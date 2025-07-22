News
Tuberville: Dems Must ‘Lawyer Up’ for Plot to Make America ‘Communist’
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is joining a wave of Republican voices reviving criticism of the FBI’s Clinton email investigation—calling it “rigged” and saying it will be “fun” to watch Democrats “lawyer up”—as media scrutiny intensifies around Donald Trump’s ties to the late, notorious sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein and his refusal to release the files.
Fox News on Monday reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under then Director James Comey, “botched” the Clinton emails investigation in 2016, citing a press release from U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA).
The FBI “failed to perform fundamental investigative work and left key pieces of evidence on the cutting room floor,” Senator Grassley alleged. “The Comey FBI’s negligent approach and perhaps intentional lack of effort in the Clinton investigation is a stark contrast to its full-throated investigation of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, which was based on the uncorroborated and now discredited Steele dossier. Comey’s decision-making process smacks of political infection.”
On Tuesday, Senator Tuberville told Newsmax (video below), “James Comey’s FBI rigged the Hillary Clinton investigation so we would, you know, we would never know how badly she damaged our national security when they didn’t probe those crucial thumb drives.”
“What a colossal cover up this has been,” Tuberville alleged, “it is a huge cover up.”
“They’ve tried to push a narrative that basically they want to change our country that’s something it’s not. They wanted to take all the ability of us as Republicans, as Americans, to try to keep our country going in the right direction,” he said. “But the mainstream media, the Democrats, and a few Republicans have pushed this narrative of, ‘Let’s do it the right way. Let’s make sure we’re doing the right thing.'”
“It has been—it’s been—something that I’ve been shocked at since I’ve been here, and now we’re finally seeing things start to leak out, the truth of really what happened,” Tuberville claimed, not offering any specifics.
“The American people are going to find out, it is going to be fun up here to watch all this start taking a narrative, a true narrative of what really happened, of the Democrats trying to change this country into a socialist communist country for the last four years,” he alleged, apparently referring to the Biden presidency, of which Hillary Clinton was not a part.
“These people need to lawyer up, and they need to find out really what it’s really like to be under the gun, putting her hand up, testifying in front of people all over this country because it’s gonna be, it’s gonna be much watched, as we look at all this narrative being brought forward.”
After she served as U.S. Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton testified, under oath and television cameras, before Congress, for 11 hours in a single day in 2015.
On Sunday, Tuberville claimed that President Donald Trump’s bloated ankles are the result of him “fighting the radicals in this country.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Tuberville: “Democrats tried to change this country into a socialist-communist country for the last four years. These people need to lawyer up and they need to find out really what it’s really like to be under the gun — putting their hand up, testifying in front of people all… pic.twitter.com/TH6d72gEuq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2025
Image via Reuters
Trump Accuses Obama of ‘Treason’ in Wild Rant as Epstein Questions Swirl
In a televised tirade filled with allegations of a sweeping conspiracy—one he claims reached the highest levels of the U.S. government—President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of “treason.” Trump’s remarks extend to then–Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and several other top officials from the Obama administration, alleging they conspired to deny him the presidency not once, but three times.
President Obama was the “leader of the gang,” Trump told reporters, as he sat in the Oval Office, beside a visiting fellow head of state who remained largely silent during his reportedly eight-minute attack. Trump said Obama was “guilty,” had come up with the “concept,” and called for an investigation in the wake of widely disputed claims made by his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.
An analysis from The Washington Post on Tuesday concluded that “Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘seditious conspiracy’ claim is based on thin gruel,” and that her “announcement flies in the face of the conclusions of four previous investigations totaling more than 2,500 pages.”
But Trump alleged that his administration has found “irrefutable proof that Obama was seditious. That Obama was trying to lead a coup. And it was with Hillary Clinton, with all these other people. But Obama headed it up.”
“This is the biggest scandal in the history of our country,” Trump charged.
Critics charge Trump and his administration are attempting to deflect from the fallout over his promise, and now refusal, to release the files on the notorious sex offender and disgraced financier, the late Jeffrey Epstein.
Describing them as “long-held grievances,” The Wall Street Journal characterized Trump’s remarks as “among the harshest comments he has directed at Democratic leaders during his second term in office.”
Asked by a reporter who the U.S. Department of Justice “should target” in an investigation, Trump replied, “based on what I read and I read pretty much what you read, it would be President Obama.”
“He started it. And Biden was there with him, and Comey was there, and Clapper, the whole group was there,” Trump alleged, referring to President Obama’s former Vice President, President Joe Biden, along with former FBI Director James Comey, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. He also mentioned former CIA Director John Brennan.
“They were all there in a room, right here. This is the room,” Trump said of the Oval Office. “This is much more beautiful than it was then, but that’s okay. I have nice pictures up. They came out of the vaults. They were in there for a hundred years. This is much more beautiful . We have the Declaration of Independence now in the room, which wasn’t here, I guess people didn’t feel too good about putting it here, but I do.”
Trump claimed Gabbard’s files have President Obama “stone-cold.” He said, “the leader of the gang was President Obama, Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him?”
“Look, he’s guilty,” Trump declared. “He’s not a question. You know, I’d like to say, uh, let’s give it time. It’s there. He’s guilty.”
“This was treason, this was every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election , they tried to obfuscate the election, they did things that nobody’s ever even imagined, even in other countries.”
The President alleged, “we have all of the documents, and from what Tulsi told me, she’s got thousands of additional documents coming.”
Trump said not only was it Obama’s “idea,” but “he also got it from Crooked Hillary Clinton. Crooked as a $3 bill.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump DNI Tulsi Gabbard “said her office found ‘overwhelming evidence’ that government officials committed ‘treasonous conspiracy in 2016’ to set up a ‘yearslong coup’ against Trump.”
“Gabbard said the information released by her office was evidence that Obama administration officials suppressed intelligence showing Russian actors didn’t impact the 2016 presidential election by using cyberattacks on election infrastructure. Gabbard said she sent criminal referrals to the DOJ based on her findings.”
Experts have disputed Gabbard’s claims, with several pointing to the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee’s bipartisan report on Russia’s efforts during the 2016 election, published in 2020 under the direction of then-Intelligence Chairman Marco Rubio, now Trump’s Secretary of State. That report found Russia engaged in efforts to impact the 2016 election but made clear no votes were changed.
Rubio’s statement says the Committee “found irrefutable evidence of Russian meddling.”
“Now,” it concluded, “as we head towards the 2020 elections, China and Iran have joined Russia in attempts to disrupt our democracy, exacerbate societal divisions, and sow doubts about the legitimacy and integrity of our institutions, our electoral process and our republic.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
President Trump on DNI report on 2016 Russian interference claims: “The leader of the gang was President Obama. Barack Hussein Obama, have you heard of him?…He’s guilty. It’s not a question. You know, I like to say let’s give it time. It’s there. He’s guilty. This was treason.” pic.twitter.com/fNd0LGTq1N
— CSPAN (@cspan) July 22, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘Certainly’ Running Again, Says Norton, 88 — But Office Says No Final Decision
U.S. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) of Washington, D.C. is 88. She has been asked repeatedly if she plans to run for re-election. While she says yes, her office has said maybe.
She “keeps personally telling reporters she will run for re-election — only for her staff to walk it back,” Axios reported on Tuesday.
“I’m certainly going to run for reelection,” Norton told Axios’ Andrew Solender Tuesday morning.
Norton also told an NBC News reporter last week, “Yeah, I’m gonna run for re-election.”
“An hour-and-a-half-later, Norton’s spokesperson Sharon Nichols told Axios: ‘No decision has been made. She wants to run but is still discussing it with people closest to her.'”
Axios’ report details a pattern of declarations and walkbacks.
“On June 10, Norton said, ‘I’m gonna run. I don’t know why anybody would even ask me.’ Her office walked it back a few hours later, saying ‘she’s in conversations with her family, friends, and closest advisors to decide what’s best.’ Norton also told Axios in April that she was considering a run for Oversight Committee ranking member only for her office to walk it back hours later.”
The New York Times last month reported that Norton’s colleagues and friends say she “is struggling to do her job.”
For example, as she “attended a recent gala to accept an award honoring her decades-long career in Congress, she appeared to be struggling to read her brief remarks.”
“A pall fell over the audience as Ms. Norton stumbled through her speech, according to an attendee,” the Times reported, citing an article by Washingtonian magazine.
The Times also described Norton as “the oldest member of the House,” and said she “has become frail” and “sometimes does not seem to recognize people she has known for years.”
By the end of this year, 77 House Democrats and 58 House Republicans will be 65 years or older, according to The Washington Post.
There are four vacancies in the U.S. House of Representatives for seats that were held by three Democrats and one Republican.
Currently, there are 212 Democrats and 219 Republicans. Were all 435 seats full, there would be 215 Democrats and 220 Republicans, making Speaker Johnson’s margin one of the closest in nearly a century. While Norton is a non-voting member of Congress, the District of Columbia is represented only through her role.
Image via Shutterstock
Trump Border Czar: Blame Congress for ICE Masks
President Donald Trump’s Border Czar, Tom Homan, says that if Americans object to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents wearing masks during their often warrantless detentions of undocumented immigrants, they should take it up with Congress—which, he claims, is fueling the controversy by comparing ICE to Nazis.
In recent months, numerous reports have surfaced of ICE agents—some wearing masks and lacking identifying patches—detaining undocumented immigrants, lawful residents, and even U.S. citizens, sparking widespread outrage across the country.
The acting head of ICE, Todd Lyons, on Sunday defended agents wearing masks, and said he would continue to allow them.
“As Donald Trump has ramped up his unprecedented effort to deport immigrants around the country, ICE officers have become notorious for wearing masks to approach and detain people, often with force. Legal advocates and attorneys general have argued that it poses accountability issues and contributes to a climate of fear,” The Guardian reported.
While acknowledging he is “not a proponent of the masks,” Lyons told CBS News on Sunday, “if that’s a tool that the men and women of ICE [need] to keep themselves and their family safe, then I will allow it.”
But some state and local officials want to ban the practice.
“Images of masked, armed agents in plain clothes grabbing people off the streets and rushing them into unmarked vehicles have alarmed many Americans — and put pressure on lawmakers to respond,” Axios reported on Saturday. “A growing number of Democratic-leaning states and cities are weighing proposals to ban federal immigration agents from wearing masks and require them to display IDs when making arrests.”
Tom Homan, speaking to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Tuesday, said that the practice of wearing masks will continue, but he alleged the blame lies with Congress—and specifically its “far-left” members.
“Look, the masks, I think, are important,” Homan said. “How do we get rid of the masks? Stop the hateful rhetoric. The assaults on ICE officers are up 800%.”
“I specifically mean members of Congress. If members of Congress can compare ICE to the Nazis, that gives some of those people on the far left—the out-of-control people—it emboldens them to take action.”
“I’m just asking, let’s stop the hateful rhetoric. If you question what ICE does, then let’s go to Congress and talk about the immigration law and what changes are needed, but again, they’re simply enforcing the law that they’re required to enforce and uphold the oath that they took to enforce those laws.”
There is no law that says ICE is required or allowed to wear masks—or banned from doing so.
“There is no constitutional protection or ban on immigration agents wearing masks or face coverings,” The Washington Post reported on Monday.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Homan on ICE officers: “The masks I think are important. How do we get rid of the masks? Stop the hateful rhetoric … I specifically mean members of Congress. If members of Congress can compare ICE to the Nazis, that gives some of those people on the far left — it emboldens… pic.twitter.com/3JiJKLnDzV
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2025
