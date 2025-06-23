HIGHLY DOUBTFUL
‘Peace Through Strength’: Karoline Leavitt Claims Trump Came Up With Famous Phrase
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed President Donald Trump was the creator of the phrase “peace through strength,” despite it being originally credited to a Roman emperor.
Leavitt appeared Monday morning on Fox News to address the United States’ attack on Iran this weekend. In the clip, surfaced by journalist Aaron Rupar, she said the bombing was an example of Trump’s devotion to peace.
Leavitt: "Nobody knows what it means to accomplish peace through strength better than President Trump. He is the one who came up with that motto and that foreign policy doctrine." pic.twitter.com/aBGjW0aa28
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2025
“Nobody knows what it means to accomplish peace through strength better than President Trump. He is the one who came up with that motto and that foreign policy doctrine. He successfully implemented it in his first term; and this is one of many steps he is taking to successfully implement peace in his second term,” Leavitt said.
READ MORE: Karoline Leavitt Says Qatar Won’t Expect Anything in Return for Deluxe Jet
Despite Leavitt’s claims, the phrase is first attributed to the Roman Emperor Hadrian. Hadrian ruled from 117 to 138 AD. He is perhaps best known in modern times for building Hadrian’s Wall, a wall running across what’s now England originally used as a defensive fortification by the Roman Empire. Hadrian’s Wall still exists and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.
The doctrine of peace through strength has also been used throughout American history. President George Washington famously said that “if we desire to secure peace…it must be known that we are at all times ready for war.” In the Federalist Papers, founding father Alexander Hamilton argued for keeping a standing army during peacetime as a deterrent force.
“Though a wide ocean separates the United States from Europe, yet there are various considerations that warn us against an excess of confidence or security… The improvements in the art of navigation, have, as to the facility of communication, rendered distant nations, in a great measure, neighbors. Britain and Spain are among the principal maritime powers of Europe. A future concert of views between these nations ought not to be regarded as improbable,” Hamilton wrote in Federalist No. 24. “Politicians have ever with great reason considered the ties of blood as feeble and precarious links of political connection. These circumstances, combined, admonish us not to be too sanguine in considering ourselves as entirely out of the reach of danger.”
The phrase has also been used as the motto of the United States’ Eighth Air Force as well as the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.
Though “peace through strength” has been used throughout history, in modern times, it’s been most associated with the aircraft carrier’s namesake. President Ronald Reagan first used the phrase during his 1980 campaign to unseat President Jimmy Carter to describe his approach to foreign policy. The phrase has been used in every Republican Party platform since then.
In other words, if Trump did indeed “come up with that motto,” as Leavitt says, the media has been focusing on the wrong things. The man clearly has time-travel technology he’s keeping secret from the rest of the world.
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
HIGHLY DOUBTFUL
Trump and McEnany Attack ‘Obama-Biden’ Pandemic Playbook as ‘Insufficient’ – Claim They Created a New Plan Years Ago
President Donald Trump had his press secretary trounce the Obama administration’s pandemic preparedness playbook while claiming they created a “Trump style pandemic preparedness response plan” two years ago.
McEnany called the Obama plan “insufficient,” and a mere “paper packet.”
President Obama created an entire White House Office that focused on just preparing for pandemics, the White House National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense. President Trump gutted that office, and ignored the plan that was created which would have sped up and improved Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis.
“I just wanted to outline our pandemic preparedness,” Kayleigh McEnany, who joined the administration just five weeks ago, told reporters Thursday.
“The Obama-Biden plan that has been referenced was insufficient, wasn’t going to work,” McEnany said, holding up a bare few pages of paper.
The report is 69-pages long and reports show the Trump administration enacted several parts (whether knowingly or not) of it but weeks later than the plan directed. Those weeks were crucial and lives could have been saved were it not for their inaction.
“So what our administration did, under the leadership of President Trump was do an entire 2018 pandemic preparedness report,” McEnany said, holding up a binder with a graphic on the cover.
The Trump administration has never made mention of a 2018 pandemic preparedness report, nor is there any reference to it online until today.
“Beyond that we did a whole exercise on pandemic preparedness in August of last year, and had an entire after action report put together.” If true, that would literally be the very lowest expectation for any government office to fulfill. She did not say who was in charge of creating the 2018 report, or if anyone followed up on whatever findings of weaknesses were revealed in the after action report.
Related: White House Press Secretary Says Americans Should Be ‘Celebrating’ That ‘The President’s Healthy’
“In other words, the Obama-Biden paper packet was superseded by a President Trump style pandemic preparedness response plan,” McEnany declared.
Trump and Kayleigh McEnany are now trying to dismiss the pandemic response plan Obama left for Trump as a mere "paper packet" that paled in comparison to Trump's (nonexistent) plan pic.twitter.com/lsQ8UJUqK7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2020
There are several examples of the Trump administration co-opting original work from the Obama administration and rebranding it as their own. Among them, Melania Trump’s 2016 RNC speech, which some say was plagiarized from a Michelle Obama address.
Another example, via CNN fact checker Daniel Dale:
Trump has told this lie about Veterans Choice more than 100 times as president. He’s now using it to explain why he shouldn’t be impeached.
Obama signed Choice into law in 2014. Trump signed a law in 2018, the VA MISSION Act, to change and expand the program, not to create it. pic.twitter.com/WRxIyU6zdy
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 28, 2019
President Trump went on the claim his pandemic preparedness response plan was “much better, much more complete,” and “a lot tougher” than Obama’s.
Trending
- News4 days ago
‘Paved Paradise and Put Up a Parking Lot’: Critics Fume Over Trump’s Rose Garden Revamp
- COMMENTARY4 days ago
Trump Starts Weekend Early After Griping Workers Get Too Many Days Off
- NCRM1 day ago
Trump Calls On ‘Everyone’ to ‘Keep Oil Prices Down’: ‘I’m Watching!’
- CRIME22 hours ago
DOJ Sues Washington State Over Law Requiring Catholic Priests to Report Child Abuse
- HIGHLY DOUBTFUL1 day ago
‘Peace Through Strength’: Karoline Leavitt Claims Trump Came Up With Famous Phrase
- 'VERY COOL VERY NORMAL'24 hours ago
FTC Blocks Advertising Company From Boycotting Media Outlets Based on Political Views
- NCRM1 day ago
MTG Slams Trump for Breaking Campaign Promises on ‘Foreign Wars’ and ‘Regime Change’
- IMPEACH HIM AGAIN2 hours ago
Rep. Al Green Files Impeachment Article Against Trump Over Iran: ‘Threat to Democracy’