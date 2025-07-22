Tuberville: Dems Must ‘Lawyer Up’ for Plot to Make America ‘Communist’

In a televised tirade filled with allegations of a sweeping conspiracy—one he claims reached the highest levels of the U.S. government—President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of “treason.” Trump’s remarks extend to then–Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and several other top officials from the Obama administration, alleging they conspired to deny him the presidency not once, but three times.

President Obama was the “leader of the gang,” Trump told reporters, as he sat in the Oval Office, beside a visiting fellow head of state who remained largely silent during his reportedly eight-minute attack. Trump said Obama was “guilty,” had come up with the “concept,” and called for an investigation in the wake of widely disputed claims made by his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

An analysis from The Washington Post on Tuesday concluded that “Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘seditious conspiracy’ claim is based on thin gruel,” and that her “announcement flies in the face of the conclusions of four previous investigations totaling more than 2,500 pages.”

But Trump alleged that his administration has found “irrefutable proof that Obama was seditious. That Obama was trying to lead a coup. And it was with Hillary Clinton, with all these other people. But Obama headed it up.”

“This is the biggest scandal in the history of our country,” Trump charged.

Critics charge Trump and his administration are attempting to deflect from the fallout over his promise, and now refusal, to release the files on the notorious sex offender and disgraced financier, the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Describing them as “long-held grievances,” The Wall Street Journal characterized Trump’s remarks as “among the harshest comments he has directed at Democratic leaders during his second term in office.”

Asked by a reporter who the U.S. Department of Justice “should target” in an investigation, Trump replied, “based on what I read and I read pretty much what you read, it would be President Obama.”

“He started it. And Biden was there with him, and Comey was there, and Clapper, the whole group was there,” Trump alleged, referring to President Obama’s former Vice President, President Joe Biden, along with former FBI Director James Comey, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. He also mentioned former CIA Director John Brennan.

“They were all there in a room, right here. This is the room,” Trump said of the Oval Office. “This is much more beautiful than it was then, but that’s okay. I have nice pictures up. They came out of the vaults. They were in there for a hundred years. This is much more beautiful . We have the Declaration of Independence now in the room, which wasn’t here, I guess people didn’t feel too good about putting it here, but I do.”

Trump claimed Gabbard’s files have President Obama “stone-cold.” He said, “the leader of the gang was President Obama, Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him?”

“Look, he’s guilty,” Trump declared. “He’s not a question. You know, I’d like to say, uh, let’s give it time. It’s there. He’s guilty.”

“This was treason, this was every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election , they tried to obfuscate the election, they did things that nobody’s ever even imagined, even in other countries.”

The President alleged, “we have all of the documents, and from what Tulsi told me, she’s got thousands of additional documents coming.”

Trump said not only was it Obama’s “idea,” but “he also got it from Crooked Hillary Clinton. Crooked as a $3 bill.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump DNI Tulsi Gabbard “said her office found ‘overwhelming evidence’ that government officials committed ‘treasonous conspiracy in 2016’ to set up a ‘yearslong coup’ against Trump.”

“Gabbard said the information released by her office was evidence that Obama administration officials suppressed intelligence showing Russian actors didn’t impact the 2016 presidential election by using cyberattacks on election infrastructure. Gabbard said she sent criminal referrals to the DOJ based on her findings.”

Experts have disputed Gabbard’s claims, with several pointing to the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee’s bipartisan report on Russia’s efforts during the 2016 election, published in 2020 under the direction of then-Intelligence Chairman Marco Rubio, now Trump’s Secretary of State. That report found Russia engaged in efforts to impact the 2016 election but made clear no votes were changed.

Rubio’s statement says the Committee “found irrefutable evidence of Russian meddling.”

“Now,” it concluded, “as we head towards the 2020 elections, China and Iran have joined Russia in attempts to disrupt our democracy, exacerbate societal divisions, and sow doubts about the legitimacy and integrity of our institutions, our electoral process and our republic.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

President Trump on DNI report on 2016 Russian interference claims: “The leader of the gang was President Obama. Barack Hussein Obama, have you heard of him?…He’s guilty. It’s not a question. You know, I like to say let’s give it time. It’s there. He’s guilty. This was treason.” pic.twitter.com/fNd0LGTq1N — CSPAN (@cspan) July 22, 2025

Image via Reuters