‘Monstrous and Corrupt’: Critics Outraged as Maxwell’s Lawyer Says Hoping for Pardon

Just hours after President Donald Trump appeared to leave the door open to granting clemency to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, her attorney said they are hopeful the President will issue a pardon.

Trump claimed he hadn’t even considered a pardon for Maxwell, the longtime associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender—but quickly added that he has every right to grant one.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal attorney, spent the past two days interviewing Maxwell in a Tallahassee courthouse.

At least one Republican lawmaker has floated the House might attempt to obtain a reduced sentence for Maxwell if the testimony she is expected to deliver to Congress next month is truthful.

Maxwell attorney David Markus has called his talks with Blanche “productive.” On Friday, he told reporters that they are taking things “one day at a time.”

“I know that’s very cliché, but it’s true because things are happening so quickly,” he explained, appearing to suggest events are taking place behind the scenes.

“We haven’t spoken to the president or anybody about a pardon just yet,” Markus continued, “and, you know, listen, the president this morning said he had the power to do so. We’d hope he exercises that power in the right and just way.

Critics once again appear stunned that a pardon has not been ruled out, much less that it appears to be a possibility.

“This whole thing reeks,” wrote attorney and MeidasTouch News editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski. “If you just release the files you don’t have to make deals with one of the worst child sex traffickers in history to protect Trump.”

“Maxwell was the trafficker,” remarked Fred Wellman, the host of the “On Democracy” podcast. “She procured the girls for Epstein to rape. She’s not a victim. She’s a monster.”

U.S. Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) wrote: “Ghislaine Maxwell has previously been charged with lying under oath. It’s clear she cannot be trusted. What’s to stop her from lying again to protect Trump or other powerful people to get a pardon? The DOJ must release the Epstein files immediately.”

NYU Professor of Law Ryan Goodman called it, “Monstrous and corrupt. In plain sight.”

Ghislaine Maxwell Attorney: We haven’t spoken to the president or anybody about a pardon just yet. The president this morning said he had the power to do so and we hope he exercises that power in a right and just way. pic.twitter.com/ySAkh1dMFl — Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2025

