Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations

President Donald Trump, appearing to watch an interview with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren in near or real time, blasted the Massachusetts Democrat after she called him out on his campaign promises to lower costs for the American people on his first day in office.

Inflation—including prices on key commodities like beef—has been rising, a fact the President has repeatedly denied, instead insisting that there is no inflation.

“Remember, Donald Trump ran for office saying he would lower costs on day one,’ Senator Warren told CNBC on Monday morning (video below). “Cost of groceries are up, cost of housing is up, cost of healthcare is up. And where is Donald Trump? He’s passing a signature bill to throw people off their health care so he can do tax cuts for billionaires.”

“Democrats are the people who say billionaires actually should pay their fair share, and that we need to focus on affordability for American families,” she continued. “And that’s what we’re out there fighting for.”

She then doubled down on social media after her interview:

“What’s going on with Trump’s economy? – Inflation is up. – People are worried about finding a job. – Groceries are getting more expensive. No matter how hard he tries, Trump can’t distract from his broken promise to lower costs on ‘Day One.'”

President Trump attacked Senator Warren on his Truth Social website.

“In just 6 months, I cut costs, especially Energy and Taxes, Tremendously. Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, on CNBC, said costs have gone up. She is just angry that I blew up her terrible Presidential Campaign. Call her out!!!” he demanded, riling up his base.

He went on to say, “Elizabeth Warren is a LOSER! She lies about everything, including the fact that she is an Indian. She’s NOT. She’s no Pocahontas!!!”

And concluded with, “Ask Pocahontas the real questions, CNBC!!!”

A recent poll found that with inflation and unemployment rising, a majority of Americans say President Donald Trump is to blame for increased prices and the high cost of living. Many are turning to credit cards and other high-interest vehicles to pay for even basic necessities.

“American families are struggling financially, and 6 in 10 place blame on Donald Trump for driving up their cost of living,” reported progressive think tank The Century Foundation last week, with data from a Morning Consult poll that it sponsored. “More than half believe that billionaires, corporations, and congressional Republicans have made their lives harder,” while the “majority of voters feel the Trump administration’s actions are making their problems and anxieties worse—not better.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

the Elizabeth Warren CNBC hit that triggered Trump: “Trump ran for office saying he’d lower costs on day 1. Cost of groceries are up, cost of housing is up, cost of healthcare is up. And where is Donald Trump? He’s passing a signature bill to throw people off their healthcare so… pic.twitter.com/KtfVsV0PGf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 4, 2025

