia.”
“I don’t like being up here talking about how unsafe and how dirty and disgusting this once-beautiful capital was. With graffiti all over the walls,” he complained.
But the President’s remark about going to “Russia” was incorrect. The meeting on Friday with the Russian President is scheduled to be in Alaska, not Russia.
READ MORE: 'All of Christ for All of Life': Hegseth Under Fire for Endorsing Christian Nationalist
The United States bought Alaska from Russia in 1867.
“The reason Putin wants to meet in Alaska is because he wants it back,” noted The Washington Spectator’s Dave Troy, a historian and researcher who has written extensively about Russia, on Saturday. “He thinks because it’s former Russian territory he’s psyop-ing and dominating Trump.”
Critics, some of whom described the event as “rambling,” blasted the President.
“Trump is going to Alaska on Friday, which the Kremlin has been demanding back recently. Maybe that’s the ‘territorial concession’ Trump keeps ranting about,” observed political commentator and Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky.
“He’s going to Russia? This doddering old man has no idea where he is or what he’s talking about,” snarked U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell.
“Looking forward to all the articles about Trump’s cognitive decline,” wrote the political commentary account Blue Georgia.
“Since there are so many reporters in the briefing room listening to Trump ramble and rant and gaffe and dissemble, I assume there are going to be tons of stories about how mentally compromised the United States President is,” remarked The Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell.
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren's Accusations
“Russia has a tremendous advantage with its ‘Alaska is ours!’ operation it did not have with its ‘Crimea is ours!’ operation. In 2014, the Ukrainian government was unsteady but loyal to Ukraine. In 2025, the U.S. government is chaotic and headed by Trump who is loyal to Putin,” noted political scholar Dr. Michael MacKay.
“Russian and Ukrainian social media are lighting up with Trump’s revealing announcement: ‘I’m going to Russia on Friday to meet with Putin.’ They know Alaska is Russian America to Moscow imperialists. The Putin regime is looking good to win another stunning victory over the USA,” MacKay added.
“Trump announced, “I’m going to Russia” on Friday. This is a major foreign policy statement. Flanked by Hegseth & Bondi, who barely flinched, Trump declared an enormous diplomatic change. But it’s wrong. He’s going to Alaska. It’s not part of Russia (yet),” wrote Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Laurie Garrett. “Hope Sen. Lisa Murkowski is paying attention.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump: It’s embarrassing. I’m going to see Putin. I’m going to Russia on Friday.
(Alaska) pic.twitter.com/ET7e6zMS3c
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 11, 2025
READ MORE: Governor Wants Maps to Reflect State's 'Christian Conservative Majority' Says GOP Lawmaker
‘Top-Secret Democrat Memo’: House GOP Group Mocked for Satirical ‘Leaked’ Project 2026 Plan
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is being mocked after it posted what it said is a “Top-secret Democrat memo found on DC street” that “reveals their ‘Project 2026′ nightmare agenda.” They claim the document was “leaked.” The “memo” contains the logo for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and reads: “LEAKED MEMO: Democrats’ ‘PROJECT 2026’ AGENDA Internal Strategy Memo – Not for Public Distribution.”
The “memo” goes on to claim that it was prepared by the “DCCC Braintrust.”
In it, it lists eight alleged parts of a “plan to fundamentally remake America.”
They include:
“Repeal the Trump Tax Cuts. Raise Taxes on the Middle Class.”
“Open Borders. Full Stop.”
READ MORE: Revealed: Pentagon Planning Rapid-Deploy 'Reaction Force' to Quell Civilian Dissent
“End Fossil Fuels, Gas Stoves, Cars, and Common Sense.”
“Nationalize the Grocery Aisle.”
“Impeach President Trump. Again. And Again.”
“Rewrite the Constitution via Executive Order.”
“Bring Back Wasteful Government Spending and High Crime.”
“More Woke, Less Rational.”
At the very bottom of the two-page “memo” it includes an admission it is from the NRCC: “NRCC NOTE: This is the America Democrats want to build.”
No such disclaimer appears on the NRCC’s social media post (below), although a Fox News article the NRCC later linked to calls the memo “satirical.”
Critics slammed House Republicans for the “memo.”
“Everyone hates how we are governing so to keep power we will embrace a new strategy of forging documents,” wrote Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).
“This gives me solace. I’ll never be worse at my job than this,” remarked Monica Venzke of the progressive group American Bridge.
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren's Accusations
Former Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spokesperson Seth Schuster wrote: “somehow people believe this s— is real.”
“Apparently using your rival’s letterhead/logo without permission is fair game now per NRCC. Get to downloading and copypasta-ing, everybody!” observed journalist Jonathan Nicholson.
“Honey wake up, Republicans are embarrassing themselves again,” commented Marcus W. Robinson, Senior Spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee.
See the NRCC’s post below or at this link.
LEAKED: Top-secret Democrat memo found on DC street reveals their “Project 2026” nightmare agenda
Higher taxes, open borders, skyrocketing gas prices, no more gas cars, crime in the streets, trans sex changes for kids, and no more freedom – this is their deranged blueprint pic.twitter.com/YtETMm6kQW
— NRCC (@NRCC) August 12, 2025
READ MORE: Supreme Court Asked to Overturn Landmark Same-Sex Marriage Ruling
Image: NRCC Chair U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (public domain photo)
Revealed: Pentagon Planning Rapid-Deploy ‘Reaction Force’ to Quell Civilian Dissent
As the Trump administration continues to push the boundaries of centuries-old constraints on domestic power, the Pentagon is reportedly developing a multi-million-dollar plan to create a “Domestic Civil Disturbance Quick Reaction Force”—armed with weapons and riot gear, ready to be deployed instantaneously to quell civil unrest anywhere in the nation.
An exclusive Washington Post report reveals that two National Guard teams of hundreds of troops, designed to be ready around the clock, would be stationed on opposite sides of the country, able to cross state lines on command.
“The plan calls for 600 troops to be on standby at all times so they can deploy in as little as one hour, the documents say. They would be split into two groups of 300 and stationed at military bases in Alabama and Arizona, with purview of regions east and west of the Mississippi River, respectively,” the Post reported on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren's Accusations
The price tag? Potentially hundreds of millions of dollars.
The Post calls it “another potential expansion of President Donald Trump’s willingness to employ the armed forces on American soil,” and notes that once again, the Trump administration is on “shaky” legal ground.
Legal experts are warning against the plan.
“You don’t want to normalize routine military participation in law enforcement,” Joseph Nunn, an attorney at the Brennan Center for Justice, told the Post. “You don’t want to normalize routine domestic deployment.”
“When you have this tool waiting at your fingertips, you’re going to want to use it,” Nunn added. “It actually makes it more likely that you’re going to see domestic deployments — because why else have a task force?”
READ MORE: 'All of Christ for All of Life': Hegseth Under Fire for Endorsing Christian Nationalist
The news follows President Trump’s unprecedented decision on Monday to federalize the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police force to combat what he claims is out-of-control violence, despite the nation’s capital city having decreased violent crime by double digits in 2024 and again in the first half of 2025.
In response to the Post’s report on Tuesday, The Bulwark’s Bill Kristol noted, “So of course it’s not just D.C.”
Former constitutional law professor David Wemhoff, now the editor of The American Proposition, wrote that President Trump’s “purpose is to crush, fight Americans. He has no interest in fighting much less opposing China and Russia.”
“Ah, yes,” remarked former Trump national security official Miles Taylor, “nothing says ‘land of the free’ like a standing army ready to put down the people who disagree with you.”
Progressive researcher Derek Martin, formerly of the National Security Agency (NSA), commented: “President Trump is so afraid of protests he’s preparing to use the military to suppress them. Only tyrants think this way.”
READ MORE: Supreme Court Asked to Overturn Landmark Same-Sex Marriage Ruling
Supreme Court Asked to Overturn Landmark Same-Sex Marriage Ruling
Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who became a national flashpoint a decade ago for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its landmark 2015 decision recognizing marriage equality.
Attorneys for the ex-Rowan County Clerk have formally petitioned the nation’s highest court to hear her case. Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion striking down Roe v. Wade in 2022, wrote that the Court should reconsider certain cases based on the same precedent established in Roe.
“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Justice Thomas wrote, referring to cases involving contraception, same-sex relations, and same-sex marriage. “Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”
READ MORE: 'Doddering Old Man': Trump's Russia-Alaska Blunder Fuels Questions and Concerns
ABC News reports that “the justices this fall will consider for the first time whether to take up a case that explicitly asks them to overturn” the Obergefell decision.
Kim Davis, “who was jailed for six days in 2015 after refusing to issue marriage licenses to a gay couple on religious grounds, is appealing a $100,000 jury verdict for emotional damages plus $260,000 for attorneys fees,” ABC notes. “In a petition for writ of certiorari filed last month, Davis argues First Amendment protection for free exercise of religion immunizes her from personal liability for the denial of marriage licenses.”
While some legal experts doubt the Supreme Court will take up Davis’s case, it remains a possibility, especially given the current sentiment in the country, which is seeing some erosion in support for same-sex marriage among the right.
READ MORE: 'All of Christ for All of Life': Hegseth Under Fire for Endorsing Christian Nationalist
As NCRM reported in May, public support for marriage equality remains robust at 68 percent—ten points higher than just a month after the 2015 Obergefell decision, though slightly below the all-time high of 71 percent. While Democratic support has continued to climb, Republican backing has declined sharply.
Nearly nine in ten Democrats (88%) say marriages between same-sex couples should be recognized by law as valid, according to Gallup, but less than half that—just 41 percent—of Republicans agree. That’s a fourteen-point drop from the highest level recorded for GOP voters, 55 percent, in 2021 and 2022.
According to the Movement Advancement Project (MAP), as of 2022, 35 states have some form of ban on same-sex marriage still on the books, including constitutional amendments and state laws. If Obergefell were overturned, many if not most of those could go back into effect.
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren's Accusations
Image by Ted Eytan via Flickr and a CC license
