‘Fix Is in’: Trump Leaves Door Open to Pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, Sparking Outrage
Just before departing for a five-day trip to his golf properties in Scotland while the Epstein files scandal swirls around him, President Donald Trump left the door open to possibly issuing a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker and longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein.
The Epstein scandal has plagued the Trump administration for weeks, fueled by the President’s refusal to release the government’s files in the case—despite a campaign pledge to do so. Many believe the documents could contain the names of Epstein’s clients. According to The New York Times, Attorney General Pam Bondi informed President Trump in May that his name appears in the files, though the context remains unclear and numerous individuals are mentioned, including in unverified or hearsay references.
Reporters surrounded the President on Friday morning on the White House lawn as he headed for Marine One, the helicopter that took him to Andrews Air Force Base as he began his overseas voyage.
Asked if he would consider a pardon or clemency for Maxwell, Trump told reporters, “Well, I don’t want to talk about that,” before attempting to divert their attention to other high-profile people whom he alleged were friends of Epstein.
“You ought to be speaking about Larry Summers, you ought to be speaking about some of his friends that are hedge fund guys that are all over the place. You ought to be speaking about Bill Clinton, who went to [Epstein’s] island twenty-eight times—I never went to the island,” Trump claimed.
Multiple reporters asked Trump about pardoning Maxwell. His former personal attorney who is now the Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, went to speak with Maxwell in prison this week.
Asked again if he would “consider a pardon or commutation” for Maxwell, Trump said, “It’s something I haven’t thought about,” and then, “I’m allowed to do it.”
When asked if he would rule it out, Trump appeared to ignore the reporter.
Critics were stunned and outraged by the President’s remarks, with some suggesting they believe his remarks are a trial balloon, and others suggesting they think he will offer Maxwell some form of clemency.
“He’s going to do it, isn’t he?” wrote conservative commentator Charlie Sykes.
“The president won’t rule out a pardon for a convicted child sex trafficker and Epstein’s co-conspirator,” observed U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA). “Says he is allowed to do it. Nothing suspicious about that…”
“The fix is in,” wrote The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson. “Just for the record, Donald Trump is going to pardon the woman who ran one of the largest known child sex trafficking pedophile rings in history.”
“Ruling out a pardon for a convicted child sex trafficker seems like the lowest of bars, and yet…” added Andrew Weinstein, an Obama and Biden appointee.
MSNBC columnist Michael A. Cohen, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic Studies (CSS), noted: “We’ve now reached the point in Trump’s presidency when pardoning a convicted child sex trafficker is on the table.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump on pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell: “I’m allowed to do it” pic.twitter.com/e9bjwFqfYr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2025
Image via Reuters
Maxwell Told DOJ About 100 People While Lawyer Signals Hope for Pardon: Report
Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted child sex trafficker, reportedly gave the Justice Department information on around 100 people during two days of interviews with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in a Tallahassee courthouse.
David Markus, Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney, said after Friday’s interview that he has not discussed a pardon with President Donald Trump or anyone in the administration, but noted Trump had earlier in the day reminded reporters he could grant one—even while maintaining he hasn’t considered it. Markus told reporters he hoped Trump “exercises that power in the right and just way.”
Markus “said after the meetings that his client was asked about maybe ‘100 different people’ in connection with Epstein. He said she did not hold anything back,” The Daily Beast reported. “Markus also said that she was asked about ‘every possible thing you could imagine–everything.'”
The media outlet characterized Maxwell’s discussion of about 100 people as a “Shameless Pardon Quid Pro Quo.”
According to The Wall Street Journal, Attorney General Pam Bondi told President Trump in May that his name, along with countless others, appeared in the Epstein files, in “what officials felt was unverified hearsay.”
ABC News’ Katherine Faulders reported Friday that Maxwell was “granted a limited form of immunity” for her interview.
Image: Public domain
‘Monstrous and Corrupt’: Critics Outraged as Maxwell’s Lawyer Says Hoping for Pardon
Just hours after President Donald Trump appeared to leave the door open to granting clemency to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, her attorney said they are hopeful the President will issue a pardon.
Trump claimed he hadn’t even considered a pardon for Maxwell, the longtime associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender—but quickly added that he has every right to grant one.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal attorney, spent the past two days interviewing Maxwell in a Tallahassee courthouse.
At least one Republican lawmaker has floated the House might attempt to obtain a reduced sentence for Maxwell if the testimony she is expected to deliver to Congress next month is truthful.
Maxwell attorney David Markus has called his talks with Blanche “productive.” On Friday, he told reporters that they are taking things “one day at a time.”
“I know that’s very cliché, but it’s true because things are happening so quickly,” he explained, appearing to suggest events are taking place behind the scenes.
“We haven’t spoken to the president or anybody about a pardon just yet,” Markus continued, “and, you know, listen, the president this morning said he had the power to do so. We’d hope he exercises that power in the right and just way.
Critics once again appear stunned that a pardon has not been ruled out, much less that it appears to be a possibility.
“This whole thing reeks,” wrote attorney and MeidasTouch News editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski. “If you just release the files you don’t have to make deals with one of the worst child sex traffickers in history to protect Trump.”
“Maxwell was the trafficker,” remarked Fred Wellman, the host of the “On Democracy” podcast. “She procured the girls for Epstein to rape. She’s not a victim. She’s a monster.”
U.S. Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) wrote: “Ghislaine Maxwell has previously been charged with lying under oath. It’s clear she cannot be trusted. What’s to stop her from lying again to protect Trump or other powerful people to get a pardon? The DOJ must release the Epstein files immediately.”
NYU Professor of Law Ryan Goodman called it, “Monstrous and corrupt. In plain sight.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Ghislaine Maxwell Attorney: We haven’t spoken to the president or anybody about a pardon just yet. The president this morning said he had the power to do so and we hope he exercises that power in a right and just way. pic.twitter.com/ySAkh1dMFl
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2025
Image via Reuters
Trump Floats Rebate Checks From Tariffs He Claims Consumers Don’t Pay
President Donald Trump says he is considering issuing rebate checks to consumers from the tariffs the federal government has collected. Rebates are a partial refund for the overpayment of taxes, or if there is a surplus.
Trump made his remarks on Friday before heading to Scotland for a five-day trip to visit his golf courses. Both Trump and his administration have insisted that consumers do not pay the tariffs, but importers and retailers often end up passing most or all of the additional costs onto the end purchaser in the form of higher prices. Peter Navarro, Senior Counselor to the President for Trade and Manufacturing, has gone as far as to claim that tariffs are tax cuts.
“We have so much money coming in,” from the collection of tariffs, Trump told reporters on Friday, “we’re thinking about a little rebate, but the big thing we want to do is pay down debt, but we’re thinking about a rebate.”
The President went on to describe the possible rebates as being “for people of a certain income level,” which he did not define.
Responding to Trump’s remarks, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) quickly announced he will propose legislation to give “every working person” in America a rebate.
“Rebates would return to consumers some of the higher prices they’ve paid as a result of those tariffs — but could also raise the specter of inflation, similar to previous rounds of government stimulus,” Axios warned.
“While customs duties are giving a boost to US revenues and Trump regularly casts tariffs as being paid by foreign trading partners,” Bloomberg added, “data show those increases are being shouldered by American businesses and consumers.”
NBC News senior national politics reporter Jonathan Allen mocked Senator Hawley’s proposal:
“The suggested policy is to raise prices by taxing imports and then subsidize taxpayers with a rebate — like hiring someone to rob me and then donating a little of the $ back to me. Could just skip tariffs, but this way Big Brother gets a cut and pols claim hero status.”
Congressional reporter Jamie Dupree added: “The current estimate of extra tax revenue from tariffs will still leave the deficits under Trump at over $1.5 trillion per year, in other words, not close to balance.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump: “We have so much money coming in, we’re thinking about a little rebate for people of a certain income level.” pic.twitter.com/ZKTrSkAeVA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2025
Image via Reuters
