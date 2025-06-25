ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM
Linda McMahon Says California Can Avoid Education Funding Cuts by Apologizing to Cis Athletes
Education Secretary Linda McMahon threatened to withhold federal funding from California over allowing transgender student athletes to compete. She said the only way the state could stop this from happening would be to send a letter of apology to all cisgender female athletes and strip trans athletes’ titles.
McMahon appeared on Fox News Wednesday morning to address the threatened cuts to California’s funding. In a clip surfaced by journalist Aaron Rupar, she laid out what the state needs to do to stop her from cutting funding.
Linda McMahon on how California can avoid losing federal education funding: "They really need to send a letter of apology to all of the female participants in sports. They need to return the titles that were taken away from these women who competed and lost to males in the… pic.twitter.com/xr06e7B31S
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2025
“They really need to send a letter of apology to all of the female participants in sports. They need to return the titles that were taken away from these women who competed and lost to males in the sports. They just have to make it right to those women competitors,” McMahon said.
READ MORE: Trans Kids Wanting To Play Team Sports Get Legal Wins
“You know, it’s very interesting to hear Governor Newsom say that it’s a matter of fairness. It’s easy. You know, talk is cheap. I think he needs to put his money where his mouth is,” she continued. “I sent him a letter and asked him to do just that, if he’s talking about fairness. But there was no action taken on his part. So he talks about it, but he doesn’t do anything about it. So we’ve stepped in. We’ve investigated. Our Office of Civil Rights investigated this thoroughly and found that there was an infraction.”
While it’s unknown how many transgender student athletes are in California, EdSource estimates the number to be under 10. And when it comes to California’s title-winning transgender athletes, the number is even lower: one. On May 31, AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley High won first place in the girls’ high jump and triple jump in the state’s track-and-field finals.
Despite the incredibly small number of trans athletes competing, the GOP has focused disproportionately on the issue. And even California’s Governor Gavin Newsom has—as McMahon referenced—said he believes it’s “deeply unfair” for transgender athletes to compete.
“I think it’s an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that. It is an issue of fairness — it’s deeply unfair. I am not wrestling with the fairness issue,” Newsom told conservative commentator Charlie Kirk in March on This Is Gavin Newsom, the governor’s podcast. “I revere sports. So, the issue of fairness is completely legit.”
While Newsom thinks it’s “unfair,” the data does not support his conclusion. Not only is there an incredibly small number of trans athletes—and even fewer who have won competitions—there is no evidence that they have an advantage over cisgender athletes. The truth is, rules against transgender athletes competing is rooted in bigotry and misinformation, nothing more.
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Sponsor Doubles Down on Outing LGBTQ Children to Parents With New Amendment
The sponsor of Florida’s highly controversial and dangerous “Don’t Say Gay” bill is doubling down on the “outing” provision of his legislation, which is expected to get a vote by the full House Tuesday.
GOP State Rep Joe Harding has added a proposed amendment to his own bill, Florida Politics reports. Harding is a freshman lawmaker who has no background in education, child development, or LGBTQ issues.
Currently, HB 1557 says teachers, administrators, and other staff must contact parents about a student’s “mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being, or a change in related services or monitoring.” Meaning schools must tell parents if their child comes out as LGBTQ at school.
If they don’t, the bill says, parents can sue.
There is currently one provision to protect at-risk children, schools can opt to not inform parents, “if a reasonably prudent person would believe that disclosure would result in abuse, abandonment, or neglect.”
Of those who seek help, 40 percent of homeless youth are LGBTQ, often as a direct result of coming out or being outed to their parents.
Rep. Harding would like to ensure that either parents are told their child has come out as LGBTQ, or – according to his new amendment – if the school has determined they should not be told because “a reasonably prudent person would believe that disclosure would result in abuse, abandonment, or neglect,” the parents within six weeks of not being told must be notified that the school has withheld information from them.
Not only will that put some children at great risk, but it will also put school officials at risk.
The amendment says school officials must devise a “plan” to tell parents while protecting the child’s well-being, but does not give them any indication of what that would look like, or how to avoid likely hostility to the official and likely harm to the child.
Imagine this phone call:
“Hello, Mr. Jones, this is Principal Smith. We have information related to your child’s mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being but have decided to not disclose that information to you. However, by law, we’re required to inform you we are withholding this information. Have a nice day.”
Image by Krissy Venosdale via Flickr and a CC license
ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM
Fort Lauderdale to Honor Pastor Whose Ministry Appears on Southern Poverty Law Center’s Anti-LGBT Hate Group List
Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s City Commissioners Tuesday evening will honor Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, Westminster Academy. Included in those proclamations is the church’s founder, Dr. D. James Kennedy, whose D. James Kennedy Ministries appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
Fort Lauderdale’s mayor, who is also its first gay mayor, Dean Trantalis, will sign the proclamations making March 21, 2021 Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church Day and Westminster Academy Day, as South Florida Gay News reports.
Florida LGBTQ activist Michael Rajner posted the proclamations:
The late Mayor Justin Flippen would be turning in his grave. A few years ago he spoke w/ @wsvn of his traumatic experience to undergo #conversiontherapy at Coral Ridge. I hope Dean Trantalis reflects on Justin tomorrow night while he signs the proclamation. @browardpolitics pic.twitter.com/x1Q5CuQ7xj
— Michael Rajner (@MichaelRajner) March 15, 2021
A search of the D. James Kennedy Ministries website shows hundreds of articles on homosexuality. Some of them include “Freedom from Homosexuality through the Gospel,” “Brazen Attacks on Marriage,” and “Sexual Anarchy Puts Religious Liberty at Risk.”
Truth Wins Out, an LGBT equality non-profit, calls the proclamations “no different than honoring the KKK.”
“It’s outrageous to honor Coral Ridge. It is no different than honoring the KKK. This church lied about LGBT people, produced hate propaganda and perpetuated the “ex-gay” hoax. They have NEVER apologized for ruining lives. Stop this madness!”
Tell Fort Lauderdale mayor @DeanTrantalis and FTL commissioners TODAY that “no apology, no proclamation” honoring Coral Ridge Ministries. This church is divisive and pioneered “ex-gay” programs. It led the Truth in Love “pray away the gay” ad campaign. https://t.co/0nr8nlrMwN
— Truth Wins Out (@truthwinsout) March 16, 2021
TWO offers some background into Kennedy and Coral Ridge in a press release:
In 1998, the Truth in Love Campaign was hatched at Coral Ridge, led by Janet Folger Porter. The $600,000 effort placed full-page ads in newspapers with “ex-gays” claiming that gay and trans people who prayed and went to conversion therapy could “change”. This resulted in an avalanche of media coverage, including a Newsweek cover story headlined, “Gay for Life?” During that campaign, Folger Porter said on Nightline that she supported sodomy laws that would lead to the arrest and imprisonment of LGBTQ people. As part of Truth in Love, Coral Ridge flew an airplane over Gay Days at Disney with large banner that had an “ex-gay” message.
Researcher Alvin McEwen points out that Kennedy also endorsed a horrifying anti-LGBTQ cartoon book, Homosexuality: Legitimate, Alternative Deathstyle. The book libels LGBTQ people with fake statistics, such as “41% more gays than heterosexuals admitted to shoplifting!”
ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM
GOP Congressional Candidate Pardoned by Trump Tweets Homophobic Meme Suggesting LGBT People Are Violent Pedophiles
After President Donald Trump pardoned former reality show star and convicted felon Angela Stanton-King she announced her run for Congress, challenging civil rights leader and Democratic U.S. Rep. John Lewis for his Georgia seat.
Stanton-King announced her candidacy on Friday, running on a so-called “ProLIFE” platform.
That same day she posted a violent anti-LGBTQ meme depicting a rainbow-colored graphic of an arm with a hand pointing a gun, finger on the trigger, not just at someone’s head but shoved into the back of it, assassination or “execution-style.” The apparent intended victim also happens to be wearing a Christian cross.
Presumably, the message is LGBTQ people are violent murderers.
The graphic, identified by “Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters” author and blogger Alvin McEwen, reads:
LGBT “Rights”.
1995: We want tolerance.
2005: We want equality.
2015: Bake the f##### cake, bigot.
2016: Say my pronouns or go to jail.
2020: Let me f### your 8 yo kid, pedophobe.
Any suggestion LGBTQ people are by and large pedophiles who are demanding the right to rape children is not only false, but disgusting.
(Trigger warning, NCRM suggests caution.)
Here is a screenshot of the tweet, which currently can be found here. Her tweet reads: “Enough is Enough,” with an #LGBTQ hashtag.
Stanton-King posted the disgusting tweet at 8:59 AM Friday. Less than one hour later, at 10:48 AM, she announced her candidacy for the U.S. Congress:
Thanks for your prayers 🙏🏽 it’s official. I’m running for U.S. Representative for the 5th District of Georgia. This isn’t about replacing John Lewis, this is about picking up the torch and continuing the fight for Justice. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tsbTrUtVGN
— Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) March 6, 2020
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
DOJ Sues Washington State Over Law Requiring Catholic Priests to Report Child Abuse
- NCRM2 days ago
Trump Calls On ‘Everyone’ to ‘Keep Oil Prices Down’: ‘I’m Watching!’
- HIGHLY DOUBTFUL3 days ago
‘Peace Through Strength’: Karoline Leavitt Claims Trump Came Up With Famous Phrase
- 'VERY COOL VERY NORMAL'2 days ago
FTC Blocks Advertising Company From Boycotting Media Outlets Based on Political Views
- NCRM2 days ago
MTG Slams Trump for Breaking Campaign Promises on ‘Foreign Wars’ and ‘Regime Change’
- IMPEACH HIM AGAIN1 day ago
Rep. Al Green Files Impeachment Article Against Trump Over Iran: ‘Threat to Democracy’
- ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM12 hours ago
Linda McMahon Says California Can Avoid Education Funding Cuts by Apologizing to Cis Athletes
- NCRM6 hours ago
Capitol Police Arrest Disabled Protesters In Wheelchairs With Zip Ties: Video